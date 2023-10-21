Comedian Sarah Silverman claims she was ‘stoned’ when she endorsed Israeli move to shut off Gaza’s water, electricity

New York Post | October 20, 2023

Comedian Sarah Silverman claimed she made a “mistake” while “stoned” after she shared a post that defended Israel’s move to pressure Hamas for the release of hostages by cutting off water and electricity to Gaza.

Silverman faced blowback after she shared a post by user @elianaeatz to her Instagram Story that read: “Many are saying that it’s inhumane that Israel is cutting off water/electricity to Gaza. Israel made it pretty simple — ‘release the hostages and we will turn it back on.’”

“Instead of pleading with Hamas to release CIVILIAN hostages which include BABIES and TODDLERS there are politicians (cough cough AOC) calling Israel inhumane. If that isn’t enough for you: ISRAEL DOES NOT NEED TO SUPPLY GAZA WITH THESE RESOURCES (which they do, for FREE),” the post continued.

