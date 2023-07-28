Alien Abduction: Another Tavistockian Trauma-Based Mind-Control Op

The alien abduction psychological operation was actively run from the late 1950s through the 70s. The objective was pushing Tavistockian trauma-based mind control and pushing some narratives that we will describe below. In recent years, alien abductions have become scarce.

Historically, there have been accounts of human contact with other-worldly beings, but these were typically viewed as visitations by angels or ghosts. There were accounts of people being transported to other dimensions or ascending to the heavens. However, there were almost no older accounts of alleged gray creatures taking mere mortals into spaceships and probing them.

Thomas E. Bullard’s study of alien abduction argued that such reports in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s had little precedent in folklore or fiction.

Starting about with establishment of the CIA and the space program, sci-fi literature with human-alien encounters suddenly became a recurring theme.

In July 1946, “Planet Comics” ran a strip in which aliens used a luminous tractor beam to kidnap a voluptuous female earthling, who they called Specimen 9. They tell her the abduction is part of “Project Survival,” and as they steer their spaceship toward what looks like Saturn, the leader remarks, “Now home. And if you find our methods ruthless, Specimen 9, it is because our needs are desperate.”

By early 1954, Harold Tom Wilkins, in the book “Flying Saucers on the Attack,” wrote: “One wonders how many cases of mysterious disappearances of men and women in 1948–1952 might be explained as TAKEN ABOARD A FLYING SAUCER IN A LONELY PLACE.”

Perhaps the earliest alleged, physical, on-board adventure was that of Simon Estes Thompson. He said that while driving down a back road, he saw an object hovering above the ground and was invited on board by curiously naive, naked beings who said they came from Venus. Though they didn’t seem to know how their craft worked, they could talk about reincarnation, vegetarianism and similar New Age topics.

Starting about 1964, a new theme emerged in the abductions involving trauma-based mind control. The abductors would impart impressions of ambiguous Utopias versus the wasteland dystopias of the abductees. Running concurrently was a global wave of horrific animal mutilations that defied explanation. The more artistic wing of the Crime Syndicate, in turn, got their jollies by cutting crop circles into farmers’ fields.

Arthur Berlet, whose alleged 1958 encounter surfaced in 1965, details the classic abduction motifs: Stunned by a beam of light, doorway amnesia, wakes up on a bed in a strange environment. Thereafter, the story trails off into an exceptionally dull narrative of his adventures on the planet Acart (Mars), where he had been abducted by an insubordinate saucer captain who wanted him to tend the biological specimens. On Acart, the contrite leadership gave him a guided tour while expounding on the population explosion.

Regular readers know that the late ’60s by sheer coinkydink just so happened to be when the big foundations were pushing for population control.

Overpopulation was one of the themes in another 1965 story, that of the Californian TV repair man Sid Patrick. While walking along a beach at night, he said he saw an egg-shaped object flying low. He was invited on board where he met a crew of people of both sexes with dark “short but uncut-looking hair,” pointed chins and long thin fingers. One of them, the leader, spoke to him. Bullard’s motifs of tour, journey, conference and theophany followed.

The extraterrestrials who contacted him were not threatening but rather trying to help preserve both humans and planet Earth — and they wanted him to convey a message. He explains that they are concerned about humans sabotaging their own planet.

The “leader” gave his name, but it was nothing more than a buzzing sound, variously transcribed as Zno, Zienna or Zeno. They are insectoid and they “live as one” in a war- and crime-free but highly regimented world with strict birth control.

Throughout a series of “encounters,” the messaging is that humans are on the verge of destroying Earth, and so alien species have to intervene for the sake of the universe.

The novel “Star of Ill-Omen” by Dennis Wheatley came out in the ’50s, and dozens of other abduction stories graced the pages of sci-fi novels and comic books.

The alien humanoid was to be given its main characteristic: The image of The Grey. The elements of the abduction centered around themes such as doorway amnesia, time lapses and being under mental control.

A 1956 abduction was featured in the “Todd Kitteridge Affair.” Kitteridge claimed that, awoken by his dogs, he saw a golden ball descending behind the branches of a tree, as the dogs ran around barking. From it emerged three tall beings dressed in ski-suits, with long blonde hair, and strange protruding eyes. The same thing happened to a woman school teacher and to a linesman. The women later rang the investigators in hysteria, saying “they” were visiting and threatening to abduct her.

The Hill abduction from the United States (1961) was one of the first cases of UFO abduction to earn widespread attention. Beings, which later became widely known as The Greys, appeared and went on to become the most common type of extraterrestrial in abduction reports.

Enter the “experts,” such as Dr. Benjamin Simon, a psychiatrist in Boston. Simon concluded that Barney Hill’s recall of the UFO encounter was a false memory. False memory developed into a gaslighting method to counter accusation of Crime Syndicate criminality, such as the abuse of young children. This completely fails to explain how thousands have had similar abduction experiences.

In the Shaver Mystery, a man named Robinson claimed that a friend of his had been held captive by the evil Deros beneath the Earth and to have been the victim of a sort of mind control via small “earphones” and implants. These implants may have been all too real — by the Crime Syndicate’s black magicians, not aliens.

John Mack was a well-known, Harvard-trained Jewish psychiatrist and author of over 150 scientific articles. He won a Pulitzer Prize for his biography of T. E. Lawrence. Mack became interested in alien-encounter phenomenon in the late ’80s, and interviewed dozens of people. He eventually wrote two books on the subject.

Mack somehow couldn’t solve the case but, in general, believed the witnesses. BBC quoted Mack as saying, “I would never say, yes, there are aliens taking people. [But] I would say there is a compelling powerful phenomenon here that I can’t account for in any other way, that’s mysterious.” Really?

