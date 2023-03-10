Mass Shooting ‘Perps’ Have Common Accounts of Feeling Mind Controlled

It was when I spent several hours listening to the Aurora Batman Shooter (James Holmes) psychiatric interview that it dawned on me that various methods of mind control or influence were in play. This was apparently the case in the story of the Boston Marathon’s Tsarnaev brothers patsies. The older dead brother, Tamerlan, had heard voices. In fact, he used the term “majestic mind control” to describe it.

One could explain this away by stating that mentally ill people hear voices that cause them to act out violently and commit mass murder. But Winter Watch has already documented that until a decade ago, mass shootings and vehicular attacks were almost unheard of in U.S. society.

I have heard no plausible explanations as to why there has been at least a 20-fold increase of these reported mass-shooter events against random-stranger targets in recent years. Where did the mentally ill, online “jihad forums” osmosis come from? What’s with Fridays for when these happen? Why is it always low-value targets and innocents, while as in previous eras it was high-value and ranking targets? What are the odds? What is the standard deviation? No combinam.

Read: Mass Shootings: What a F’ing Coincidence

We have also asked a legitimate observation. Why have these perps never been interviewed or seen again. They drop into memory holes hardly mentioned in the media. Compare to Charlie Manson who was hauled out regularly for dog and pony shows.

Why Haven’t Certain Notorious Mass Killers of the Last Decade Been Interviewed?

Sherlock Says: Charlie Manson Story Doesn’t Add Up

Therefore, there is either a sudden onset of a rare and unusual natural mental condition as the causa proxima, or something is being induced in these murderers (fake or otherwise). Curiously, if it is the former, there is almost no discussion or investigation of the phenomena in the Lugenpresse. The issue of why a dirge of mass shooters manifests the same psychiatric illness is ignored.

Winter Watch holds that many of the perps in these events are cutouts or fake personas. But as the Aurora case hinted, real patsies might be controlled and shoved into these events in various iterations. A highly suggestible person could be medicated with a drug cocktail to facilitate a “psychotic break.” A drug like scopolamine can induce surrendering of willpower. Remote signalling can even make someone believe they’re hearing the voice of God (VoG, aka voice to skull). We covered VoG in an earlier article.

Read; ‘Voice of God’ Mind Control

Beside voices, the method of attack is electromagnetic directed energy weapons (EMF DEW). Older generation weapons are masers. These are continuous waves directed at large regions of the body- thermal heating, pins and needles. After arising out of bed, the stomach, bladder, colon, legs and feet are continuous wave mastered. While sleeping, the brain, entire head and neck are pulsed (electric shock). The power of the attacks are escalated while targeted individuals are trying to go to sleep,

Since 2016, optical radar (laser) has been deployed in addition to maser. Insomnia from being molested, sodomized, nipples titillated, lasered in the right hip or right knee, etc. is a relentless torture tactic. Hearing noise can be all the time and is a commonly reported torture tactic, as is humming and/or buzzing via ultrasound. CNN reported on such technology back in 1985.

Here is a partial listing of the accounts as reported in the mainstream press of perps hearing voices, seeing visions, blacking out and losing memory. As usual, we ask this question: Nothing to see here, move along?

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock

Would lie in bed screaming, his girlfriend has reportedly told the FBI. Marilou Danley, 62, said 64-year-old Paddock would lie in bed ‘moaning and screaming’: “Oh my God”, leading investigators apparently to suspect he may have been in ‘mental or physical anguish’. Danley’s comments, made during interviews when she returned to the US from the Philippines, were revealed by an ex-FBI official and reported in various outlets.

Florida Parkland HS Shooting

Cruz told police that he had heard voices in his head telling him to shoot up the school. He described these voices as demons, his legal team said.

Tennessee Church Shooting

The man accused of fatally shooting a woman and wounding six other people at a Tennessee church told police he heard voices and had visions, including an image of that particular church, a detective testified in court. Sampson didn’t recall shooting inside the church and wasn’t shooting at anyone in particular.

Navy Yard Shooting

Navy Yard gunman carved “better off this way” and “my ELF weapon” into his gun. Investigators said “ELF” might stand for “extremely low frequency,” a common abbreviation in military and technology circles. It could refer to his anxiety that someone was using microwave vibrations to enter his mind, a bizarre suspicion that he explained to police six weeks prior, as revealed in a Rhode Island police report.

Florida State University Shooting

Hours before he opened fire at the Florida State University library, lawyer Myron May left a desperate voicemail for an acquaintance with this plea: “I do not want to die in vain.” The message was part of a flurry of emails, texts and phone calls in which the former prosecutor laid bare his torment: He believed government “stalkers” were harassing him and using a “direct energy weapon” to hurt him. He said that he had sent packages to 10 people that would “expose” what he thought was happening to him.

Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

The FBI confirmed that in November 2016 Santiago-Ruiz walked into an FBI office in Anchorage and claimed his mind was being controlled by a U.S. intelligence agency, and that he was being forced to watch videos for ISIS. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital after police were called, sources said.

Baton Rouge Police Shooting

CNN found that an email address linked to Long showed he was a member of a support group in an organization called Freedom from Covert Harassment and Surveillance, whose mission is to help those “Marginalized and abused by… Remote Brain experimentation, Remote Neural Monitoring of an entire Humans Body.”

Kalamazoo Shooting

Kalamazoo shooter saw “devil” on Uber app and blames visions for his killing spree. The Uber driver charged with fatally shooting six people in western Michigan told police that the ride-sharing company’s app literally takes over “your whole body.” He said it forced him to go on a killing spree that left two wounded. Dalton described the devil figure as a horned cow head that would give you an assignment.

Jared Loughner- Gabreille Gifford Shooting

Arizona killer Jared Lee Loughner shot a member of Congress and 19 others. “As soon as the teacher started going over the syllabus, he had this outburst out of nowhere, didn’t even raise his hand and started asking the teacher some sort of weird questions about whether he believed in mind control.