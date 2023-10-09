Blast from the Past: The Multiple Deaths, Resurrections and Retirement of Boogeyman al-Baghdadi

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has turned up dead again. This time, he blew himself up during a United States special operations raid in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, Reuters reported The report is similar to the story that he was killed in a Russian air strike in Raqqa on June 16, 2017, and others.

This post is a review of al-Baghdadi’s multiple deaths, resurrections and retirement. Of course, “Baghdadi” is a pseudonym for the boogeyman concoction of American, Israeli, British and Saudi deep state operatives.

The fictitious head of ISIS is said to be 48-year-old Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a four-year graduate of the U.S. mind-control prison system. The purpose of ISIS is to achieve the objectives of chaos, mayhem and destruction in the various for-profit psychopathic proxy wars in the Middle East.

But, to be clear, before there was Baghdadi of ISIS, there was another Baghdadi who was just as big of a fraud. Although there appears to be no familial relation between the two, they’re dead ringers for one another.

Abu Hamza al-Baghdadi (aka Abu Omar al-Qurashi al-Baghdadi) (1959-2010)

Abu Hamza al-Baghdadi, born Hamid Dawud Mohamed Khalil al-Zawi in 1959, is said to be the “original” Baghdadi and leader of the Mujahideen Shura Council (MSC), of which ISIS was an offshoot.

Confused yet? Well, we’re just getting started. Let’s go back down the rabbit hole of some of the ISIS and Baghdadi death-and-resurrection stories that the Ziopathic media has sloshed out during the last 12 years.

Reuters in 2007 reported:

Brigadier-General Kevin Bergner told a news conference that the leader of the self-styled Islamic State of Iraq, which was purportedly set up last year, did not exist. … To further this myth, Masri [al Qaeda] created a fictional head of the Islamic State of Iraq known as Abu Omar al-Baghdadi, he said.

The New York Times in 2007:

… American military spokesman provided a new explanation for Baghdadi’s ability to escape attack: He never existed.

Three years later and now under the Obama administration, the non-existent Abu Hamza/Omar al-Baghdadi “was killed” on April 18, 2010, in a joint operation of American and Iraqi forces. He was succeeded by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (1971-2019)

The MSC is said to have named Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, born Ibrahim Awad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai in 1971, as the new leader of Islamic State in 2014. This is the Baghdadi most Americans know due to the well-known images of him preaching to a group that are circulated by mainstream media internationally along with an audio tape in which he states:

“… America and its allies are terrified, weak, and powerless,” he said, repeatedly attacking “the Jews.”

According to a news article, the audio file was released with transcripts in three languages: Russian, English and Arabic. How considerate of ISIS’ now-dead press agent.

A month later, one of fictional Baghdadi’s many wives and a son were arrested. During this period, he was also said to have raped the American aid worker as well as many Yazidi women he had taken as wives and sex slaves.

In 2015, Baghdadi was a busy boogeyman. In brief, he beheaded that American aid worker that February, was “badly wounded” in March, was injured and died in a drone strike in April, was seriously injured in an airstrike in May, was “spotted” (with Elvis perhaps?) in Syria and Iraq in September, during which time he issued 11 commandments to Christians, etc., etc. etc. Too much to list it all.

Some have suggested that Baghdadi was a Mossad agent and Israeli actor. He “simply disappeared” in 2011. Shortly thereafter, a Mossad agent named Sam Elliot was propped up in his place. This is the Baghdadi boogeyman portrayed in the Lugenpresse.

A man very much resembling boogeyman Baghdadi can be seen in the photo at left smokin’ and jokin with neocon Sen. John McCain.

Washington’s script on this has been disorganized and convoluted, even by the low standards of the Ziopathic press, which knows sex sells and takes every opportunity to inject perversion into a news story.

You may recall CNN’s big 9/11 story featuring a heart-wrenching interview from Zeinat, who was said to be Baghdadi’s sex slave. She recounted in graphic detail her abuse by this fictional spook. Oh, the humanity! Hide your women and children.

Reuters, however, veered away from terror porn. Its story focused on ISIS-al Qaeda “cooperation”:

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri dismissed Islamic State and its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as illegitimate but said his followers would join them in fighting the Western-led coalition in Iraq and Syria if possible.

