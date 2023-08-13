Strange Imagery from Waukesha Parade SUV Attack (Updated)

Editor Note: Several of the videos around this event have been deep sixed, but enough remain to rerun this post.

In 2021 there was a high strange vehicle attack on a parade that occurred in Waukesha, Wisconsin. I’ve gathered some of the imagery provided online thus far and posted below for scrutiny. This post will be updated as new information comes available.

Update: New images and footage from Waukesha SUV event itself has been largely non-existent. Also see: Russ Winter Joins ‘Operation Scorpio’ and the Brain Trust to Discuss Imagery from the Waukesha SUV Attack

Police have identified a suspect, a black male named Darrell E. Brooks. He’s a rapper in his late 30s and has a big rap sheet. He performs under the name “MathBoi Fly,” and his music uses violent anti-white rhetoric. The following image is from an alleged Facebook post by Brooks.

Here he’s on a Nevada state sex-offender database.

For the record, I call it as I see it and don’t pick racial sides on this type of event. Yes, there is a serious black criminality issue, but staged deceptions — if this is one — can be run against all manner of people. It’s all part of the strategy of tension and problem-reaction-solution modus operandi.

Brooks apparently has a 2019 YouTube video up (for now: update- now removed) that actually features a red vehicle similar to the one spotted at the parade. Is someone in the stagecraft getting a good chuckle over this?

Here’s the full thug life video, which features the vehicle throughout. Also note the Illuminati one-eyed calling card, gestures and other imagery.

Darrell Brooks Jr (Mathboi Fly) feat the Murder Vehicle (Music Video) – deep sixed

Next, Waukesha’s local CBS affiliate TV station reports that the vehicle used in the assault was located backed into a driveway with the smashed front revealed for all to see. This strikes us as odd behavior for the perp. One might surmise he would instead seek to hide the vehicle, but no. This looks just too easy. We chalked this up as highly sketchy.

Photos appear to show the red SUV involved in the Waukesha Holiday Parade incident. Follow updates here: https://t.co/sjcTvuk2Du pic.twitter.com/hfN0avE9Hp — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) November 22, 2021

Brooks inexplicably shows up at a stranger’s front door to ask for help calling an Uber – super flaky scene.

Arrest of #Waukesha Christmas Parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks caught on Ring cam pic.twitter.com/E3DJzTZukl — Nobody (@TheNoboddy) November 23, 2021

There was a crowd at the parade, so we would expect to see some bystander footage of the event as it unfolded. Perhaps some CCTV footage from building security cameras or traffic cam footage is available as well.

We would also expect some — if not most — of this to be good, clear, 2021 technology, not 1963 Dealey Plaza quality. Decide for yourselves on the following clips.

This video shows the red vehicle driving by at a pretty good clip. He doesn’t hit anybody and just disappears out of camera range. Was this the actual experience of the real parade attendees?

Terrorist attack against Christmas parade in #Waukesha car almost hit a toddler before hitting crowd. Could this be related to events nearby in #Kenosha? pic.twitter.com/kX7uXGuc1l — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🎗 (@Partisangirl) November 21, 2021

This photo shows the red vehicle speeding past onlookers.

These clips are especially odd. The second one shows the vehicle about to enter area of the parade marchers. He inexplicably veers to the left and slows down noticeably before seemingly striking the marchers. But, par for course, the clip stops before you see anybody actually hit. Instead an “impression” is made — not real evidence. Classic black magik.

If readers locate good quality video where anybody is actually hit by the red vehicle, please put in comments below and I will update the post.

The following video compilation shows pedestrians being hit in the non-cartoon world at similar speeds. They often flip straight up and slightly to the side. Unless hit at high speeds, they don’t go far. You can see several get right back up after solid strikes.

Also, note that real people in some bad spots often can evade or take glancing, less serious blows. Humans have senses and one is hearing. Are we to believe there wasn’t screaming and a racket behind the marchers as the vehicle plowed through? Most people will not stand there like a deer in a highlights while a slow moving red vehicle mows down a parade line. That’s ridiculous on its face.

In the first video, you can hear some chatter and wailing, but look at the scene and street. It’s perfectly normal and there seems to be a lot of people just going about routine activities. Does it look like the red vehicle came ripping through here?

Second video is grainy but shows red vehicle approaching marchers as a slow speed, 20-25 mph. It inexplicably just stops and goes off frame right as the first marcher is hit.

Moment the vehicle entered the crowd at the Christmas parade in Waukesha Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/aOx2165XYm — MelvinB📡 (@MelvinBGlobal) November 22, 2021

This clip actually shows the red vehicle entering the parade. It lasts only five seconds and shows the vehicle moving at a rather slow speed into the marchers. As it seems to make contact, the video veers off and you hear someone scream. Then the video abruptly stops and in fact the vehicle vaporizes.

Pray for the people that got hurt at Waukesha Christmas parade pic.twitter.com/75yuSwlhUG — charlie1999 (@charlie66422513) November 22, 2021

In this video, you don’t even see the vehicle coming through. The filming goes herky jerky and is not clear at the crucial moment. Then you just see various bags and items in the roadway. Does the context seem right? Finally, people who are down emerge seemingly after a delay. If a SUV-size vehicle came through, why would you see people down on opposite sides of the street? Is this a SUV or a vannado?

This is footage shot from overhead. The film quality is poor and grainy. Who has a camera like this in 2021? It has a CGI look. A tree obstructs the view. Red vehicle is not going that fast. It is not at all clear why people down range couldn’t just get out of the way. Doesn’t look like that many are even hit. Reportedly, 40 people were injured and five were killed. Update: 62 injured nine critical, six dead.

Here is another version of the overhead video. It is different- has a filter of sorts laid over to obstruct and obfuscate your vision.

CHILLING VIDEO: These images show the moment a driver in an SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade this afternoon. At least 20 people have been injured. We’re waiting on more updates. Here’s what we know: https://t.co/4tVqtt7Uya pic.twitter.com/EAjT1HYfUC — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) November 22, 2021



Here is the scene after the alleged incident. In shades of other stagecraft we see nothing but a sidewalk.

More aftermath of people milling around. But it is just an impression and reveals nothing.

This is another of the scene afterward. You see a few people down and, strangely, they are not clustered or piled up as you might expect for 68 alleged casualties (six dead and nine critical) from a small SUV. They are on completely opposite sides of the street (see compilation video above). Again, in the other videos, we didn’t see a vehicle travelling at high speeds. This scene is very much like the vannado scenes at Nice, Barcelona and Berlin, where the bodies were also positioned very strangely. The crowd is much smaller than that seen in the tall building overhead video.

This is a video of the aftermath on the attack on the Christmas parade in Waukesha. Warning: Graphic Footage. pic.twitter.com/jfBCwgKGse — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 22, 2021