Battlelines are Drawn

Over the weekend it appears the Gaza ground offensive has gotten underway. So far it seems to be probes and raids that are withdrawn combined by further bombardments. The coverage of the battle on the ground in Gaza is unclear but Netanyahu states that it will be long in duration.

Netanyahu declaring invasion: “You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible” 1 Samuel 15:3 “Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass” pic.twitter.com/5QF9PkGhjJ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 28, 2023

The magik is ebbing away, the Israelis are in desperate need of a high casualty false flag on the American Homefront to regird the Amaleks there.

Large amounts of hard to replace ordinance is being used up. Depleting weaponry is being shipped to the Middle East.

BREAKING: Approximately 50 US military transport planes flew into the Middle East within 24 hours. There will be an escalation. pic.twitter.com/CMEYr6dqyA — Win Smart, CFA (@WinfieldSmart) October 29, 2023

🚨 Flirting with Disaster The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group has transited the Straits of Gibraltar and is racing to join the USS Gerald R. Ford CSG in the eastern Mediterranean. When it arrives, the US/NATO will have assembled a fleet of no fewer than 73 ships,… pic.twitter.com/yozUhTviBi — Will Schryver (@imetatronink) October 28, 2023

“I will once again emphasize that this fleet is not being assembled in order to assist the Israelis in their ongoing project to destroy HAMAS and the 2.5 million inhabitants of Gaza. In my view, this powerful fleet can have only one possible mission: to eradicate all Russian, Iranian, and Iranian-affiliated military power currently present in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.”

Biden sends a defacto declaration of war and evokes war powers against Iran.

Letter to the Speaker of the House and President pro tempore of the Senate consistent with the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93-148) _ The White House

To repeat a flotilla like this are firing platforms that will soon be out of projectiles.

More powerful rockets are now scoring on Israeli cities.

BREAKING: Israeli media: "More than 6 explosions in Gosh Dan and Tel Aviv areas with direct rocket hits." My opinion: More and more powerful missiles are hitting Israel. Iron Dome and Patriot anti-air defence systems are failing really bad. The Palestinian resistance plays… pic.twitter.com/VxQwQHQdpQ — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) October 29, 2023

Clues emerging on the Turkish wild card. Turkey staying out of the Syria-Iraq-Lebanon ZOG plans is nearly zero. Ditto for Russia providing it’s most lethal weapons.

#Turkey‘s President says he is ready to face new Crusader-Crescent battle, challenge the West. He vows to unleash his army in the darkness of the night unannounced. The huge crowd hails him as the commander while calling for the deployment of Turkish troops to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/AdQ6isnk9j — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) October 28, 2023

Palestine Day in Istanbul on Saturday.

Turks are coming! pic.twitter.com/FksCkaF3KH — 🇹🇷 Turks are coming 🇹🇷 (@bist100pro) October 29, 2023

ISRAEL TO RECALL DIPLOMATS FROM TURKEY AFTER ERDOGAN COMMENTS — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 28, 2023