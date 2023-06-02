Jaffe Memo Was Smoking Gun of Kakistocracy’s Population and Social Engineering Schemes

Two dark-side Rockefeller Foundation social engineers, one Bernard Berelson and Frederick Jaffe, exchanged working ideas on the scheme of reducing U.S. fertility rates. The outlined Jaffe memo shown below was produced on March 11, 1969.
The memo, written to Berelson while he was head of the Population Council, states, “The report was prepared in behalf of Planned Parenthood’s Population Education Staff Committee as a basis for discussion of and action on the U.S. population problem by the Planned Parenthood national organization.”
Furthermore, just two years later, Berelson and Jaffe would work together on the 1972 Rockefeller Commission Report. Many of the ideas discussed in the memorandum were incorporated into the Rockefeller Report.
The writer of the memo in 1968, Jewish social engineer Jaffe, established the Center for Family Planning Program Development, the research and public policy arm of PPFA, along with Jewish doctor Alan Frank Guttmacher, then president of PPFA. The organization was named after Guttmacher in 1974, with Jaffe as president, and spun off from Planned Parenthood in 1977.
Dr. Guttmacher (1898- 1974) founded the American Association of Planned Parenthood Physicians, now known as the Association of Reproductive Health Professionals, as a forum for physicians to discuss the birth control pill and other advances in the field. He founded the Association for the Study of Abortion in 1964. He was a member of the Association for Voluntary Sterilization. The Guttmacher Institute is named after him. In 1973, Guttmacher was one of the signers of the Humanist Manifesto II.
Not only does the premise of the Rockefeller et al social engineering scheme address population “as a problem,” it proposes draconian and downright discordian means to carry out population control. This is an infiltrative policy in so much that flying monkeys who carry out the scheme are inserted into key positions in the sistema to impose this on American society.
And the proof is in the pudding 50 years later. An examination of the elements of the proposals show clearly that it has little to do with contraception to “plan parenthood.” It is instead a full-spectrum, sinister, social-depravity agenda.
Under social constraints we see “compulsory education of children” coupled with openly “encouraging increased homosexuality.” In the current year, this is in full bloom and manifesting itself as Drag Queen Story Time.
Now comes the usual commentariat in an NBC “News” fish wrap. Ms. Marcie Bianco declares: “Women, on the other hand, are increasingly realizing not only that they don’t need heterosexuality, but that it also is often the bedrock of their global oppression.
“From Jeffrey Epstein to Miley Cyrus’s separation and Julianne Hough’s declaration that she’s ‘not straight,’” which, she says, “together have laid bare the strictures of an American patriarchy on the edge of a nervous breakdown.”
Another sinister social constraint are “fertility control agents in water.” Indeed this has been extended to feminizing males through chemicals in food as well.
The herbicide atrazine is one of the most liberally applied pesticides in the world. As a result, atrazine is the most commonly detected pesticide contaminant of ground, surface and drinking water. It’s also a potent endocrine disruptor that is active at low concentrations.
National Academy of Science studies demonstrate the reproductive consequences of atrazine exposure in adult amphibians. Atrazine-exposed males were both demasculinized (chemically castrated) and completely feminized as adults. Ten percent of the exposed genetic males developed into functional females that copulated with unexposed males and produced viable eggs. Atrazine-exposed males suffered from depressed testosterone, decreased breeding gland size, demasculinized/feminized laryngeal development, suppressed mating behavior, reduced spermatogenesis and decreased fertility.
Sinister schemes center around “economic disincentives” as well. Women are encouraged to work, and then maternity leave and childcare facilities are withheld. Tax policies are altered to penalize families with children. In general the kakistocracy puts policies in place to “make life miserable” for families with children.
A most sinister entry is “chronic depression,” which obviously is designed to create less energy and desire for family raising. The other benefit of depression for the Crime Syndicate is in the (p)harma industry arm that doses millions of women and men with anti-depressives, which saps their sex drive. No, nothing to see here, move along.
Next up in these criminals’ bag of tricks is pushing compulsory abortion and sterilization. Failing in that these are heavily pushed by brainwashing and propaganda. There is a proposal to pay women to have abortions.
