Trudeau spent $400k for butler service and rooms for Queen’s Funeral

The Counter Signal | Oct. 24, 2022

Justin Trudeau and his entourage burned nearly half a million dollars on 5-star hotel rooms, butlers, and room service during the Queen’s funeral in London.

Government documents reveal that the Canadian government booked the lavish River Suite at a cool $6,000 per night, among many other rooms. The Corinthia Hotel notes on its website that guests receive butler service while staying in the room.

The documents were found by the Toronto Sun.

Trudeau was met with international scandal while staying at the hotel during the funeral after breaking out into a poorly timed rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody in the hotel lobby. Now, outrage is building over the explosive hotel bill.

(***)