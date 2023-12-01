Hollywood Reprobates Attend MOCA Spirit Cooking Gala

Large contingents of Hollywood stars and cognoscenti regularly attend what is called the MOCA Gala, a fundraiser for the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. From the website here is what the tickets ran.
This event and the photos and video below were taken at MOCA’s Nov. 12, 2011 event.
After the public cheap seats fundraising event for plebs among the dilettante cognoscenti, there was a private dinner for heavyweight reprobates and discordians to attend. That would be the $25,000 to $100,000 crowd. Regular readers should quickly recognize the symbology that has emerged since John Podesta’s email Wikileak in 2016. Those still on training wheels can learn about it here. The MOCA dinner, as shown in the next two photos, consisted of cheese pizza, noodles and two walnuts.
Here is a representative table “art” display. They are using a live nude “model” and skeleton ensemble.
At one point, none other than Marina Abramovitz of Spirit Cooking fame entered the gala for her cutting ritual. Here are Marina and her sidekick starting at it.
Here the cutting ritual continues to the ohs and ahs of the degenerate death cult crowd. Marina stands on the left as red-dress lady holds up a severed heart.
The next photo shows the remains after dessert has been passed out to the Luciferians. Ultimately the severed head is dumped into a plastic trash bag. What an extremely strange occult-like scene — obviously a cult of death. This is a real glimpse into the sullen, disassociated “artists” and freaks who make up the entertainment industry. Avoid their influences at all costs.
I weaned myself off this Hollywood-infested influence ten years ago, so I don’t know who many of these people are. But you can probably identify some of the celebs involved throughout the video and take appropriate action to steer clear, boycott and condemn them. Anybody with $25,000 to spend on this really needs to have their piggy bank taken away.
Normalizing Cannibalism and Weaponizing Celebrity Culture
It is quite likely that some of these YT channels are limited hangouts / gatekeepers / mixing truth with lies. So you need to be more concrete than that and do your investigation. I think the transgender topic of the elite is true and very big. You can start with Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney, and Melania / Ivana Trump.
This people, I don’t like calling them people, these demons are sick and twisted; just think about what we don’t see and the millions of missing children.
The Tribe have been killing our children for centuries so they can pay homage to their master Satan. Search Arnold S Leese and jewish ritual murder for the crimes they have carried out.
Maybe it is time for teeth for a tooth and eyes for an eye?
Isn’t that “side-kick” of Madam Spirit Cooking named Deborah Harry of Blondie fame? (Or is it Debra?) Anyway… I wonder what other rock stars were there. Or whoever, because this is even worse than MOMA galas, and I’ve seen pretty disgusting “art” at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC in my day, the late 60s!
Ooops! Didn’t see the link to the video…it is indeed Deborah Harry… Sorry about that.
Debbie Henry
If you want to catch up on the latest in money laundering vehicles, here’s the link: https://www.moca.org/
So the Spirit Cooking is not an annual rite. Unless that was just a recruitment event. Anyways, Debbie Harry is a has been. Look for photos without her makeup. She didn’t age so well. As Lou Reed said, “Sally Can’t Dance No More”
Contapary Art? That crap is not art, just like that witch marina Abramovic and they try to pass her sadistic blood sacrifice rituals as art.
The World is a Vampire.
Any comments about about the recent spate of articles claiming Madeleine McCann’s case having been solved? I smell a rat.
I smell a Podesta- or rather, two of them.
The food is likely disguised and if analyzed would probably contain human remains. Thinking the walnuts are really pineal gland and the noodles made from brains? Pizza who knows but they give it away that it is coming from children.