Small Victories in the Battle Against ‘Modern Art’ Degeneracy

Every day, folks here at Winter Watch search for tiny of glimmers of hope in the battle against cultural degeneracy. Today, we found some.

It seems that one major museum is finally taking into consideration the concept of human decency in determining what’s acceptable for large “modern art” installations in public spaces. It happened at the world’s largest art museum in Paris, of all places. Imagine that.

Musée du Louvre President Jean-Luc Martinez announced the last-minute cancellation of an exhibition that features a three-story architectural sculpture of a man sexually penetrating a four-legged animal. The massive structure, called “Domestikator,” was supposed to open Oct. 16, 2017 in the museum’s Jardin des Tuileries, as part of the International Contemporary Art Fair (FIAC). Martinez said the planned location for the piece was unsuitable because it could be seen from a nearby school, it would have been adjacent to a playground, it depicts “sexual content,” and bestiality as modern art is simply “too brutal” and “too rude.”

The so-called “Dutch artist” responsible for the monstrosity, Joep van Lieshout aka Atelier Van Lieshout (AVL), claims that the museum was influenced by a backlash of Internet commentary and political pressure from “conservatives”.

Since 2015, Germany was home “Domestikator,” which is just one part of a larger installation titled “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” featured in the Ruhrtriennale arts festival. The following images show the full scope of van Lieshout’s display.

Unfortunately, another Paris museum offered to display the “Domestikator,” which is now in front of The Centre Georges Pompidou. Shameful.

The Louvre’s decision isn’t the only small victory. In September, the Guggenheim “decided to pull three major works from a highly anticipated exhibition after pressure from animal-rights supporters and others over the show ‘Art and China After 1989: Theater of the World,'” NYT reports. The following brief video explains what this piece of “modern art” involved.

Another AVL project is the Aldous Huxley-esque dystopian-inspired New Slave City. Yes, right in your face. Values, ethics, aesthetics, morality, food, energy and economics are totally turned upside down.

In AVL’s own words, “In general, I would like to have a world which is a little bit more extreme.” [Photos via Design Boom]

His views on eugenics: I don’t suggest we start killing 50% of the population, but that we be sensitive about it. Imagine you’re 70 years old. You don’t work anymore. I think everyone should have the choice, “Do I want to live 20 more years, costing a lot of money to society, to my children, become senile and things like that?” Or say, “Okay, I’ll stop now, I worked my whole life, if I decide to stop now instead of in ten years’ time, I save the community 4 million dollars. You know what, give me the 2 million for my children and I’ll go away now.” I think that sounds good. Why not?

