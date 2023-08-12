Bird-Dogging Cutout Operations at Charlottesville Ambush

‘The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.’ ― Lenin

Jason Kessler was the organizer of the Charlottesville ambush and is one of the defendants in what is called United the Right damage trial.

Jury awards $26 million in Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally civil case

The SPLC describes Mr. Kessler as a late comer to “Alt-Right” activism. Indeed, a thinking person looking at his resume might give real pause before attending a rally that he organized. For example, how does an individual who was an assignment editor for faux news CNN suddenly emerge as the leader of the Charlottesville (C-ville) fiasco?

In addition, Kessler was a big President Obama supporter throughout his term. He received $1,320 as a consultant for assisting a Democrat running for Senate in 2012. He started his blog, called “Jason Kessler, American Author,” in late 2015 and spent the majority of the following year dispensing mindset and lifestyle advice and promoting two books authored during a period of “worldwide travel.”

In November 2016, Kessler “suddenly emerged” in the spotlight during a publicized WWE bruhaha with Charlottesville’s sleazy, anti-white vice mayor and cutout Wes Bellamy. Kessler unearthed Bellamy’s sexist and bigoted anti-white tweets. It’s hard to imagine how this unlikely cutout actor Bellamy could have managed to get elected, let alone have a voice on the national stage. And to highlight one’s political career with a highly divisive effort to remove Robert E. Lee’s statue in C-ville seems highly contrived on its face.

After Kessler had his sudden red-pill “epiphany” in November 2016, he established his group, “Unity & Security For America,” in January 2017. Kessler quickly organized this rally around free speech and to counter the Lee monument removal. The hash tag used was #UniteTheRight. Like mushrooms in a forest, somehow money and publicity materialized.

The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history. — George Orwell

Another day, another statue at the hands of hysterics: Durham, North Carolina. The monument, about 15 feet in height, depicts an armed and uniformed soldier.

“In memory of the boys who wore the gray,” reads the inscription on its granite base, which also bears the Confederate seal.

The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history -George Orwell #Durham pic.twitter.com/0nZDY2mji4 — Battle Beagle (@HarmlessYardDog) August 15, 2017

Even yours truly, as a descendant of Confederate soldiers and quite sensitive about historical replacement, decided to roll the dice in support. I sometimes have a weakness for the glass half full.

The True History of the Confederate Memorials: It Was a Women’s Movement

But after recruiting as many mainstream conservatives, monument and historical preservationists and Trump supporters as possible, Kessler decided to pollute this movement by inviting so-called neo-Nazi and KKK cutouts and controlled-opposition groups to smear everyone attending.

This psyops is the modus operandi of Scott Foval and Bob Creamer, Democratic operatives who organized and coordinated with mainstream media “bird-dogging” at Trump rallies to smear regular Trump supporters as racist and violent. The use of shadow language such as white supremacy exploded after C-ville.

Now that C-ville crashed and burned, Kessler is fundraising for a supposed now lost legal defense and lawsuits against C-ville.

After January 6th, more people are waking up to these psyops operations and to the risk of attending cointelpro influenced set-up events.

Among the jaw-dropping, in-your-face attendees was a contingent from The Right Stuff and Daily Stormer. They showed up just long enough to present the worst possible optics and face to the movement with a contrived and toxic theme of white sharia. White sharia is another cutout meme that holds that white women need to be put back in their place with a program resembling extreme Muslim sharia law.

With this two-fer, the cutouts can both smear Islam and look juvenile and mentally ill to “normal people.” Then, as if by script, a member of this sharia-chant nutwing element — one James Fields — is soon involved in surreal, terroristic vehicular homicide.

In the Wake of the Series of Hate Hoaxes: Time to Reexamine the Charlottesville ‘Car Assault’. Was it a Staged Deception?

After the vehicular attack, Daily Stormer engaged in stupid, highly distasteful grave dancing on the alleged dead woman in the C-ville vehicle incident.

Some involved in the shitstorm were operatives, other were easily manipulated. “Somehow” these actors often get regular exposure and voice. Most of them are intellectual lightweights. People like Richard Spencer, for example, has always struck me as an empty suit at best and a cutout Judas Goat at worst. Meanwhile true voices are censored and ignored to an extreme.

C-ville and the vehicle staged deception have allowed the lugenpresse and their cognoscenti to unload and smear anybody and everybody who opposes the sleazy white replacement tactics of cutouts like Wes Bellamy and his fellow Anti-Fa travelers. They can now engage in one-sided framing of what transpired at C-ville.

Finally, We Know What Really Happened at the Robert E. Lee Statue in Charlottesville

For those who care, the time has come to scrutinize who you listen to within what’s left of the movement. Be very skeptical of those who are given easy platforms and a spotlight. We are on the defensive, but this is an opportunity to purge, clean house and reinvent.

To Daily Stormer: good riddance, don’t let the door hit you on the ass on the way out. Maybe some of this younger cohort will grow up and mature enough to get back in the game, perhaps wiser for the experience. We all need to constantly observe and learn. I propose targeted economic boycotts. Be aware of who you support economically.