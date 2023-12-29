BREAKING: IRAQ KICKS U.S. MILITARY OUT Iraq PM Al Sudani announced the end the US-led coalition’s presence, citing sovereignty concerns amid escalating tensions. “We are in the process of reorganizing this relationship.

Our government moves to end international coalition… pic.twitter.com/oqFOhgvR0f — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 28, 2023

Al-Manar English Website:

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Tuesday new operations against an American military bases, vowing more attacks on the US occupation forces.

In a statement, Iraq’s Islamic Resistance indicated that its fighters targeted a vital target in our occupied territories south of the Eliad settlement using appropriate weapons.

A second statement indicated that Iraq’s Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a technical espionage center affiliated with the Zionist entity northeast of Erbil at dawn yesterday, Wednesday, using appropriate weapons.

According to a third statement, Iraq’s Islamic Resistance fighters attacked the occupation base at Koniko gas field in the Syrian depth with a missile barrage, hitting its targets.

The statements indicated that the operations came in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity against our people in Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance affirmed its commitment to dismantling the enemy’s strongholds and resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region.