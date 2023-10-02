Sept. 29, 2023
Atlanta police responds to reports of a shooting but the locals don’t want a white cop in ‘their’ neighbourhood.
There’s no fixing this. pic.twitter.com/bmKeK2PaA1
— iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) October 1, 2023
Sept. 29, 2023
Atlanta police responds to reports of a shooting but the locals don’t want a white cop in ‘their’ neighbourhood.
There’s no fixing this. pic.twitter.com/bmKeK2PaA1
— iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) October 1, 2023
Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
really pitiful black kkkops are even more sadistikkk then white ones those poor chumps need to read chester himes and iceberg slim
That place has been a shithole for decades.
Of course there is, hire newly arrived unemployed 3rd worlders to police the streets.
So sad.. This nation was formed from brave souls who were FINISHED with the kosher central bank and it’s destruction of the U.K.’s once vibrant middle class. (orginal takeover was 1694, from that point forward the U.K. assumed the role of kosher “bully nation” by invading, stealing [for their owners] then forcing a kosher central bank on the “colonized” nation). Kudos to a wise young man named Dontell Jackson who saw THROUGH their evil to see whom was behind slavery and why;
Thomas Jefferson on private banking;
“I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies,” Jefferson wrote. ” If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around(these banks) will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.”
“The issuing power of currency shall be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.”
WASHINGTON, GEORGE, in Maxims of George Washington by A. A. Appleton & Co. “They (the Jews) work more effectively against us, than the enemy’s armies. They are a hundred times more dangerous to our liberties and the great cause we are engaged in… It is much to be lamented that each state, long ago, has not hunted them down as pest to society and the greatest enemies we have to the happiness of America.”
Ariel Sharon told Shimon Peres, former president and prime minister of Israel: “Every time we do something you tell me America will do this and will do that … I want to tell you something very clear: Don’t worry about American pressure on Israel. We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it.”
Oct. 3, 2001
On June 7, 1957, during a debate over the Civil Rights Act of 1957, Rep. Thomas Abernethy of Mississippi entered into the
Congressional Record the following passage in which he
quoted from the Jewish author, Israel Cohen’s A Radical Program for the 20th Century, saying “this civil rights business is all according to a studied and well-defined plan…..The course of the advocates of this legislation was carefully planned and outlined more than 45 years ago. Israel Cohen, a leading Communist in England, in his “A Radical Program for the 20th Century,” wrote in 1912 the following:
“We must realize that our party’s most powerful weapon is racial tensions. By propounding into the consciousness of the dark races that for centuries they have been oppressed by whites, we can mold them to the program of the Communist Party. In America we will aim for subtle victory. While inflaming the Negro minority against the whites, we will endeavor to instill in the whites a guilt complex for their exploitation of the Negros. We will aid the Negroes to rise in prominence in every walk of life, in the professions and in the world of sports and entertainment. With this prestige, the Negro will be able to intermarry with the whites and begin a process which will deliver America to our cause.”
“They” have inserted THOUSANDS of dual citizens into (s)elected and appointed positions of power within D.C. I sincerely hope you’re pleased with what you have allowed them to do to this nation, the “best” is yet to come. No “hate”, just historically accurate facts.