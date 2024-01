So the IOF had the bright idea of holding an interview with a soldier in north Gaza to prove how they have it under control… which was fine up until the point they heard heavy gunfire right next to them and had to scramble to their tanks like rats in a panic 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CFyO9ncTHH

— Ibn Riad – ابن رياض (@IbnRiad) January 8, 2024