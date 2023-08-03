Hiding in Plain Sight: Organ Harvesting and Human Trafficking

After the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen stumbled into a surgical tent and broadcast the report seen in the following video.
“Is the IDF Harvesting Haitian Organs?”
First, Cohen states that medical supplies are severely limited. Next, she says that medical personal were using belts and garden hoses as tourniquets. Then, at minute 00:01:15, she drops a bombshell:
“They only have two blood pressure cuffs for 200 patients. On the other hand, what they do have is corneas. Yes, these are corneas from cadavers that people lovingly donated. They’re not doing cornea surgery here, they are barely able to do amputations. Nobody knows how these ended up here, I found them under a table next to a box of granola bars.”
Numerous nothing-to-see-here, move-along dumbbells out there might claim this is merely “incompetence,” similar to 9/11. You know that was when the many incompetents responsible for taking down air defenses were promoted. Others might claim these are prosthetic corneas.
Get real or go back to Saturday afternoon cartoons.
For the record, there are methods that allow corneas to be stored at room temperatures for short periods. The box probably had a cooling mechanism. Further, in the last video, the former president of Haiti claims that aggressive and unethical organ transplant harvesting was taking place after the earthquake.
The World Health Organization estimated back in 2011 that the illicit “organ trade” generated illegal profits between USD$600 million and USD$1.2 billion per year. That is an understatement.
The ethical considerations couldn’t be more clear. This “medical staff” came suited and booted to perform organ transplants but just so happened to leave even minimal treatment gear behind.
Secondly, in a non-Crime Syndicate triage situation with emergency mass casualties, organ harvesting is way down on the list of priorities.
“Prime Minister of Haiti confirms trafficking”
Depending on the source, children in particular are of high value to criminal traffickers. In Greece, a trafficker paid a birth mother $4,100 for her newborn baby. A woman in Moscow was selling girls from Moldova for $2,865 to human traffickers. And in Colombia, men are paying criminal gangs up to $2,600 in online auctions in order to have sex with a virgin girl.
And again, we see the pattern of delayed media reporting on pedophile busts. A major Haiti pedo-bust story finally appeared in Reuters back in 2017. Investigators are uncovering the true breadth of the operation that appears to include a non-governmental organization and international elements.
The sting raid by police on Sunday at a resort hotel, Kaliko Beach Club, near the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, led to the rescue of at least 31 women and girls, police authorities said. A group of American and Canadian tourists checked into the hotel and booked 22 rooms and paid for day passes for the children to use.
Note: Reuters and AP are news wire sources that the mainstream media utilize. However, this story was never reported at all in the usual lying-press outlets. And once again, “by coincidence,” the bust took place just after the Clinton Foundation pulled the plug on its Haiti programs.
For undetermined reasons, Glenn Beck tweeted out that this raid was going down two hours early.
More Trafficking and Skulduggery Out of Brazil
Now comes yet another whodathunk moment. João Teixeira de Faria – known as “John of God” – achieved international fame after being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey and having a list of famous visitors, including Bill Clinton and Naomi Campbell.
Clinton called “John of God” his spiritual adviser.
Here is a photo of Campbell partying on a yacht in the French Riviera in 2001 with Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts and the ever present Ghislaine Maxwell. The second photo below is a taste of Campbell’s “art.” Nothing to see here, move along?
Faria’s pharmacy peddled “blessed” water and “blessed” herbal pills to Winfrey’s sheeple. A doctor who tested the pills, which generated more than £10million a year for “John of God,” found they were simple passionflower herbal supplements.
The medium invited “clients” for private consultations, where he turned them to face away from him then performed sexual acts as part of their “cure.” This was the subject of a recent series on Netflix.
In December, 2018 of last year, a Dutch photographer, Zahira Leeneke Maus, told a Brazilian TV channel that during a private session in his clinic, Faria had manipulated her into performing sex acts and then raped her.
There was a New Age hack Winfrey’s puff-piece promo interview with Faria during a visit to Brazil. Winfrey vouched for his spiritual healing powers after she nearly fainted during a “blissful” encounter.
Brazilian police discovered evidence that Faria was a mass murderer, baby trafficker and sex-slave ringleader.
Mirror.co.uk in January reported that the 77-year-old was arrested in what prosecutors say could be the worst serial crimes case in the country’s history.
Brazilian activist Sabrina Bittencourt, whose investigations led to Faria’s arrest in December, now claims the celebrity medium ran a baby trafficking operation where children were “farmed” in Brazil before being sold to childless couples around the world. Bittencourt claims young girls were held captive in remote farms, where they were forced to produce babies before being murdered after 10 years of giving birth.
The George Webb Open Source Investigation Archive
https://archivist.neocities.org/webb/
In the DynCorp Harvest series, George incrementally describes a luxury medical tourism resort in Northern Haiti, funded by USAID and built by the Clinton Foundation, whose revenue-earning underpinnings are purported to be a) an illegal organ harvesting market, b) human sex trafficking Dyncorp-Slim ratline and c) microlending loansharking debt slavery by DynCorp–the CIA’s privatized, covert-services contractor.
The organs are proposed to be either transplanted in Haiti into rich elites skipping the lines with help from organ brokers he believes the Podestas and Braverman-the-doctor to be, or shipped to locations throughout the US to various aristocratic outlets; while women are forced into cellphone-based debt slavery and prostitution; and children are sex-trafficked to Colombia or stowed aboard a medical ship bound for a port in Norfolk Va to be (mkultra-best-use/sex/assassin/politician) trafficked in DC (and abroad). Furthermore, and much like they were in Vietnam, the bodies would then be zipped in DynCorp bodybags, shipped abroad with organs removed and replaced with illegal drugs.
