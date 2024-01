BREAKING: BEN GVIR WANTS TO OCCUPY GAZA

Israel’s National Security Minister has called for the resettlement of Gazans abroad to establish Jewish settlements, branding it a “correct, just, moral, and humane solution.”

“We cannot withdraw from any territory we are in in the Gaza… pic.twitter.com/n9MXb4STpu

— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 1, 2024