(Makow) Satanist Sickness Grips the World

HenryMakow.com | Sept. 22, 2023

Satanism normalizes sickness. Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, left, epitomizes the Cabalist’s method. The Senate dress code has been changed to accommodate this mentally challenged individual. Being “inclusive” is the pretext given to destroy civilized values.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman goes on three-minute rant about his ‘inability to fully process language’ and then tears up over claims he’s faced bullying over his disability – amid controversy over the change of dress code to suit him

Fetterman, 54, spoke in front of guests with disabilities at the US Senate Special Committee on Aging on Thursday. He began to tear up as he addressed criticism and mockery that he has faced over his disability.