A Dive into the George Nader, Clinton-Trump Sistema Cesspool

A federal indictment was unsealed in 2019 against international bagman George Nader and seven others that offers discerning observers clues about the corrupt, foreign-controlled bipartisan nature of America’s faux electoral “democracy.”
Nader was an agent for wealthy and powerful foreign puppeteers. The recent indictment, curiously enough, involves the Clinton side of the Crime Syndicate. This also has elements of toppling what’s left of the extremely flawed American political system and replacing it with something closer to the New Underworld Order “solution.”
The ongoing Star Chamber investigation into Nader also involves his similar role in buying influence from the Trump administration.
Nader and his cohorts were charged in U.S. federal court with violating campaign finance laws for allegedly pushing — through obscure, foreign, back channels — more than $3.5 million toward Hillary’s 2016 campaign.
Using banking industry executive Andy Khawaja as his front to obscure the source, prosecutors say Nader provided the $3.5 million to Clinton organizations in an attempt to cultivate ties with the Clintons. Khawaja then donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration in 2017.
Khawaja also co-hosted an August 2016 fundraiser for Clinton alongside the likes of Univision owner Haim Saban, basketball legend Magic Johnson and movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg.
Who is George Nader?
The vetting of this operative is bizarre beyond belief. Do Crime Syndicate movers and shakers actually insist on using pedophiles as a qualification to enter The Club? In 2020 Nader was finally sentenced (good link) to 10 years in prison over his conviction on child sex charges.
Political Influence
Nader reportedly ponied up $189,000 to pose with Trumpenstein in front of an American flag. So patriotic. For the right amount of cash, Orange Man, too, will ignore that rap-sheet thing.
in his heyday Nader was an adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates and a consultant to security firm Blackwater founder Erik Prince. I thought Prince knew a thing or two about intel and security background checks? Reminds us of the UK Spy Lodge: Read “Freemason Spies Lodge, Pedophilia and the Case Of Keith Harding”
During the Clinton administration (1994–2000), Nader tried unsuccessfully to broker an Israeli–Syrian peace agreement, working with Jewish Esté Lauder heir Ronald Lauder.
Nader has volunteered with U.S. politicians to act as a “shadow diplomat” connecting them to Middle Eastern officials. Prince hired Nader to help with contracts within the Iraqi government. In a 2010 deposition, Prince identified Nader as a “business development consultant.”
In August 2016, Nader met with Donald Trump, Jr. at Trump Tower to offer “assistance” with Trump’s presidential campaign. His role in the meeting was as “envoy” representing Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The meeting also included Prince and Joel Zamel, an Israeli specialist in social media manipulation and owner of intelligence gathering firms, including Wikistrat and the Psy-Group, which bragged about receiving $2 million from Nader as part of the presidential campaign.
Nader also attended a post-election meeting in December 2016 in New York between the UAE officials and president-elect Trump’s associates, including Jared Kushner, Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon.
So far, the Star Chamber “law enforcement” branch has only shown a money trial from Nader to Trump via a $1 million contribution to his inauguration. Nader was given immunity from the Star Chamber for his testimony in regard to any illegal donations to the Trump campaign. Instead he copped a plea on his pedophilic activities and disappeared into the prison system.
Here are the sentences to date for various Trump team members. It looks like a risky profession. (all good links)
- Former Trump 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort: Sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for bank and tax fraud and crimes related to his work as a political consultant in Ukraine.
- Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen: Received a three-year prison sentence in December 2018 for tax evasion, bank fraud, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.
- Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos: Convicted of lying to investigators about about Russian contacts. He served 12 days in prison. In October, he filed to run for former Rep. Katie Hill’s California seat.
- Ex-Trump campaign deputy chairman Rick Gates: Pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy and lying to the FBI. After cooperating extensively in multiple investigations, Gates was sentenced to 45 days in jail, three years of probation and 300 hours of community service?
- Roger Stone: Convicted of obstruction, giving false statements to a House committee and witness tampering. He also lied to Congress about his efforts to learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Here is an addendum showing details in the Nader indictment. “Individual 1” is Bill Clinton. The “foreign government” is the UAE. Multiple times in this indictment, Nader reports to a foreign government official about his meetings with “The Big Lady, who presumed to be Hillary Clinton.
Par for the course nothing came of Nader’s role in political corruption during the so called Mueller “investigations”.
Are any of these ppl actually in jail or is it an open door?
I understand they are attempting to destroy what is left of the country but I do not understand why these slime balls are going after each other since in reality they are all on the same side. Is it they want the clown world loyalists to start shooting each other? Is that the goal, having us start killing each other than have the US military and foreign militaries come in for the kill?
The goal is confusion, chaos and corporate control. The way to it is division of the people, creating conflict through misinformation, deception. A contrived ‘civil war’ is the most desired of outcomes for them. The illusion of confrontation is essential to this plan. As you said, they are basically all on the same side. I’m reasonably certain that some of this confrontational posturing is also do to turf wars between the gang members. There is no such thing as honor among thieves, especially these thieves. There are rules they abide by, but not when it comes to acquiring power, wealth or influence. Revenge thru proxy death has been rampant in the last decade or two. Remember the huge numbers of banksters that committed suicide, were murdered or fell out windows and down elevator shafts? The pedo and sex abuse witnesses that have and continue to die, one way or another (usually suicide)? It’s all connected. Recall the conditions in Germany from whence Hitler arose. We’re getting close. The economic burst that is coming will make 2008 look like a minor economic blip by comparison. Once they destroy the social economic safe nets, we’re toast.
They have spent the last 18 months attempting to stir up racial hatred and beating the drum for civil war, hoping that we would turn on each other. This failed, but they are going to keep trying. Congresspuke (((Adam Kinzinger))) just stated that targeted assassinations and a civil war are on the menu, and I have no doubt that he is right because he and his (((friends))) are likely planning for exactly this to occur.
Hundreds of thousands of desperate young men from Africa and Asia are being flown into this country. Are these the nucleus of a new ISIS, one directed at Americans? Has the US military been deliberately collapsed so that we will be unable to defend ourselves against a threat like this?
I believe that this blog identified the solution in a previous article, it’s not democrat versus republican…..its nationalist versus globalist. The problem is most Americans are to dumb and lazy, they won’t engage. The least common denominator is a congressional district. If the citizens in that district were actively involved, they could cycle through politicians every 2 years. In that reality the power and influence would be with the constituents. George Soros could pump $40 million into a candidate and it would not matter because “we the people ” would be more than a slogan.
Elections are rigged, elections are rigged, elections are rigged. They have been rigged in this country for a very long time. The election of 1856 was rigged, the election of 1860 was rigged, the election of 2020 was openly rigged. Forget about voting, unless you are thinking about voting with your AR 15.
“Jeffrey Epstein and George Nader share a personal network that includes Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Erik Prince, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and his UAE counterpart, Mohamed Bin Zayed.”
People on here wondering why all these elite dirtbags squabble. It is a jungle and a babel out there. They are not all on the same side. Most of them are looking out for themselves, on no one’s side except me, myself and I.
Remember that old Europe was ruled by a few familes, all intermarried, yet hot wars were always breaking out. The nature of mankind is fairly evil. Nothing has changed.
“I thought Prince knew a thing or two about intel and security background checks?”
