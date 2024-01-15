UMich now has more than 500 jobs dedicated to DEI, payroll costs exceed $30 million

College Fix | Jan. 9, 2024

ANALYSIS: ‘UM has become a DEI ideological complex with a university attached’

The University of Michigan continues to exponentially grow the number of staffers dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, with at least 241 paid employees now focused on DEI and payroll costs exceeding $30 million annually, according to an analysis conducted for The College Fix.

The payroll costs are $23.24 million for salaries and $7.44 million for benefits, or $30.68 million, an amount that would cover in-state tuition and fees for 1,781 undergraduate students.

Thirteen DEI staff members earn more than $200,000 and 66 earn more than $100,000 when factoring in benefits.