There is even a scheme to “discourage private home ownership.” Of course, in recent years this is defacto or shadow-instituted via heavy student debt, keeping younger people in poverty, and rolling housing bubbles and busts, which turn home ownership into a exploitative casino. In the scamdemic era, cheap money has kicked corporate ownership of rental housing into overdrive.
The Luciferians even have a plan to confine child bearing to a limited number of adults. This is negative selection as demonstrated in the movie “Idiocracy” in which only the dumbest and most inept reproduce.
The impact of mRNA vaccines on fertility has been quickly and heavily debunked by the usual suspects – even before Stage 3 studies were completed. A simple online search reveals this. Less than a year after these injectable substances were deployed the doth-protest-too-loudly quackastocracy is already on the infertility case with all the answers and disclaimers. This is despite the fact that these substances were rushed to market as experimental products with minimal testing in humans. The impacts are not always immediate but more multi-year and may not be fully known or appreciated until it is too late.
What this thread captures well is the layering effect that we have previously eluded to on WW in commentary posts. With this work it becomes more than comments and finds rooted facts.
Although this next bit is a little “tongue and cheek”, as I am going to make the assertion that fluoride in the water is actually a “gateway drug” to all of the other chemicals in both food and water. The fact remains that due to the calcification of important glands (e.g. pineal, lymph system, and a few more), as well as passivity brought upon through its use (thanks Mr. Hitler and the rest rest of you high boot wearing fairies), fluoride begins a process that creates passivity that permits the layering of other harmful chemicals, into bodies possessing addled minds, without much resistance (if any at all).
In support of this thread and RW’s work here, I would like to suggest this text:
Not a very long read, but helpful in understanding the wide array of projects (similar to what is referenced in the thread) that were funded by Rockefeller dollars.
Best,
SC
Excellent link although in the grand scheme,the Rockefellers seem to be very much ‘in-trade’ compared to the real-deal bloodlines revealed within this interesting site.
They link to the Orsini,Forense,Brakespear and Aldebrandano cabals(Venitian/Genoan/Black-Nobility-bloodlines) and even posit the notion that the current head of the Brakespear’s is residing and operating in Macau-China,in cahoots maybe with the (LI) and (Rockefellers) perpetrating theirs and possibly ours-last stand (Bio-attack?), where they’ve been long ensconsed.
There’s also a theory that the ‘Grey-Pope’-(Pepe Orsini) the one controlling the present White Pope alongside the Jesuit-Black Pope) is essentially the head-honch above them all.Possibly the ‘Pindar’- satanic -Pope himself and not, as has been touted,Jacob Rothschild hailing from much newer and humbler blood stock albeit aided by unfathomable,Babylonian-Money-Magik and interbreeding capabilities.
There’s increasing information concerning how the leading Rothschild of his day can lay claim to siring Queen Victorias offspring rather than Prince Albert who was rumoured to be homosexual and this ‘breeding-rights’ option a possible ‘payback’ for handling The Prime-Ministers’ large debts they steered him into not long after the Waterloo-Project was accomplished.
Very much how the Rothschild’s roll l guess.The French- Rothschild- Capo- David- de-Rothschild ,himself, managed to marry into the Venitian-Aldobrandini-bloodline some years ago.You got to hand it to those Rothies, l only hope rumours of their present neutralised status are true.
Wow! Thank you. I cannot tell if I might be speaking with Mr. Mathis, Mr. Springmeyer, or Mr. Fulford here.
Just kidding = ). You are unique in what you are providing me with, and I am grateful.
Well written response that I will need a moment to process. Still, I did wish to take the gentlemanly actions of expressing my gratitude.
Again, many thanks.
Best,
SC
Now that the legacy populations of western countries have actually achieved negative population growth, we are told by those that advocated Zero Population Growth and their ideological heirs that unless we import millions of impoverished third worlders our economies will stall and pensions go broke. Was this the plan behind the plan or was it a more recent mutation?
