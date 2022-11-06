America WILL still demand proof of Covid vaccination to enter the country in 2023 – making it the only country in the West

Daily Mail | Nov. 5, 2022

Travelers flying into the United States will still need proof of Covid vaccination in 2023 — making the US the only country in the West to stick by the failing policy.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the rule, which only applies to non-US citizens, until at least January 8 next year to ‘limit the risk of Covid-19, including variants of the virus’.

But there has been a growing acceptance among experts that Covid vaccines – while highly effective at preventing severe illness – do not stop infections very well.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), admitted earlier this year that shots ‘can’t prevent transmission anymore’.

Yet since November 2021, non-US citizens entering America have had to provide proof of Covid vaccination.

