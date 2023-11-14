Israel: The Largest Nuclear Threat in the Middle East

The number of nuclear weapons held by Israel varies wildly depending on the source.

The Rand Corporation, which is a western military-industrial firm with Deep State intelligence ties, claims it has 65 to 85 warheads. (good link)

Former President Jimmy Carter in 2008 estimated Israel probably had a minimum of 150 weapons in stock and ready to use. In 2015, Carter revised that estimate and put the figure in the 300 range.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters at the United Nations at the height of the P5+1-Iran nuclear talks that their intelligence puts Israel with 400 nuclear warheads.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) released a 2019 report that claimed that Israel has nearly a hundred nuclear warheads, as well as extensive weapons arsenal that includes: 30 gravity bombs capable of delivering nuclear weapons by fighter jets; an additional 50 warheads that can be delivered by land-based ballistic missiles; and an unknown number of nuclear-armed, sea-launched cruise missiles, Mint Press New reports.

Regardless of which number you choose, Israel has enough nukes on hand to destroy the entire Middle East several times over.

Israel has two nuclear research centers. It is one of only four countries in the world that does not permit IEA inspections. Israel is not a signatory to the nuclear proliferation treaty. Iran is not among those four.

At one point, Israel had a 1,500-km delivery capability designed to cover most of the Middle East via its Jericho 2 system with a 1-megaton warhead. However, with its state-of-the-art Jericho 3 system, Israel has a 5,000-km range extending into all of Europe, including European Russia.

For extra reach and punch, Israel has five Dolphin submarines that it purchased from Germany with several more that were heading for delivery in 2016.

In Washington, and subsequently in other western capitals, the Israeli bomb is almost untouchable. The U.S. treats Israel as a special (and unique) nuclear case. Under this policy, the U.S. has exercised its diplomatic influence and power to ignore and shield the Israeli case.

Israel is treated as an exception, somehow exempt from the nonproliferation regime that applies to everyone else.

But it Gets Worse: The Samson Option

American-Jewish author Ron Rosenbaum wrote in his 2012 book “How the End Begins: The Road to a Nuclear World War III” that, in his opinion, in the “aftermath of a second Holocaust,” Israel could “bring down the pillars of the world” — attack Moscow and European capitals, for instance — as well as the “holy places of Islam.”

Rosenbaum writes that “abandonment of proportionality is the essence” of the Samson Option. So although Jericho 2 could be arguably regional insurance, the idea behind Jericho 3 is some sort of paranoid don’t-ever-shirk-your-duties blackmail against Europe.

To justify this hostage taking and its police and terror state, the term these psychotics throw around is the “threat to existential existence.”

In 2003, military historian Martin van Creveld thought that the al-Aqsa Intifada, then in progress, threatened Israel’s existence.

Van Creveld was quoted in David Hirst’s “The Gun and the Olive Branch” (2003) as saying:

We Israelis possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets and can launch them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are targets for our air force. Let me quote General Moshe Dayan: ‘Israel must be like a mad dog, too dangerous to bother.’ I consider it all hopeless at this point. We shall have to try to prevent things from coming to that, if at all possible. Our armed forces, however, are not the 13th strongest in the world, but rather the second or third. We have the capability to take the world down with us. And I can assure you that that will happen before Israel goes under.

Recently satellite images obtained by International Panel on Fissile Material (IPFM) shows significant new construction at the Dimona site in Israel, officially known as the Negev Nuclear Research Centre. IPFM said on 18 February. The imagery was acquired by the SuperView-1 (SV-1) satellite on 4 January. The construction site is located in the immediate vicinity of the buildings that house the nuclear reactor and the reprocessing plant (to the south-west from the buildings.