These activities, in addition to blackmailing police forces, politicians, and industry influencers into compliance and loyal servitude–the so-called Brownstone Operations–are the “natural and necessary” functions of the CIA, because–the company erroneously believes–these activities are needed to fund these selfsame covert operations! Putting it more simply, “We need to commit crimes so we can continue to commit crime.”
I’ve always thought that there was something more to Oprah Winfrey than meets the eye/tabloid and her puff piece on Faria confirms it for me.
On his May 16, 2019 show, “Stump The Rabbi,” Rabbi Yaron Reuven explained how just as the Jews in Weimar Germany in the 1920s and 1930s destroyed the German economy through usury, Jews in America are today recreating the same economic conditions through rapacious usury in the ‘cash advance’ industry,
https://christiansfortruth.com/rabbi-predicts-a-holocaust-for-jews-in-america-if-ruinous-jewish-usury-is-not-stopped/
By David Martin
Hollywood studios are “drenched in the blood of innocent children” according to Mel Gibson who claims the consumption of “baby blood is so popular in Hollywood that it basically operates as a currency of its own.”
In a shocking exposé, the famed movie producer has blown the whistle on the epidemic of “parasites” who “control Hollywood,” stating that “every studio in Hollywood is bought and paid for with the blood of innocent children.”
https://www.tldm.org/news36/mel-gibson-exposes-hollywood-as-the-hub-of-satanic-child-sacrifice.htm
https://birthofanewearthblog.com/adl-president-abraham-foxman-speech-about-destruction-of-white-race-jewish-world-domination/
“One of the finest things ever done by the mob was the Crucifixion of Christ. Intellectually it was a splendid gesture. But trust the mob to bungle the job. If I’d had charge of executing Christ, I’d have handled it differently. You see, what I’d have done was had him shipped to Rome and fed him to the lions. They could never have made a savior out of mincement!”—– Rabbi Ben Hecht
I don’t believe in western morality, i.e.
don’t kill civilians or children,
don’t destroy holy sites,
don’t fight during holiday seasons,
don’t bomb cemeteries,
don’t shoot until they shoot first because it is immoral.
The only way to fight a moral war is the Jewish way:
Destroy their holy sites. Kill men, women and children (and cattle).
— Chabad Lubavitch Rabbi Manis Friedman
Moment Magazine (May/June 2009). “Ask The Rabbi”
“As for the Goyim… Zalman’s attitude (was): “Gentile souls are of a completely different and inferior order. They are totally evil, with no redeeming qualities whatsoever.”…If every simple cell in a Jewish body entails divinity, is a part of God, then every strand of DNA is a part of God. Therefore, something is special about Jewish DNA…” “…If a Jew needs a liver, can you take the liver of an innocent non-Jew passing by to save him? The Torah would probably permit that. Jewish life has an infinite value,” he explained. “There is something infinitely more holy and unique about Jewish life than non-Jewish life.”— Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Yitzchak Ginzburg in “Jewish Week,” the largest Jewish publication in the United States, April 26, 1996.
[Organ Harvesting] “If a Jew needs a kidney, is it allowed, in order to save his life, to take thekidney from a Goy (non-Jew), passing by, even if he is not guilty of anything? In my opinion, Torah allows it. The life of a Jew is priceless”– Lubavitcher rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh
“The Jew is not satisfied with de-Christianizing, he Judaises; he destroys the Catholic or Protestant Faith, he provokes indifference, but he imposes his idea of the world, of morals and of life upon those whose faith he ruins; he works at his age-old task, the annihilation of the religion of Christ.” –(Rabbi Benamozegh, quoted in J. Creagh Scott’s Hidden Government, page 58).
https://mondoweiss.net/2021/04/as-mob-of-jewish-supremacists-unleash-pogrom-against-palestinians-in-jerusalem-aipac-crows-about-331-congress-members-standing-by-israel/
Protocols of Zion Secrets
The Capitalist does not know the definition of war. He
thinks of war as attack with force performed by soldiers
and machines. He does not know that a more effective if
somewhat longer war can be fought with bread or, in our
case, with drugs and the wisdom of our art. The Capitalist
has never won a war in truth. The psychopolitician is having little trouble winning this one.
https://ia801900.us.archive.org/18/items/library-political-secrets-protocols-zion-psychopolitics/Library%20Political%20Secrets%20Protocols%20Zion%20Psychopolitics.pdf
“Tell me, do the evil men of this world have a bad time? They hunt and catch whatever they feel like eating. They don’t suffer from indigestion and are not punished by Heaven. I want Israel to join that club. Maybe the world will then at last begin to fear us instead of feeling sorry. Maybe they will start to tremble, to fear our madness instead of admiring our nobility. Let them tremble; let them call us a mad state. Let them understand that we are a savage country, dangerous to our surroundings, not normal, that we might go wild, that we might start World War Three just like that, or that we might one day go crazy and burn all the oil fields in the Middle East. Even if you’ll prove to me that the present war is a dirty immoral war, I don’t care. We shall start another war, kill and destroy more and more. And do you know why it is all worth it? Because it seems that this war has made us more unpopular among the civilized world. We’ll hear no more of that nonsense about the unique Jewish morality. No more talk about a unique people being a light upon the nations. No more uniqueness and no more sweetness and light. Good riddance.”
former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6664777/Woman-arrest-John-God-takes-life.html
Look up Haitis only billionaire, who owns the land and military Israeli hospital that is/was built there??