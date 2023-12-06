News Ticker

Tim Kelly and Russ Winter Discuss Sabbatean Frankism’s Impact on the World

December 6, 2023 Russ Winter Articles by Russ Winter, Culture, Hidden History, International News, Podcasts, US News, Winter Watch Articles 4

This March 2018 interview with Tim Kelly turned out great, in part because I am a big fan of Kelly’s work and knowledge and because of the importance of the topic. Related articles for further reading:

Note: The correct term for equal footing for creditors is pari passu.

Link to podcast on Podomatic.

(Tim Kelly’s volume of work has been memory holed on YouTube.)

4 Comments on Tim Kelly and Russ Winter Discuss Sabbatean Frankism’s Impact on the World

  2. As always good stuff! Been chasing East India/Dutch East India Companies & some of my possible crypto ancestors regarding foundation of our country & where they fit re: the sabbatean frankists.

    Reply

  3. I’m a big fan of Timothy Kelly’s podcasts too. I never miss them and listen to many over again. Of course I always listen to Russ’s too.

    I have a slightly funny story that relates to the article that Julius Skoolafish linked to in his comment. By 2013, I had already spent lots of time on topics often derided as “conspiracy theories” like mind-control, secret societies, etc. I attended an economic conference held in “honor” of the 100 year anniversary of the founding of the federal reserve. As I sat down, I thought to myself that that day I would just be hearing about economics and politics–no esoteric woo woo, for a change.

    There were a few minutes before the program started, so I started a conversation with the man next to me. We exchanged how we ended up there and what we were interested in most. It turns out he had befriended a woman, it might have been Sue Ford aka Brice Taylor, who had been a mind-control victim of “elites” in powerful positions. So for me, that day, there was no escaping the harder to believe areas of alternative researchers.

    He was a nice man who subsequently sent me CDs of Sue’s talks which he organized for her. He lived across the country from me so if I hadn’t attended the conference I wouldn’t have met him.
    I believe that the prohibition of gatherings during the plandemic was partly to break down the personal connections that people were making in figuring out what was going on in the world.

    Reply

  4. Yes Russ! It was Tim Kelly’s podcast that made Me aware of You a few years ago.
    Tim, and Yourself are…’walking Encyclopedias’ imho.
    Can’t beat that when, searching-for-the-True Story.
    Cheers. Most definitely listening to…Now(!). 🙂

    Reply

