Robin Monotti on biourbanism versus the Smart City

jermwarfare.com | July 10, 2023

Robin Monotti is an architect and filmmaker who made The Book Of Vision.

Biourbanism is an interdisciplinary approach to urban planning and design that focuses on creating sustainable, healthy, and livable cities that integrate nature and human well-being.

It emphasises the relationship between the built environment and natural systems, aiming to enhance the quality of life for both people and the environment.

The concept of biourbanism recognises that cities and urban areas have a significant impact on the natural environment, as well as on human health and happiness. It seeks to address the negative effects of urbanisation, such as pollution, overcrowding, and a lack of green spaces, by promoting ecological principles and sustainable practices.

(***)