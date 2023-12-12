Spotting Weasel Words in the Lugenpresse and the Lies of Operatives

“Crimestop means the faculty of stopping short, as though by instinct, at the threshold of any dangerous thought. It includes the power of not grasping analogies, of failing to perceive logical errors, of misunderstanding the simplest arguments if they are inimical to Ingsoc, and of being bored or repelled by any train of thought which is capable of leading in a heretical direction. Crimestop, in short, means protective stupidity.” — ‘1984’ by George Orwell

Weasel words is an informal term that means words and phrases used to create the impression that something specific and meaningful is being said when in fact only a vague or ambiguous claim is being communicated. A more formal term for it is “anonymous authority.”

Examples include nonspecific attribution, such as “some say,” “some people think,” “insiders believe,” “researchers claim,” it has been established”, “according to a source familiar with the case/person/event,” “a source who chooses not to be identified said” and “sources say.”

A variation of this is employed by Orwellian platforms like Reddit and You Tube, who put in place the so-called, “trusted reporter system”, and “third party experts” to better separate (censor) useful information from the noise.

Using weasel words may allow the author to later deny (weasel out of) responsibility if the statement is successfully challenged, because the statement was never attributed to anyone specific in the first place.

News articles with a question mark at the end is another example. The answer is usually no. But they use the question mark to put the thought in your head without having to prove any of it.

Another trick is journalists using tweets in their story to stir up controversy.

Liars and sociopathic language contain more words known as subordinating conjunctions. These words, including “because” and “so that,” are associated with cause-effect statements.

Sociopathic liars often enjoy creating confusion, chaos and disappointment in others, because they view themselves as being outside of a societal expectation for truth telling. Some believe that it is fun to torture others, or that it makes the sociopath in some way “superior.”

The advantage that the Matrix has in carrying out big lies is that people tend to rate items they’ve seen before as more likely to be true, regardless of whether they are true or not, and seemingly for the sole reason that they are more familiar.

Thus, repetition creates the illusion of truth. Our minds are prey to the illusion of truth effect, because our instinct is to use familiarity shortcuts in judging how plausible something is.

True stories have fewer emotional appeals in them than the fakes. True stories have fewer verbs than the fakes. Finally, the true stories have more first-person pronouns in them than the fakes.

Psychopaths go through life feeling entitled. Every word, as well as thought and action that comes from them stems from this feeling of entitlement. They have a history of blatantly flaunting the rules, often deliberately doing something illegal just for the thrill of it, to get away with it or to show how superior they are from the rest of society.

It’s useful to have some methods and skills for spotting them. One excellent method is described in a short Ted Talks video (below) about spotting lies. It’s called “duping delight.” A self-explanatory term, usually this is manifested by a smirk, or less-than-genuine grin.

(ESL) LYING PART 7

It’s easy to spot when the Bushes are lying. They blurt out what are called “psychopathic reveals.” In fact, George W. managed to turn duping delight into an annoying personality characteristic. He often managed to combine duping delight with verbal slips. After awhile, people became numb to it, attributing it primarily to stupidity. That observation would be a mistake. This is a man who “knows things” but had a tendency to slip.

George Bush STILL Lies About 9/11

On 9/11, Bush watched the first plane impact

But when Poppy Bush engaged in duping delight, it had a much more sinister appearance. Bush’s eulogy at Gerald Ford’s funeral is a classic for lie spotting. Watch the duping delight smirk at minute 00:00:17, when he refers to a “deluded gunman” JFK narrative combined with his pathological urge to mock his nemesis, “conspiracy theorists.”

Rule of Four – Evidence – George Bush at President Ford’s Funeral

Unlike George W. Bush, Barrack Obama was very careful with his words, which are largely fluff. He has also learned to be poker-faced and rarely deviated from his script. He’s a skilled A-team lifetime actor. However, in this instance, speaking on Benghazi, he seems to be engaged in some duping delight, as you can see in the following video.

It’s a little challenging to distinguish between Obama’s cocky strutting demeanor and duping delight, but I think it may be one in the same. I’ve looked over Obama’s speeches, and the best place to spot duping delight is during press conferences and interviews during which he can’t read from teleprompters. He’s too skilled and scripted at the latter.

Body language experts who examined Obama’s micro-expressions actually saw signs of low leadership self-image and even feelings of regret. This would be consistent with the concept that he’s more of a willing-but-trapped marionette, carrying out Crime Syndicate orders rather than a real holder of power.

Obama Confronted on Benghazi – Stutters Through Response!

Controlled Crime Syndicate actor Donald Trump is a snake and a practitioner of gaslighting. He also uses deliberate confusion, bait and switch and entrapment. He relishes in calling just about everybody else crazy or stupid. He treats foreign leaders like they are children. He holds the public in great disdain and has surrounded himself with supremacist chosenites who reinforce this behavior. This actually works because the whole system is rife with psychotics and neurotics.

It’s not that hard to find foils and set them up, and a good percentage of the Trump-related drama-queen foils are staged and faked. This, in the end, serves little purpose other than intensifying and feeding the mental illnesses of the swamp creatures. That’s the idea, because the Trump presidency was a self-destructing Trojan Horse destabilization operation.

Kamala Harris weasels via the chortle, which attempts to convey a sense of superiority over anybody bold enough to ask her basic questions. Laughing at any and everything is her way as a means of skirting responsibility and, most obviously, to try to conceal the fact that she has the skill set of a sack of rusty hammers.

SeNd In ThE cLoWnS

The Leftist and Trump False-Dialectic Cults

A prime example are the leftist-Trump cults that permeate society. The Crime Syndicate that promotes this dialectic knows the effectiveness of inversion circuses and scripts.

The more the media promotes fabricated Russiagate nonsense or Ukrainian conspiracy narratives, the more conservatives assume that the establishment is “trying to take down” Trump.

It’s rather rudimentary reverse psychology. If the establishment media attacks Trump, then he must be “anti-establishment.” If the leftists hate Trump, then he must be good for conservatives. Nothing could be further from the truth. But if anyone points this out, they will be immediately attacked as disinformation agents and purveyors of CNN talking points.

A common argument in defense of Trump is to ignore his associations and behavior entirely and focus on the prevailing circus surrounding him instead. People state indignantly that:

“Trump is under attack! They are trying to impeach him! How can he be working with the globalists if they are trying to get rid of him …?”

The difference between the leftist cult and the Trump cult is mostly intent. Leftists like the Biden 5th Column double and triple down on their lies, because they are infatuated with collective power and they see the truth as an obstacle to the “greater good.”

The Trump cult ignores facts and evidence on Trump because they are hyper-focused on a collective defense. The leftist cult wants to burn everything to the ground, erase history and rebuild the world in their twisted image. The Trump cult is trying to keep the last structures of American heritage alive; although well intended, they have put their faith in the wrong champion, who in reality is a controlled Crime Syndicate psychopath.