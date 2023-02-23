Exposed! Soros-Tied Group Is Reportedly Blacklisting Outlets (CensorTrack with Paiten)

MRC News Busters | Feb. 20, 2023

You could be losing free speech online and not even know it. That’s the danger of the type of censorship recently uncovered by the Washington Examiner.

On this week’s episode of CensorTrack with Paiten, we looked at the George Soros-tied Global Disinformation Index’s (GDI) attempts to defund outlets like the New York Post, the Federalist, RealClearPolitics and The Daily Wire.

The Washington Examiner recently released a report about so-called “disinformation” tracking groups trying to cancel and demonetize outlets like the New York Post, the Federalist, RealClearPolitics and The Daily Wire.

One such group is the Global Disinformation Index, or GDI. This British group’s mission is to track so-called “disinformation and extremism across platforms” to “serve and inform advertisers, the ad tech industry” and other industries.

GDI accomplishes this mission through its Orwellian Dynamic Exclusion List – DEL.

