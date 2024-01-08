Well.. it explains the israelis in a nutshell: hope the Italians don’t mind the analogy, but illustrates israeli genocide to the “z” | @TadhgHickey pic.twitter.com/JAg7C9Qvcb
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 6, 2024
Well.. it explains the israelis in a nutshell: hope the Italians don’t mind the analogy, but illustrates israeli genocide to the “z” | @TadhgHickey pic.twitter.com/JAg7C9Qvcb
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 6, 2024
Copyright © 2024 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Brilliant!
I’ve been saying exactly that for years.
Also, Rome owes me some reparation cash for enslaving my ancestors.
MG
This video is awesome, I just sent it a Zionist friend of mine that supports Israel and thinks this conflict is “biblical.”