IDF is Undisciplined and Get Some Trigger Happy

The evidence mounts that IDF shot first and asked questions later on October 7. Here an IDF soldier states to Israeli TV, “Israeli soldiers entered a kibbutz with a tank. “Are there civilians inside?” “I don’t know. Just shoot!”

The ratio of civilian to combatant casualties in Gaza is off the charts. Either the IDF are knuckleheads or genocidal maniacs, or both. This seems to reek of indiscriminate and deliberate targeting of civilians. The US ZOG, who allegedly has influence over the Israelis, pushed for using “smaller bombs” but per usual were ignored.

According to a Guardian report, Hamas has barely been scratched through all this- losing an estimated 1,000-2,000 out of a force of 30,000. Meanwhile 1.5 million people have been displaced going into winter. 15,000 are dead including 7,000 children with thousands more missing and buried in rubble. 37,000 have been wounded in an environment of few hospitals. This is not merely collateral damage, eliminating Hamas is an afterthought.

Israeli army deliberately destroy thousands of books and historical documents by systematically bombing Gaza Municipality's libraries Gaza's main public library has been destroyed.

700-900 CHILDREN IN GAZA WITH AMPUTATED LEGS

THIS IS WHAT GAZA LOOKS LIKE BECAUSE OF ISRAEL! ISRAEL IS A TERRORIST STATE!

This is a moment of truth in this war. The pause, set to end on Wednesday needs to hold longer as a 1000 ship relief flotilla is due to arrive off Gaza by the weekend. The intent is to break the blockade. The Times of Israel (good link) reports,

“In an interview with Turkish news website Haber7, Volkan Okçu, one of the organizers of the protest, indicated the boats will carry 4,500 people from 40 countries, “including anti-Zionist Jews.” Among the 1,000 vessels would be 313 boats filled with Russian activists, and 104 filled with Spanish activists.”

If the trigger happy get some maniacs engage this flotilla that will be an automatic trigger for regional war. The Turkish navy is active in the eastern Med as is a US carrier force. Russia has armed Hezbollah with state of the art anti-ship missiles.

With Hamas still in the field and the IDF held locations shown on the map, fighting in the approaching winter promises to be intense and difficult. Then there is the prospect that fighting will turn south.

There are still several hundred thousand civilians in north Gaza. The relief that came in during the pause caused only a dent in the need.

This is how the displaced Palestinian kids of Gaza warm themselves up in the cold winter days! How on earth did the world allow this to happen still amazes me!

