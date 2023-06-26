NYC drag marchers chant ‘We’re coming for your children’ during Pride event

Fox News | June 25, 2023

LGBTQ activists at New York City’s annual drag queen parade chanted, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” in Manhattan on Friday.

The group of hundreds of drag queens and other members of the LGBTQ community marched through NYC’s Tompkins Square Park. The Drag March parade kicked off NYC’s “Pride Weekend,” which marks the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, a major moment in the success of gay rights in the U.S.

Friday’s drag march went through NYC’s East Village and ended at the Stonewall Inn.

Video shared on social media showed that, in addition to chants about “coming for your children,” marchers could be heard saying, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re not going shopping.”

