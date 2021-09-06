More than 100 Ontario youth sent to hospital for vaccine-related heart problems: Report

There were 54 persons aged 25-39 included in the tally and 44 persons aged 40 and over

By Anthony Furey | 3 September 2021

TORONTO SUN — A report quietly released last week by Public Health Ontario (PHO) tallies the number of people in the province who have presented to hospital with heart inflammation following mRNA vaccination, and it skews heavily toward young people.

As of Aug. 7, there were 106 incidents of myocarditis/pericarditis in Ontarians under the age of 25. That’s slightly more than half of the total of all such incidents.

Broken down further, 31 of these cases were in 12- to 17-year-olds and 75 were in 18- to 24-year-olds. The vast majority — 80% — were in males.

The report explains that PHO issued a directive in June for public health units to increase their surveillance of this side effect following reports from the United States and Israel of similar concerns unfolding in those countries.

“The reporting rate of myocarditis/pericarditis was higher following the second dose of mRNA vaccine than after the first, particularly for those receiving the Moderna vaccine as the second dose of the series (regardless of the product for the first dose),” the report explains. […]