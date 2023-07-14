Half of borrowers say they don’t earn enough to make student loan payments: poll

The Hill | July 13, 2023

Half of student borrowers said they will not earn enough to make payments on their student loans when they resume in October after a three-year pause, according to a recent survey.

The survey, conducted by Life and My Finances, found that among borrowers set to resume payments this fall, only 22 percent have planned how they would make them.

The survey measured the responses of 1,127 people with student loan debt.

Among 50 percent of survey respondents who said they could not afford to make student loan payments on their current income, close to 20 percent said someone might loan them the money, while others said they would cut their retirement contributions.

