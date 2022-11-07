Elon Musk Threatens “Thermonuclear Name & Shame” For Advertisers Leaving Twitter Due To Pressure From Liberal Groups

Gateway Pundit | Nov. 5, 2022

Elon Musk revealed that Twitter is seeing a massive drop in revenue due to advertisers leaving.

He said that activist groups have pressured advertisers — despite the fact nothing has yet changed with Twitter’s content policies.

Elon Musk:

Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists.

A former clerk for Justice Gorsuch, Mike Davis, called on Elon to publicly name these advertisers so they could boycott them.

Elon responded by promising to “name & shame” advertisers fleeing due to pressure from activist groups.

Elon Musk:

Thank you. A thermonuclear name & shame is exactly what will happen if this continues.

