Gaza Fight Intensifying in the High Density Urban Zones

Combat operations in Gaza are now in the densest neighborhoods yet. This is illustrated in the combat footage. The footage shows tanks proceeding with infantry support.

Khan Younis is dug in, and the resistance militias have squads with RPGs in place. The map shows how urbanized Khan Younis is. The IDF has brought in heavy artillery to pulverize this city. Civilians likely are clearing out to killing fields and God forsaken Mawasi to die this winter.

The map update shows Khan Younis in south Gaza. This map and the second below shows Bet Lahyai in north Gaza almost encircled. Then the IDF will need to close and clear this terrain, which the way things are going may take another week of slogging.

Here a group of IDF are hit from a vantage point, which are ample in this urban terrain. Direct hits are difficult and the wounds seem to be fragmentary which may explain the high wounded to KIA ratio.

The IDF is fessing up to only 100 KIA. Count me skeptical. I wonder how many friendly fire casualties there are given the IDF’s “get some” indiscriminate fire.

War Tactics: Get Some IDF Engaging Walls

There are an inordinate number of officers and NCOs apparent on the list. IDF indicates that 2200 have received serious disabling wounds. Israel’s YNet on Gaza losses: ‘We have not been through anything like this.’ Every day the rehab wing takes in about 60 new wounded, and the tsunami of trauma is still ahead of us.”

The high seriously wounded to KIA might make sense given that evacuation helicopters seem to be at the ready, and the trip to military hospitals is short. The IDF wears upper body armor.

With no rescue coming from the Arab world and US ZOG engaged, it is very likely the Gaza genocide will ramp up further in the days and weeks ahead.

