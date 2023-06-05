Was ‘Jeffrey Epstein’ Subjected to Star Chamber Sleight of Hand?

Notice: The proprietor of the site is going on vacation starting on June 6 until June 22. Unless there are extraordinary events to report on, I will not be posting during this period.

One of the tells that we are being subjected to in Star Chamber procedures is a dearth of photos and the public only be allowed to see court sketches. It is astonishing that a public legal proceeding would be diminished to renderings and not photos or footage. But we saw this in the Charlottesville car hoax in which the convicted driver, James A. Fields, Jr., was never seen in the flesh.

We also saw this at the Boston bombing trial, among others. In Boston, people who knew Dzhokhar Tsarnaev didn’t even recognized him.

Although the most media attention was placed around the suicide in his cell narrative, his earlier court appearance provided the real clues.

Epstein’s arrest record detailed him as 6’0, 180 pounds. Do an image search for “Epstein arrest photo” and you will see only pictures from his Florida case. Curiously, Ëpstein’s photo is also not visible on the Federal prison inmate locator website either, which is not standard procedure.

One day before Epstein was said to have allegedly attempted suicide in his jail cell, he showed up in court. According to this New York Post article, Deputy Sheriff Qin Zhang described Epstein as “a 5-foot-10, 240-pound, light-skinned man with white hair, who appeared his 66 years of age,” the filing said.

This is Epstein in court during his first arraignment. Again, no photos. All photos taken of him in the recent past show him trim with a normal-size neck — nowhere near this doppleganger, who appears to be a thick-necked individual. All photos of Epstein show him with trimmed hair and not haggled looking. The second photo is from his registered sex offender profile.

The story of the cell strangulation attempt before his alleged successful suicide is squirrely to say the least. It’s difficult to believe that he would be placed in a cell with an accused quadruple murderer.

Epstein – who’s being held without bail on conspiracy and child sex-trafficking charges – was found nearly unconscious on the floor of his cell, law enforcement sources have said.

Based on the appearance of the marks on his neck, investigators suspect he was choked by someone else, and they questioned his cellmate, a hulking ex-cop awaiting a death penalty trial in four drug-related killings upstate, the sources said. The inmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, 51, denies any wrongdoing, his lawyer has said.

Winter Watch Takeaway

Who knows what the narrative to be played out is here. But to our eyes, this is over-the-top and doesn’t involve the real Jeffrey Epstein. Some other warm up stagecraft game was being played.