(Babylon Bee) Newsom Assures Homeless They Can Resume Pooping On Sidewalks Once His Boss Leaves

Babylon Bee | November 13, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom initiated a last-minute cleanup of San Francisco ahead of a visit from China’s communist dictator President Xi. He assured all unhoused persons in the area that they may resume their normal practice of sidewalk defecation as soon as his boss has left town.

“Please, we need to try and keep the place clean just for a few days while my boss is here,” said Newsom in a press conference surrounded by a horde of angry homeless people. “Please don’t mess it up for me and President Xi. I really want to impress him. Please hold it in for a couple of days. Just clench or something. After that, you may poop to your heart’s content. Thank you.”

“Please,” he added. “If I play my cards right, Xi may even let me become President. This is huge for me.”