This was a dystopic Orwellian backstory so that the Neo-con creation “al Qaeda” can be used to join forces with Zio creation ISIS, or “ISIL,” in a united boogeyman front against “western forces.”

In May 2016, The Guardian reported that there were numerous Elvis- and Osama-like “sightings” of Baghdadi during the first half of the year:

Officials in Iraq’s Kurdish north and in Europe believe that, having mostly recovered, Baghdadi is now moving regularly around northern Iraq and north-eastern Syria. In the past six months there have been confirmed sightings of him in Shadadi in Syria and the nearby border town of Boukamel, and a strong belief that he has also visited Ba’ej, Abbasia and Tal Afar in Iraq’s north-west, as well as Mosul …

June 14, 2016, several Middle Eastern media outlets claimed that al-Baghdadi had been killed in a U.S. airstrike in Raqqa two days earlier.

In October 2016, a member of ISIS reportedly beheaded his own father for calling Baghdadi a “dog” and disrespecting the group’s ideology.

Newsweek on Oct. 9, 2016:

For President Barack Obama to be able to announce the death of Baghdadi in his last weeks in office would change the political landscape and salvage a foreign policy legacy undercut by the rise of ISIS.

No such luck.

Next, the MSM claimed Baghdadi was cornered somewhere is Mosul. Oh, the drama! Would he be killed again? No, reports claimed that although Mosul of surrounded by troops, slippery Baghdadi managed to escape to Syria.

July 11, 2017, Iraqi news agency Al Sumaria stated on its website that ISIS had circulated a brief statement in Tal Afar that Baghdadi was dead. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed it had “confirmed information” of his death.

But on April 29, 2019, a video emerged of a much older, fatter Baghdadi on ISIS’ media network “Al Furqan.” From Syria, he praised the perpetrators of the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings. Apparently, he likes to dye the tips of his beard red now.

The video was distributed to Western media by none other than the Queen of Ziopath Schemes, one Rita Katz of SITE.

1) BREAKING: #ISIS’ Furqan issues new video showing leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, marking the first time he is shown in a video since his July 2014 sermon at the Great Mosque in #Mosul pic.twitter.com/cDgOmx7Mhn — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) April 29, 2019

Although Katz’s credibility has been dispelled by legitimate reporters working for brave editors, the lapdog media unquestioningly lapped up the resurrection story yet again, because he’s been a useful tool to justify ongoing and expanded U.S. “intervention” in the Middle East.

Between April 2015 and July 2017, Baghdadi was reported to have been wounded or killed as least 12 times. Why should we believe it now? Because the boogeyman doesn’t really exist, and it’s politically expedient. Even before the boogeyman was “suicided,” the media was running foreshadowing stories.

In August, for example, shortly before neocon war hawk John Bolton “resigned,” Baghdadi announced his retirement and named a successor, the Middle East Monitor reported:

Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi has nominated Abdullah Qardash as his successor, Anadolu Agency quoted Daesh’s Amaq News Agency as saying. Amaq said, Tuesday, that Al-Baghdadi nominated the Turkmen Abdullah Qardash, from the district of Tal Afar west of Mosul, “to take care of the Muslims’ affairs.” ​​

Big bad Baghdadi must’ve gotten word from the Pentagon that his contract to play the part of the Middle East’s most fearsome boogeyman wouldn’t be renewed for another year. A new war is being staged in Saudi Arabia, for which Trump announced the deployment of troops in mid September.

Just two weeks ago, we learned the U.S. is pulling troops from northern Syria. As expected, Trump received harsh backlash from the Lugenpresse, the mainstream ziopathic media and D.C.’s neocon and neoliberal establishment.

And so they decided to kill off Baghdadi yet again on Sunday. That seems reasonable. They wouldn’t want anyone coming forward years from now to collect on the U.S. State Department’s $25 million bounty after spotting Baghdadi performing the role of Lancelot at some West Hollywood dinner-theater steakhouse, right?

Yes, I suspect this is the last we will be hearing about ol’ al-Bag’ — but I won’t be holding my breath.