I actually agree with some of the measures above pertaining to limiting the population of the underclass. That these measures were not taken while the others that negatively affected productive, responsible, higher IQ people has had a strongly dysgenic effect on the population.
I steer a course between Scylla and Charybdis of the issue of population vs. resources. For example, I don’t think climate change is a hoax but has been greatly exaggerated for political and financial purposes. On the other hand, I don’t dismiss it as just providing more plant food.
Malthus was deferred because of 1) Scientific and technological advancement and 2) The opening up of vast new agricultural areas in Australia and the Americas. The first was done exclusively by White men who are now becoming an absolute minority in the world and their nations of origin. There is no evidence that Asians will be able or inclined to pick up the slack. And forget about the Africans doing so. The second was a one-off event that cannot be repeated. I don’t belong to the Julian Simon School of “People are a resource, the more the merrier”.
Finally, I think the “Chronic Depression” measures referred to suppression of economic growth to reduce childbirth rather than mental depression, given that it is listed under the “Economic Deterrent/Disincentives” column. However, you are correct in pointing out the effects of our culture and big pharma inducing and profiting from the condition.
The opening up of the vast food growing areas in Australia and the Americas was also done by White men.
And could easily be pulled of again especially in Africa.The Israelis pulled this off years ago by irrigating vast deserts etc.I think given the choice the Ashkenazim would have preferred their ancient Ukrainian homeland (Khazaria) than their present sun-baked,tiny crap-hole, given the choice.I did read an article that the entire,present planet’s population,could easily fit into territory the size of Alaska with around an acre of land apiece to spare which is a chastening concept given the Malthusian propositions of old.
s16,
Well thought out and written posts. Still, I would respectfully / humbly ask you to consider the the work of Mr. Malthus was utilized to carry out all sort of evils by those who would deem themselves our “betters”. Now I am not sure where you ancestors hail from, but in my own case I can state that had some of these betters been more focused and successful (speaking of HRH QE I here), then I might not be here communicating with you.
Now I concur that this may be of little benefit to you, WW, and our world as a whole (just having a little overly dramatic humor here – I am comfortable with my worth in this world); however, I would then simply ask who else would you speak with on a consistent basis on this website? = ) If nothing else I do provide you with the occasional entertainment and even the, rare, decent conversation.
“In his book The Evolution of Everything (Harper, 2015), evolutionary biologist and journalist Matt Ridley sums up the policy succinctly: “Better to be cruel to be kind.” The belief that “those in power knew best what was good for the vulnerable and weak” led directly to legal actions based on questionable Malthusian science. For example, the English Poor Law implemented by Queen Elizabeth I in 1601 to provide food to the poor was severely curtailed by the Poor Law Amendment Act of 1834, based on Malthusian reasoning that helping the poor only encourages them to have more children and thereby exacerbate poverty. The British government had a similar Malthusian attitude during the Irish potato famine of the 1840s, Ridley notes, reasoning that famine, in the words of Assistant Secretary to the Treasury Charles Trevelyan, was an “effective mechanism for reducing surplus population.” A few decades later Francis Galton advocated marriage between the fittest individuals (“What nature does blindly, slowly, and ruthlessly man may do providently, quickly and kindly”), followed by a number of prominent socialists such as Sidney and Beatrice Webb, George Bernard Shaw, Havelock Ellis and H. G. Wells, who openly championed eugenics as a tool of social engineering.”
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-malthus-is-still-wrong/
For better or for worse (depending on one’s individual perspective), my hereditary line would have partially fit into the “surplus population”, that just happened to be so lucky as to survive the planned genocide of Ireland. As with so many of Ireland’s descendants, I am both comprised of a royal line from the south and a slave line (oh sorry forgot myself and the words that I am now permitted to utilize, an “indentured servitude”) line in the north. The latter actually did escape an never ending contract that was dutifully renewed with over a few generations (carrot “freedom and a little land one day” / stick “need to defer the term limitation of the previous contract”).
So, although I am not challenging your perspective here at all, and I am truly also making a good “college effort” at humor between us, I am rather thankful that Mr. Malthus and the royal family were so “off of their heads (no s16, off with their heads was HRH Henry VIII = )” as to have not been all that successful in the Emerald Isle.
