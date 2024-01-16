‘Bugsplat’ Reaper Culture: The Game of Drones

High-resolution screens show real-time images of their targets from a bird’s eye perspective. Their goal is “bugsplat” – a common psychopathic expression used by military when bombing people during drone operations for U.S. so-called anti-terrorism mission “Freedom’s Sentinel.”
Afghanistan is the most frequently drone-bombed country in the world – and also the most damaged by drone attacks. In Pakistan, 2,500 people have been killed via drone since 2004. Of late, action has shifted to Yemen, where innocent civilians are routinely eviscerated in terror strikes. The random killings are described in the following video.
Drone attacks in Yemen mostly hit civilians
Targeting of so-called “terrorists” follows identification and categorization of certain activity patterns for which people are classified as suspects. But, according to officials, any military-aged male in a strike zone is automatically considered an enemy combatant and guilty until proven innocent.
One of the most disgusting aspects of these strikes is the “double tap drone strike”. This is where the first drone strike on a target is followed by a second strike as emergency personnel and relatives arrive on the scene.
With the publication of confidential papers of drone-based U.S. military strategy, investigative news platform “The Intercept” unveiled the ineffectiveness of U.S. drone attacks. Some 90% of victims of U.S. drone operation in Afghanistan cannot be classified as military targets. In 2015 and within only six months, at least 400 people were killed in drone attacks. Most of them were civilians.
In reality, there are reports that drone operators suffer from low morale and burnout. To counter this downward spiral of drone-pilot dissatisfaction, the Air Force officially launched the MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper Culture and Process Improvement Program (CPIP) at the end of August. These are basically “funny” dark-humor memes for sociopaths.
Here is an illustrative USAF psychopathic-conditioning recruiting video.
US Air Force Recruitment Commercial – UAV
Only American and British populations with the attention span of a housefly support drone strikes. They are universally condemned and despised elsewhere in the world and work as one more factor diminishing the reputation of the U.S. and any remaining goodwill. Winter Watch holds that is part of the goal.
Obama exhibited exceptionally psychopathic behavior with his drone-strike campaigns, even demonstrating its use to his daughter and visitors. Ole Dammegård wonders if real life Game of Drones/Thrones are being set up for Crime Syndicate elites as human game hunts. Who knows, but nothing would surprise me.
Analysts now say that Trump easily surpassed Obama’s record use of drones. According to Micah Zenko, an expert on drones at the Council on Foreign Relations, Obama’s administration conducted one attack every 5.4 days. Trump averaged one attack or raid every 1.25 days.
Donald “The Red Queen” Trump broadened the terror and trauma by loosening some Obama-era limits on drone attacks and ground raids outside conventional war zones. Trump is also extending the Overton window within the U.S. by liberalizing FAA rules on commercial uses to get the population accustomed to drones flying overhead.
The New York Times aka Slimes, citing unnamed officials, reported that Trump’s top national security advisers have proposed relaxing two rules from the Obama administration. Officials said the targets of kill missions by the military and the CIA would be expanded to include “foot-soldier fighters” (aka military-age males) with no special skills or leadership roles. The officials added that proposed drone attacks and raids would no longer undergo high-level vetting. In other words, the drones will be operated over the air space of sovereign countries without any judicial process or rule of law.
In our post “The Roundup and Purge of the Truth Movement” we offer that tiny drones can be deployed against large parts of domestic populations (deplorables, etc) as well.
