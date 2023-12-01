Hollywood Reprobates Attend MOCA Spirit Cooking Gala

Large contingents of Hollywood stars and cognoscenti regularly attend what is called the MOCA Gala, a fundraiser for the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. From the website here is what the tickets ran.

This event and the photos and video below were taken at MOCA’s Nov. 12, 2011 event.

After the public cheap seats fundraising event for plebs among the dilettante cognoscenti, there was a private dinner for heavyweight reprobates and discordians to attend. That would be the $25,000 to $100,000 crowd. Regular readers should quickly recognize the symbology that has emerged since John Podesta’s email Wikileak in 2016. Those still on training wheels can learn about it here. The MOCA dinner, as shown in the next two photos, consisted of cheese pizza, noodles and two walnuts.

Here is a representative table “art” display. They are using a live nude “model” and skeleton ensemble.

At one point, none other than Marina Abramovitz of Spirit Cooking fame entered the gala for her cutting ritual. Here are Marina and her sidekick starting at it.

Here the cutting ritual continues to the ohs and ahs of the degenerate death cult crowd. Marina stands on the left as red-dress lady holds up a severed heart.

The next photo shows the remains after dessert has been passed out to the Luciferians. Ultimately the severed head is dumped into a plastic trash bag. What an extremely strange occult-like scene — obviously a cult of death. This is a real glimpse into the sullen, disassociated “artists” and freaks who make up the entertainment industry. Avoid their influences at all costs.

I weaned myself off this Hollywood-infested influence ten years ago, so I don’t know who many of these people are. But you can probably identify some of the celebs involved throughout the video and take appropriate action to steer clear, boycott and condemn them. Anybody with $25,000 to spend on this really needs to have their piggy bank taken away.

Normalizing Cannibalism and Weaponizing Celebrity Culture