Mack the Hack then argued that the abduction phenomenon might be the beginning of a major paradigm shift in human consciousness, or “a kind of fourth blow to our collective egoism, following those of Copernicus, Darwin and Freud.” In other words, New Age hocus pocus.

David Icke is a British writer who proposed two linked hypotheses about the alien abduction phenomenon: 1) the abductions are strictly linked with military genetic experiments conducted by alien beings operating together with various terrestrial army forces; and 2) therefore, these abductions are only a part of a wider conspiracy.

Icke gets very warm and over the target, but then veers off. He correctly describes the “Global Elite,” controlling the world using what he calls a “pyramid of manipulation” consisting of sets of hierarchical structures involving banking, business, the military, education, the media, religion, drug companies, intelligence agencies and organized crime. At the very top of the pyramid are what Icke calls the “Prison Warders,” who are not human.

He writes, “A pyramidal structure of human beings has been created under the influence and design of the extraterrestrial Prison Warders and their overall master, the Luciferic Consciousness. They control the human clique at the top of the pyramid, which I have dubbed the Global Elite.”

Winter Watch holds that the Prison Warders are humans — humans who lack humanity. They are not reptilian, as Icke states — although, for all practical purposes, they have reptilian mind frames, souls and world view.

This was described much more accurately as ponerology in the work of Dr. Andrew Łobaczewski (1921–2008): “The biological, psychological, moral and economic destruction of the majority of normal people becomes, for the pathocrats, a biological necessity.”

Nor do we care for the term “Global Elite.” They are organized criminal cabals or kakistocrats (rule by the worst). We respect Icke’s contribution and by no means dismiss him but feel his language and terms are off. We strongly believe Lobaczewski ponerology and my term kakistocracy are the best templates.

So these undetermined abductions were not carried out by aliens but were body snatches by Crime Syndicate agents. There was once a jaw-dropping YouTube video that has since deep-sixed that showed a woman who experienced this. She stated that during an abduction, she came back to consciousness sufficiently to spot a tear in the snitching of one of the “fake alien” costumes. She then saw what she thought was a woman’s human eye and real skin.

Temporal Lobe Sensitivity is a theory that suggests the temporal lobes of some people’s brains are more vulnerable to influence from low-level magnetic frequencies. Magnetic fields stimulate the temporal lobe, resulting in hallucinatory experiences similar to those reported by alien abductees.

The abductors can render the more susceptible targets unconscious by either psychotronics or sleeper gas. We hold that scopolamine is in common use and is very effective for control without leaving chemical traces.

Targets are whisked away to a secure facility, where they may be interrogated, threatened, abused, terrorized, gang-raped, drugged and hypnotically programmed to mis-remember an ordeal as an alien abduction. They are then released to let the sleeper drug wear off. And voila! Another duped victim of alien abductions to go around unknowingly misleading the public for years.

Researcher Jenny Randles concludes, “The abduction is essentially a young person’s experience.” The targets often seemed groomed ahead of time. Family involvement in the military, or a residence near a military base, is also common among abduction claimants.

Alleged abductees are seen by many pro-abduction researchers to have a higher incidence of non-abduction related paranormal events and abilities.

Here’s the typical abduction scenario:

Capture. The abductee is somehow rendered incapable of resisting, and taken from terrestrial surroundings to an apparent alien spacecraft. Examination and Procedures. Invasive physiological and psychological procedures, and on occasion simulated behavioral situations, training and testing, or sexual liaisons. Conference. The abductors communicate with the abductee or direct them to interact with specific individuals for some purpose, typically telepathically but sometimes using the abductee’s native language. Tour. The abductees are given a tour of their captors’ vessel, though this is disputed by some researchers who consider this definition a confabulation of intent when just apparently being taken around to multiple places inside the ship. Loss of Time. Abductees often rapidly forget the majority of their experience. (Scopolamine?) Return. The abductees are returned, occasionally in a different location from where they were allegedly taken or with new injuries or disheveled clothing. Theophany. Coinciding with their immediate return, abductees may have a profound sense of love, a “high” similar to those induced by certain drugs, or a “mystical experience” accompanied by a feeling of oneness with God, the universe, or their abductors. Whether this is the result of a metaphysical change, Stockholm syndrome, or prior medical tampering is often not scrutinized by the abductees at the time.

When describing the “abduction scenario,” David M. Jacobs says:

The entire abduction event is precisely orchestrated. All the procedures are predetermined. There is no standing around and deciding what to do next. The beings are task-oriented and there is no indication whatsoever that we have been able to find of any aspect of their lives outside of performing the abduction procedures

Whistle-blower Emery Smith gives us a new perspective of what is really happening during various abduction scenarios. From his position within secret testing facilities, he had insider information concerning many clandestine programs, including different forms of military-based seizures of individuals.

He poses that members of the military are playing unwitting roles to instill fear in the population, so elite factions can extend their control. Ultimately the public is the subject of mass mind-control operations instilling fear and confusion through every means possible, including the media and staged alien abductions.

Dr. Steven Greer believes that alien abductions are all STAGED — and so do we.

Winter Watch Takeaway

Alien-abduction operations have permitted the Crime Syndicate to successfully beta test and build their skill sets for staged deceptions and hoaxing, combined with mind control. They were also able to kick start some of their common narratives of One World Government and Ufology New Ageism. The abduction deceptions greased the skids, setting off copycats, actors and attention seeking hysteria from others that, in turn, gave the con operation a good shelf life.