Please be well.
All my best,
Simple
P.S. And as you probably caught on, the quotation by Assistant Secretary to the Treasury Charles Trevelyan was lifted by the author, Mr. Charles Dickens, for the text A Christmas Carol.
As a descendant of Scots-Irish indentured servants (white slaves? maybe…”They Were White and They Were Slaves” verifies this), I do appreciate your comment, SC (and not just this one!)
Many thanks.
Yeah, some folks do not get that contracts, depending how they were authored (and I have written many at this point) can have all sorts of clauses that vary both the “consideration” and the “term”. Hence, an “indentured servant” does become a slave, without much additional work at all.
Yet the term “slave” seems to be bandied about with “prideful ownership” (pun REALLY intended) by groups that love to wear suffering and pain as a badge of honor.
My response is to simply pray for them that they will move on from it, and focus on the more positive aspects of life and their gifts.
Best,
SC
There is either eugenics or dysgenics. There is no in between. Eugenics is the natural rule for humans. It need not be enforced. Who doesn’t select a mate without considering their qualities that could be passed to their children? Right now we subsidize and enforce dysgenics.
Sure, I see what you are saying, and I respect your position.
Best,
SC
Although now you got me thinking I need to re-watch Idiocracy tonight.
Please be well and thanks for getting me think and focus more on these points.
Best,
SC
If it were really all about “population control” (an Orwellian term if there ever was one) there would be no immigration.
Btw the solution for preventing overpopulation has existed for thousands of years in monastic life.
That comment just knocked me over here:
“Btw the solution for preventing overpopulation has existed for thousands of years in monastic life.”
simply because you are right and all faiths on the planet have a teaching about the inner domain and spiritual exploration through abstinence. While I certainly agree with the western aspect of what you implied, you have come upon a larger thread that is woven in one way or another through all of the faiths on the planet.
Well done.
Best,
SC
Who has the largest corporate ownership in the united states and in fact the world? The Catholic Church. For a real eye opener see The Catholic Church has trillions at Henry Makow’s site. This will stir the RW investigative juices.
For another look at this, may I suggest David Yallop’s “In God’s Name: An Investigation into the Murder of Pope John Paul I”… for this pope, the last decent pope IMHO, tried to uncover the corruption of the Vatican Bank, among other Vatican evils. The Franklin National Bank scandal is also covered, and some American Cardinals were also involved (Marcinkus of Chicago Diosese, for one).
Yeah…but…alright sure they are very wealthy and I do not disagree with you both at all.
Still, without big money backers, the Catholic Church has a whole lot of overhead and shrinking “new money” coming in. At least in the U.S. I can state that they often have “fire sales” for assets or enter into very poorly planned corporate agreements to run their schools, which seems to lose them $$$.
I guess (humbly) I would put them in the top 10 on the private side. HRH QEII is a big one over there, Rothschild, Rockefeller, LDS, and a few others could be in that group. It is just the whole”new money” thing and their dying (quite literally) patronage that is throwing me off here.
Best,
SC
Now I always found the obsession with a certain claque with the idea of overpopulation to a be a little misplaced. Sure, you could have gone on a malthusian panic fit in 1970 and looked at the trendlines and assumed it would be Soylent Green time by 2000 (isn’t that film set around 2000?) But the one thing the Control Faction never mentions is the old Italian saying ‘bed is the poor man’s opera’. During WW2, Italy threw everything it had into crash industrialization. I can cite good sources here. Once the war was over, Italy was in far better condition than in the 20s when the fascists first came in. The standard of living of Italians soared (did anyone thank Mussolini?) Population increase began to slow down and the Church began to collapse in on itself. Now Italy barely replaces its population and industry wants, like all over the EU to replace the Italians with Africans.
What I’m saying is- if your trip is that the population will overshoot carrying capacity, then pay people a good living and watch you population age rapidly. If folks can go to the real opera, they’ll stop subtituting orgasm.
Maybe the goal is simply to replace Europeans with Africans and Arabs? And a similar goal for where European people form a majority outside Europe.