Liberty, Lazarus and Colossal Lies

While we watched and waited as Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Jewish senator from New York, held the U.S. budget hostage for the sake of illegal immigrants in September 2017, we took a closer look at some of the common economic and philosophical arguments used to rationalize citizenship entitlement.

The political standoff du jour pertained to DACA, which is short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. There’s a lot of misreporting, misrepresentation and misunderstandings about what DACA is and isn’t. I highly recommend reading the concise three-page 2012 memorandum from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to its multi-agency immigration personnel.

In sum, it allows immigration authorities to exercise prosecutorial discretion when determining whether to deport someone who (1) was brought to the U.S. as a child, (2) has lived in the U.S. for at least five years, (3) attends or attended U.S. schools, (4) is fully assimilated and — other than their lack of documentation — (5) would be considered someone of good standing in the community. It is not a conferral of citizenship, nor does it provide undocumented immigrants “the right” to work and reside in America.

Those who met the qualifications were dubbed “Dreamers,” a politically charged and disingenuous term. From August 2012, when DACA was enacted, until Trump ended it in September 2017, roughly 800,000 “Dreamers” benefited from the program. The vast majority are in California, are from Mexico and are between the ages of 16 and 30, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services data shows. And, as the following videos show, the attitude among many of these “Dreamers” is one of entitlement, not appreciation.

Here, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — one of the wealthiest senators on Capitol Hill and a longtime champion of open-borders policies — gets an earful from the “Dreamers” in her district of San Francisco (a sanctuary city) a couple weeks after Trump terminated DACA.

And here, Tucker Carlson interviews Caesar Vargas, an attorney and “Dreamer,” who — like many others — points to the Statue of Liberty as justification for unfettered immigration [00:04:50]. He also claims that illegal immigrants contributed $2 TRILLION to the U.S. economy in 2016. That’s 11 percent of 2016 GDP. Given that U.S. law prohibits “taxation without representation,” Vargas insists that foreigners in the U.S. illegally have a right to influence U.S. politics at every level.

Statistics Involving Illegal Immigrants

Democratic politicians, lobbyist and advocate groups pound loud drums about the economic contributions illegal immigrants provide. The figures touted by the unquestioning liberal-left press are in the billions (not trillions). Plus, we’re led to believe that they’re all just innocent “dreamers” who have the potential to become the next Steve Jobs, if only given a chance.

First of all, the phrase “undocumented immigrant statistics” is an oxymoron. How can statistics be formulated when there is no documentation? Illegal immigrants live in the shadows. How many are here at any given time? We really don’t know. They flow in and out of America under the radar of authorities, much like hot capital in emerging markets.

The last U.S. Census in 2010 tried to get a fix on the number. It proved to be challenging, because Census takers were often mistaken for immigration agents. So the agency ran advertising campaigns letting illegal immigrants know about the Census and explaining that the information gathered by Census takers would not be used against them. Still, there was no motivation for illegals to participate, only potential downside. In the end, the final figure the Census came up with was about 10.8 million, or nearly 4 percent of the U.S. population in 2010.

It has been estimated that unemployment among illegal immigrants is somewhere between zero and 15 percent. But again, how can we possibly know? Illegals often work for cash under the table, or they use fake documents to obtain regular jobs. Everyone seems to know they use fake documents, but there’s an across-the-board unwillingness to do anything about it.

If we don’t even know how many illegal immigrants are living and working in the U.S., then how is it possible to calculate their tax contributions? You can’t — not in a any real way.

We know they provide virtually nothing to federal tax coffers, but they do contribute to states and localities in a transactional way through sales taxes. Small wonder why cash-strapped metros are posting “Sanctuary City” signs. They rake in extra tax revenue and political donations while incurring few costs — immigration enforcement and health services are federal tax burdens. Obamacare provided tremendous financial relief to migrant-burdened states like California and New York.

Meanwhile, state and local taxes have been increased to pay for increased demand for public services, including those provide to growing shadow populations. How much of the state and local tax burden can be attributed directly to illegal immigration? We don’t really know because, again, the illegal-migrant population figures are hidden.

The Statue of Liberty

During the first two years of the Trump administration, hardly a week went by that I didn’t heard some pro-migration advocate evoke the Statue of Liberty and recite portions of the poem on its pedestal as evidence of America’s open-door philosophy. This is a false representation and manipulation by the usual suspects.

The statue, which was a joint project commissioned between the U.S. and France in 1865, was a gift to the American people in celebration of 100 years of independence. During the American Revolutionary War, the French offered the United States military support in its fight for liberation from Great Britain. It was called the Treaty of Alliance.

For these reasons, Lady Liberty holds a tablet inscribed with the date July 4, 1776. The broken chain that lays at her feet represents the abolition of slavery in 1865. But the statue was more than symbolic. It also served as a light house for boats in New York Harbor. In sum, it had NOTHING to do with migration.

The Statue of Liberty’s association with open-door migration is due entirely to its inscription. Enter poet Emma Lazarus (1849-1887), the Sephardi Jewish daughter of a large New York family who amassed a fortune through sugar refining.

The story goes that Americans were asked to fund a pedestal for the statue, but funding support for the project was weak given the financial burden of Civil War.

Joseph Pulitzer (1847-1911), the Hungarian-born Jewish publisher of New York World, started a drive for donations in 1882. As part of the funding effort, Lazarus was asked to donate an original work for auction. She initially declined, stating she could not write a poem about a statue, according to Wikipedia. Apparently, the story of America’s liberation didn’t inspire her.

During that time — the time of the Russian pogroms — her attention was devoted to aiding thousands of indigent and destitute Ashkenazi Jews emigrate from Russia to New York. According to Wiki, she helped establish for them the Hebrew Technical Institute in New York and, in 1883, founded the Society for the Improvement and Colonization of East European Jews.

Lazarus was an important forerunner of the Zionist movement and argued for the creation of a Jewish homeland 13 years before Theodor Herzl began to use the term “Zionism.”

She discovered Americans weren’t keen on the idea of ushering in thousands of Russian Jews. By 1883, she decided to use the opportunity to write a poem about “the statue” as a way to promote her pet cause. Thus, she wrote “The New Colossus.” It reads:

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,

With conquering limbs astride from land to land;

Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand

A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame

Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name

Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand

Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command

The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.

“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she

With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

Pulitzer’s New York World and The New York Times published Lazarus’ poem in 1885. She died in 1887, and her “Mother of Exiles” poem was largely forgotten until 1901, when her friend Georgina Schuyler began an effort to memorialize the poet and the poem. By 1903, a bronze plaque with a portion of the poem was mounted on the inner wall of the pedestal.

Lazarus’ poem transformed — no, co-opted — the meaning of the Statue of Liberty, from a national symbol of American liberation to a global symbol of America as a doormat for the world. Today, it’s being presented to an ignorant public as a modern-day Trojan horse during a battle for American sovereignty.

HAARETZ: Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty tonight, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York lamented soon after President Trump issued his executive order on immigration. With that order, Schumer explained, a grand tradition of America, welcoming immigrants, that has existed since America was founded has been stomped upon. A few days later, at a news conference, surrounded by mostly young Muslim immigrants, he revealed that his daughters middle name is Emma, after Emma Lazarus, the great poet. He quoted her oft-quoted lines written on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty: Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Then he choked up.

Winter Watch Takeaway

It’s time to remove Lazarus’ poem from the Statue of Liberty and return it to the Zionists. We recommend they mount it on their massive barrier wall dividing Israel from Gaza.