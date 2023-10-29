Battlelines are Drawn

Over the weekend it appears the Gaza ground offensive has gotten underway. So far it seems to be probes and raids that are withdrawn combined by further bombardments. The coverage of the battle on the ground in Gaza is unclear but Netanyahu states that it will be long in duration.
Bibi speech quotes from Judaic mythology.–
“You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible”
1 Samuel 15:3 “Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass”
The magik is ebbing away, the Israelis are in desperate need of a high casualty false flag on the American Homefront to regird the Amaleks there.
Large amounts of hard to replace ordinance is being used up. Depleting weaponry is being shipped to the Middle East.
BREAKING:
Approximately 50 US military transport planes flew into the Middle East within 24 hours.
There will be an escalation. pic.twitter.com/CMEYr6dqyA
— Win Smart, CFA (@WinfieldSmart) October 29, 2023
🚨 Flirting with Disaster
The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group has transited the Straits of Gibraltar and is racing to join the USS Gerald R. Ford CSG in the eastern Mediterranean. When it arrives, the US/NATO will have assembled a fleet of no fewer than 73 ships,… pic.twitter.com/yozUhTviBi
— Will Schryver (@imetatronink) October 28, 2023
“I will once again emphasize that this fleet is not being assembled in order to assist the Israelis in their ongoing project to destroy HAMAS and the 2.5 million inhabitants of Gaza. In my view, this powerful fleet can have only one possible mission: to eradicate all Russian, Iranian, and Iranian-affiliated military power currently present in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.”
Biden sends a defacto declaration of war and evokes war powers against Iran.
Letter to the Speaker of the House and President pro tempore of the Senate consistent with the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93-148) _ The White House
To repeat a flotilla like this are firing platforms that will soon be out of projectiles.
More powerful rockets are now scoring on Israeli cities.
BREAKING:
Israeli media:
"More than 6 explosions in Gosh Dan and Tel Aviv areas with direct rocket hits."
My opinion: More and more powerful missiles are hitting Israel. Iron Dome and Patriot anti-air defence systems are failing really bad. The Palestinian resistance plays… pic.twitter.com/VxQwQHQdpQ
— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) October 29, 2023
Clues emerging on the Turkish wild card. Turkey staying out of the Syria-Iraq-Lebanon ZOG plans is nearly zero. Ditto for Russia providing it’s most lethal weapons.
#Turkey‘s President says he is ready to face new Crusader-Crescent battle, challenge the West.
He vows to unleash his army in the darkness of the night unannounced.
The huge crowd hails him as the commander while calling for the deployment of Turkish troops to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/AdQ6isnk9j
— Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) October 28, 2023
Palestine Day in Istanbul on Saturday.
Turks are coming! pic.twitter.com/FksCkaF3KH
— 🇹🇷 Turks are coming 🇹🇷 (@bist100pro) October 29, 2023
ISRAEL TO RECALL DIPLOMATS FROM TURKEY AFTER ERDOGAN COMMENTS
— zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 28, 2023
You paint a chilling picture Russ. I wish that I did not find your work so prescient, timely and unerring. May god be with you.
8:32,
I have “read” that the State of Israel is Amalek
Amalek are the goyim, all gentiles whether Christian or Muslim.
“Amalek is a spirit of undying envy and hostility towards Israel, born of a descendant of Esau who was never able to accept that his grandfather lost the family birthright and blessing to Jacob. This jealous spirit refuses to acknowledge God’s unique, enduring election over Israel for the purpose of world redemption, their distinct blessing, and their sole inheritance of the Land of Israel.”
God’s Chosen People™ will eventually genocide all other tribes and nations under the cover of religious nonsense. These imposters are maniacs and should be separated from humanity as they are incapable of living among us.
What if Israel struck a first blow against Turkey and NATO was obligated to do an Article 5 against Israel?
Never happen. The faux Jews, (Synagogue of Satan), control global banking, (thanks to the US/Uk dual world power 300 year campaign to infect all nations with the faux Jews’ banking swindle), through this obscene control, they have set the stage for Armageddon and the ultimate return of the Christ. He will settle all accounts. The faux Jews were key in creating their League of Nations which was KEY in the 2nd bankers’ world war – Then it spawned their United Nations, (which is spreading throughout Israel’s puppet nation, (U.S.). As the faux Jew Kissinger once stated (paraphrase) The illegal we do immediately, the unconstitutional… takes a bit longer.
John 8:44
You are from your father the Devil, and you wish to do the desires of your father. That one was a murderer when he began, and he did not stand fast in the truth, because truth is not in him. When he speaks the lie, he speaks according to his own disposition, because he is a liar and the father of the lie.
The faux Jews’ own encyclopedia states they no longer listen to the old testament. Their “book of law” is the Talmud, (a.k.a. Oral traditions of Men). Before they framed/tortured/murdered the Christ he tried one last time to convince them to leave those traditions behind… Obviously, they did not.
All these globalists masquerading as nation state leaders in this together – Trump, Biden, Putin, Xi – all of them are colluding to bring about the collapse of the nation states and the institution of their “One World Government.
There are questions as to whether Pike’s “Three World Wars” is authentic; but it seems to be “spot on” in terms of a script – very much like the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion”
Three World Wars
https://www.threeworldwars.com/albert-pike2.htm
“To Understand the World, Read Protocols of Zion- There Remains a Small Space to Cross Before All States Of Europe Will be Locked In The Coils Of The Symbolic Snake, By Which We Symbolize Our People, As In A Powerful Vice.”
https://swp59.wordpress.com/2020/12/10/to-understand-the-world-read-protocols-of-zion-there-remains-a-small-space-to-cross-before-all-states-of-europe-will-be-locked-in-the-coils-of-the-symbolic-snake-by-which-we-symbolize-our-people-a/
Remember in the Bible where the “sons of god” came unto the “daughters of men”?
Well, what if the real Amaleks are the Amalekites (Nephilim giants), and their descendants are Nephilim hybrids, e.g., the “Illuminati bloodlines” or the “Khazarian mafia”
The Amalekites – Nephilim giants
https://genesis6conspiracy.com/chapter-25-the-amalekites/
They are also known as “Homo Capensis” –the real global elite ruling behind the scenes – the cabal
HOMO CAPENSIS – THE BIBLICAL NEPHILIM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ghawSkeR4KFn/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oQEvBCYSxTkI/
Who really inhabits all those underground tunnels? Why all those child sacrifices? The Nephilim were cannibals and “blood drinkers” who required child sacrifice.
“Jacob Rothschild looks to be of the Homo Capensis race. A non-human race with elongated skulls!”
“Khazarian Brachycephalic”
https://twitter.com/risetoflyy/status/1110225053277392896?lang=en
How does Homo-capensis Khazarian-mafioso (fake Jew) Henry Kissinger know this?
Henry Kissinger Predicts ‘In 10 Years, There Will Be No More Israel
https://www.strategicstudyindia.com/2014/12/henry-kissinger-predicts-in-10-years.html#:~:text=22%20December%202014-,Henry%20Kissinger%20Predicts%20'In%2010%20Years%2C%20There%20Will%20Be%20No,of%20Israel%20in%2010%20years.
Is Homo Capensis, the Big Brain Conehead, Earth’s High Cabal & Covert Controller?
https://newsinsideout.com/2015/02/homo-capensis-big-brain-conehead-earths-high-cabal-covert-controller/
Homo capensis: A species that lives hidden among humanity?
https://mysteriesrunsolved.com/homo-capensis/
Homo capensis, Fail Race of Mankind, the Remnants of the Failed Lumanian Civilization Still Living
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KCDirj8CrBr5/