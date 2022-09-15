Smoking Gun Documentation of the Deep State Hit on Mary Pinchot Meyer

We have always been interested in an aspect of the Deep State- Crime Syndicate we have dubbed the “Georgetown Cesspool”. Our background post on this be read here.

Spielberg Movie ‘The Post’ Omits Newspaper’s Deep State Connections to The Georgetown Cesspool

The most likely motive for the wet works hit on Mary was that, as a Cesspool insider and JFK mistress, she had read the Warren Commission Report on JFK’s assassination, disbelieved its findings and was prepared to say so publicly.

A document (see below) appeared slipped into a CIA document dump known as Pedowood. If authentic it confirms this logical theory. Note #3 and #4 in particular.

In the Cesspool article we addressed the Oct. 12, 1964 hit on a trail in Georgetown DC of Mary Pinchot Meyer. See headline photo. She was the sister-in-law of Operation Mockingbird’s Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and the former wife of the CIA’s second in command Cord Meyer. She was also a mistress, a beauty and beau of President John F. Kennedy. Mary “knew” things.

Cord Meyer was second in command at the CIA during the assassination. Meyer also hired spook journalist Priscilla Johnson McMillan who authored the “official biography” about Lee Harvey Oswald showing him to have been the lone gunman. Feminist groups accused McCord of also being the handler of controlled opposition feminist Gloria Steinem.

Philip Graham, owner and editor of the Washington Post, made a scandalous, angry speech critical of the CIA at a press club event in which he mentioned that JFK had been having an affair with Cord Meyer’s wife, Mary Pinchot Meyer. Graham was immediately ambushed, put in a straight jacket and taken to a rural mental health clinic where he “went insane” and shortly thereafter “committed suicide”.

Graham’s successor and Cesspool member Ben Bradlee drew criticism from several quarters for perjuring himself during the 1965 trial of the patsy, Raymond Crump accused of Meyer’s murder.

Attorneys for both the prosecution and the defense (Alfred Hantman and Dovey J. Roundtree), in addition to D.C. Police Detective Bernie Crooke and along with authors Peter Janney and Nina Burleigh, all noted the significant difference between the limited information Ben divulged under oath at the 1965 trial of Raymond Crump, the black man falsely prosecuted for her murder, and what Ben revealed 30 years later in his 1995 memoir “A Good Life.”

‘Bradlee had much later excoriated Cord Meyer [Mary’s ex-husband] for his ‘derisive scorn’ for the people’s right to know in the 1960s, but the rules changed when the subject of a story was his sister-in-law,” author Burleigh wrote. “The First Amendment champion of the Watergate investigation admitted in his memoir that he gave Mary Meyer’s diary to the CIA because it was ‘a family document.’”

Not only did Ben omit the diary in the trial testimony, but there was also a revelation that CIA’s James Angleton was present in Mary Pinchot’s residence when Ben was looking for the diary. Ben explained in his 1995 memoir: “We didn’t start looking until the next morning, when Tony and I walked around the corner a few blocks to Mary’s house. It was locked, as we had expected, but when we got inside, we found Jim Angleton, and to our complete surprise he told us he, too, was looking for Mary’s diary.”

By sheer coinkydink, Ben became editor of WaPo several months after running this mission for his friend Angleton. Many researchers believe Angleton was knee deep in the JFK hit. For more on that rabbit hole, see “James Angleton and the Warren Commission.” Additionally, in early 1951, Angleton was appointed head of the CIA’s newly created Special Operations Group. In this post, he served as the agency’s exclusive liaison for Israeli intelligence, a post he held for 20 years (source).

A CIA document was slipped into a large dump known as “Pedowood”. This is a photocopy (page 1 and page 2) and the text follows.

The CIA describes the planning for this Operation Cuckoo murder of former agent Mary Meyer Pinchot Meyer. Operation Cuckoo murder teams under Operation Cleansweep were involved in JFK “Big Event” witness eradications. Operation Guillotine is likely code for the JFK assassination, and Operation Siren is likely code for Mary’s intimate and personal espionage on JFK. Operation Mockingbird is of course Intelligence agent infiltration of the Media.

INTRODUCTION

​1) Operation Cuckoo was part of overall operation Cleansweep, aimed at eliminating domestic opposition to activities undertaken by the Central Intelligence Agency’s special activities division, in main regard to operation Guillotine.

​2) Operation Cuckoo was approved by the Joint Chief’s of staff, Department of defense and the office of the president of the United States as a covert domestic motion to be under taken within the limits of Washington D.C as outlined by Secret Executive Order 37.

​3) Following the publishing of the Warren commission, former special agent Mary Pinchot Meyer (Operation Mockingbird, Operation Siren) also married to Cord Meyer (Operation Mockingbird, Operation Guillotine) threatened to disclose the details of several special activities divisions’ operations, including but not limited to, Operation Siren and Guillotine .

​4) It was deemed necessary by senior Directorate of Operations members to initiate Operation Cuckoo as an extension of Operation Cleansweep on November 30th. After Mary Pinchot Meyer threatened to report her knowledge of operation Guillotine and the details of her work in Operation Siren from her affair with the former President.

​5) Special Activities division was given the green light after briefing President Johnson on the situation. The situation report was forwarded to DoD and Joint Chiefs of staff, who both approved of the parameters of the operation, as outlined under article C of secret executive order 37.

​6) 8 members of the special activities division handpicked by operation lead William King Harvey began planning for the operation on October 3rd, with planned execution before October 16th.

​7) The operation was set at the neighborhood of Georgetown along to Potomac river, where the operators would observe , take note on routines, and eventually carry the operation.

​8) After nothing Meyer’s routines, Edward “Eddy” Reid was picked as the operation point man who would intersect Meyer on her walk on October 12th, with lead William King Harvey providing long range support if necessary from across the Chesapeake and Ohio canal.

​9) Edward Reid was planned to be dressed in the manner of a homeless black man, due to his resemblances to local tramp found out to be Raymond Crump who inhabits the AO and the path that Reid was planned to intersect Meyer.