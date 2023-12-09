News Ticker

War Tactics: Get Some IDF Engaging Walls

December 9, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web 0

Notice in clip how these IDF soldiers are exposed next to windows.  I really wonder what the real truth is on KIA and wounded? They can buy good weapons, but apparently, they can’t buy good solders.

Image

