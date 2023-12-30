Escalation to Next Phase

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani announced that his administration will take steps to remove International Coalition forces (primarily US) from Iraq. Attacks on US sites and bases have accelerated since the assassination of Iran’s general Sayyed Razi Mousavi.

At the same time the northern front with Hezbollah is firing up.

Hezbollah Attacks 3 IDF Barracks Simultaneously: ’30 Min, 6 Strikes’ … https://t.co/lkwOVfGOyv via @YouTube — Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) December 29, 2023

Shipments of advanced weapons and precision guided missiles to Hezbollah have increased exponentially. Iran also reinforcing its militias in Syria near the occupied Golan Heights. This was confirmed by the Kann newspaper. The next phase will be a massive war with the far more powerful Hezbollah.

Israel’s Strikes On Syria Stopped By Russian Air Defence Systems:

In Gaza despite chatter over last couple weeks about clearing and eliminating Hamas in various locations, as of now major pockets such as Beit Lahiya hold out. Khan Younis is dug with the IDF claiming for over a week that they are “expanding operations”. 30,000 IDF soldiers are participating in the battle of KhanYunis with 6 full-fledged combat divisions. These divisions have been fighting there for over a month, and progress is very slow.

There are very few buildings left in Gaza to raze, and almost the entire population is displaced.

New combat footage shows resistance popping up and firing literally right on top of IDF targets. They seem to move freely within destroyed and damaged buildings. This is from the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods in Gaza City. This begs the question, how secure are the areas the IDF claims to hold?

New combat video of the “Kassam Brigades” from Gaza. The destruction of the Israeli forces continues#ابو_عبيدة #طوفات_الأقصى#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/AvDVFEjqn8 — Shazy 💦 (@Shahwaiz1572009) December 30, 2023

IDF KIA are almost exclusively officers and NCOs.

☠️The israeli army admits to the elimination of an officer in the Gaza Strip: 🔻Captain (res.) Harel Sharvit, 33, combat officer in the 551st Brigade’s 7008th Battalion. He was the son of an extremist Kabbalist Rabbi Yitzhak. pic.twitter.com/mGqm7XXese — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) December 29, 2023

The naval blockade of the Houthis, the evicted “settlers from the border areas of Israel and the war itself are taking their toll.

This week, 299 ships with a total capacity of 4.3 million containers have changed course or are planning to do so to avoid the Red Sea. That is about 18% of global shipping capacity.

⚡️BREAKING Two US Navy amphibious ships leave the Red Sea despite continuing Houthi attacks Amphibious ships are used for deployment of Marines on the ground USA has clearly no plans to wage a war in Yemen pic.twitter.com/3TmQLyppUX — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) December 29, 2023

As we predicted in the beginning: Israel is moving forward with its plans to forcibly expel Palestinians. Haaretz reports that some countries in Latin America and Africa expressed willingness to receive Palestinian refugees from Gaza in return for payment and “other stuff” (weapons and surveillance technologies?).