Fentanyl-Dealing California Police Union Official Charged

Zero Hedge | April 2, 2023

A California police union official has been accused of importing fentanyl from India, China, and other countries and then shipping it around the United States from her home in San Jose.

Joanne Marian Segovia, 64, the executive director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association, was charged on March 27 for importing synthetic opioids into the country.

Officials have said Segovia used her personal and work computers to order thousands of pills to her house, which she then sent out all over the United States.

(***)