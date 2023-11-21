Gaza Genocide Playing Out- No Outside Intervention

The IDF continues a slicing and dicing strategy in Gaza.

Israeli forces advanced to the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia bordering northern Jabalia refugee camp on November 20. They clashed with Palestinian militia fighters along the western border of Jabalia refugee camp and neighborhood.

Palestinian militia fighters attacked the IDF behind the Israeli forward line of advance, which is consistent with the nature of clearing operations.

The war footage illustrates that this block by block advance by IDF and rear and flanking ambushes by Hamas has the effective of leveling the entire city. It is now estimated that half the buildings in northern Gaza are wrecked. And substantial portions of Gaza City have yet to be entered, but the place is uninhabitable for years to come.

The full extent of that damage has been estimated using radar signals collected from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-1 satellite. Corey Scher of the CUNY Graduate Center and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University used algorithms to calculate how many buildings have sustained damage to at least 50 per cent of their structure since the war began.

The average age of the Palestinians massacred in the last month is FIVE YEARS OLD according to an analysis by the Norwegian newspaper VG. In my examination of war footage I have yet to see any sign of five year old fighters.

After some digging, this is the original source: A data analysis on those murdered between Oct 7th – 26th, carried out by Norwegian newspaper ‘VG.’ The death toll has since doubled, but with schools repeatedly targeted, I see no reason this would drastically change. pic.twitter.com/oH65AmOwr3 — Tiberius (@ecomarxi) November 20, 2023

THE PAIN OF THE CHILDREN OF GAZApic.twitter.com/6Wfe02btBO — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) November 6, 2023

Here is an example of the ghoulish characters involved in this genocide. Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy had better social masks than what the Israelis demonstrate. These are truly scary, creepy people. We are all Palestinians now.

🇵🇸🇮🇱 This Israeli soldier is making TikTok’s in the rubble of what was once a UN school in Gaza… Vile. pic.twitter.com/92ElKZvp7O — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) November 17, 2023

Singing seems to be a popular pastime in Israel.

Israeli children sing to “annihilate everyone” in Gaza in genocidal war anthem This Nazi-esque ethnosupremacist propaganda was published by Israel’s national broadcaster, @kann_news, and subsequently deleted via @intifada pic.twitter.com/Jn7S5kJNC1 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) November 19, 2023

American influencers like James Woods are on board.

Fox News and 9/11 did a number on boomers pic.twitter.com/a18BWovN5N — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) November 19, 2023

The IDF is reporting KIA at 63. This is probably underreported but nevertheless suggests that if the ultimate goal is total eradication of the Palestinian presence in the Gaza Strip it has been a huge success from a military point of view.

From a global PR perspective this ethnic cleansing operation has been an unmitigated disaster for Israel, and the US ZOG.

However the Arab world and Iran have largely stood down to the serial killer as the operation grinds on. Now a cholera epidemic is feared and in the population’s weakened condition the genocide will really ramp up. Attempts at relief are stymied.

Diseases spread in Gaza amid water and sewage crisis, cholera feared

Even Hezbollah is lightly engaged. As the Gaza operation winds down in the next few weeks, IDF forces will be redeployed north and Hezbollah and Lebanon will be next on the menu.