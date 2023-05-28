The Winter Watch Reference Guide to Prepping for Survival

Editor Note: almost all links that are marked closed are still good.
By Simple Citizen
A second entry by one very Simple Citizen and friend to all at Winter Watch
First, we might wish to try and set the tone of this particular page, to be clear it is not really a thread inasmuch as one might think of a classical entry into a worldwide web log (or blog). It will have the format of a thread; however, this entry into Winter Watch might best be described as an attempt at a basic resource or reference guide (not comprehensive) in unusual times.
Often we have all utilized posts to provide ideas and recommendations for preservation to one another, only to have our ideas and words get muddled in a long chain of contributions that may add other meanings to a thread. This particular entry, looking a little like a thread, actually represents a communal space dedicated to uplifting life and survival, reasonable preparation for tougher times, as well as a common sense approach to simply living well, with less worry, in times that may seem quite dark. Think of this page as a bulletin board where we can all contribute ideas in support of one another.
For our friends outside of the United States, I must admit that I do not have many specific resources in this work as a result of not knowing your local markets very well. Please consider this work as providing both a few resources that may ship internationally, which may permit delivery to your specific market, but (more importantly) ideas that may inspire you to secure materials in your home area, which may lend support to your, personal, survival in difficult times.
Disclaimer: For the sake of transparency, I have no financial or legal connection with the resources that I am about to mention other than to own some of these products for our family’s personal use. Also, any reference of an item should not be assumed to be a direct recommendation for a specific product by this author or anyone connected to or working for Winter Watch. The materials mentioned in this webpage are for reference only, and any reader should perform their own research in selecting what materials may be best for themselves and the ones they love.
Reference Recommendation
One of the best resources I have ever come across regarding survival would be “How to Survive the End of the World as We Know It” by James Wesley Rawles. I utilize the audiobook.
From my perspective, Mr. Rawles has written a very comprehensive text on the subject of survival. It’s probably the best primer for anyone who has not previously thought about surviving difficult times in their past. For me, although I acquired this text many years ago, this is an extremely useful resource that I have returned to over and over again.
Additional ideas:
- When Everything Fails: Surviving Any Disaster
- Survival Mentality: The Psychology of Staying Alive
- Understanding and Applying Self-Defense Strategies
- “Ultimate SAS Survival” by John Wiseman
- “FM 21 76 NEW U. S. Army Survival Handbook”
- USMC MCMAP
- “Back to Basics: A Complete Guide to Traditional Skills”
Water
For water purification and safety, we may wish to turn our attention toward the British as being one of the more experienced nations in this field: Berkey Filters.
There are ways to provide the same clean and purified water, in basic buckets, in a cost effective manner; I would encourage some additional research. As examples, I would like to provide the following list of YouTube videos on water purification and this article: “Homemade Two-Bucket Water Filtration System.”
Supplementary ideas:
- LifeStraw
- Mainstay Emergency Drinking Water
- Water Brick
- Lifesaver Jerrycan
- How to Buy, Install and Use a Rain Barrel
If you use a rain barrel for drinking water, you will need to purify the contents. Although there are several ways to do so, a relatively cost effective product could be a swimming pool shock treatment. Please research how to effectively use the product for potable water.
In case you need to provide for a community, try a large-scale water purification product.
A means to purify and save water in water bricks (mentioned above) is APEC Water Systems RO-CTOP-C Portable Countertop Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System with Case, Installation-Free, Fits Most Standard Faucet, or any other reverse osmosis filtration system that has at least 4-5 filters (including for fluoride removal), such as countertop distillers.
Now, if you have the resources and wish to experiment further with clean water, then:
From other discussions, some of us have wondered if it might be possible to utilize a greenhouse environment to grow plants, while creating humidity for an atmospheric water machine. Also, we have spoken about adding this greenhouse as an addition off of a closed, saltwater-based, swimming pool. This way, the entire environment could support health, food, good air and water. Add solar panels, and you have an energy producer as well. In theory, one could add a tilapia farm to the structure as well.
Either way, please consider that clean water is vital for your own health and survival.
Food
As a general idea, I (personally) do not store emergency food that I am unsure I would ever wish to eat in troubled times. Although I do not have a problem with “survival” food companies, I would caution against including too much of their products in a larder due to the possibility that:
1. You may not actually enjoy the taste of the product;
2. There could be many GMOs included in the product;
3. Some companies seem to overly utilize salt for flavor;
4. And there has been testing to indicate heavy metals in preserving some of these longer “shelf stable” type of food products.
My (humble) suggestion would be to preserve many of the foods you enjoy eating and accompany them with some survival-type products that you have vetted and believe you could enjoy, if needed.
We might wish to begin with the concept of creating supplies of the foods you already enjoy and putting them aside for a “rainy day”:
Tools to assist with preserving food:
Obviously, this is not a comprehensive list in any way, shape and/or form. There are so many ways that one could work toward food preservation, including acquiring a dormitory-size freezer and hooking it to a DC battery with an inverter attached to it for a less expensive means of cold storage. Also, there is the whole aspect of bucket storage for dried foods. My personal favorites are as follows:
- Vittles Vault Pet Food Storage Containers
- 2-in-1 Black/Stainless Steel Vacuum Sealer System with Starter Kit
- Food Grade Oxygen Absorbers Packets
With the grouping above, I have a container that does not require a special tool for access as in the case with some of the other gamma type buckets. Additionally, I am able to purchase supplies (beans, coffee, rice, etc.) that I honestly enjoy eating and would be happy to enjoy in any situation. Also, I have better control of what is going into my body. The last thing I need under a stressful situation is to have massive insulin spikes due to preservatives that I would not normally consume.
One way to make your larder go farther would be to consider intermittent fasting by design. Not only might you become healthier (depending on your situation), but it would permit you to extend the life of what you have put aside. A favorite text in this area, which you do not need to be obese to enjoy, is “The Obesity Code – Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Book 1).”
Now for a few other ideas:
- Mainstay Emergency Food Bars
- Ranger Bucket Set – Organic Emergency Storable Food Supply
- Butter food storage options
- Bega canned cheese
- Lehman’s canned chicken
- Lehman’s canned bacon
- Readywise Survival Food
- Mountain House Adventure Meals
As with any area of preparedness, food options are vast, as are the methods for constructing a stable supply. What I would recommend is to begin with writing down what you generally enjoy eating, and then look toward ways to first store those items. Then, you may wish to add a few items that round out your supplies or can be easily taken “on the road,” if you need to change your location.
Please also remember that many protein powders can be healthy and filling. Furthermore, protein powders do not necessarily require a lot of space and may often be mixed with water or shelf-stable milk. Additionally, one could utilize a mixing cup or even a hand-cranked blender.
For any of our vegan or vegetarian friends:
- BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle
- Organic Hemp Heart Protein Powder
- FIJI Natural Artesian Water
Tools
This is a massive topic to even consider based on where you may currently live (rural or urban or something in between) and where you may end up (often a crises may set off a migration), so I am just going to place a “laundry list” of ideas in the hope that I may provide something, which may be useful for your own situation. The following are all subcategories of tools.
Power
- What is a Deep Cycle Battery?
- Goal Zero portable power solutions
- Garmin
- Why Steam Generators Are Better Than Steam Boilers
- Steam Generators
- Generac Power Systems
- Deep-cycle battery
- Pedal Cell
- The 10 Best Deep Cycle Batteries In 2021 Reviews and Buying Guide
- How Long Will a 12V Deep Cycle Battery Last With an Inverter
- Inverters R Us
- Household Hydropower: An Underutilized Source of Renewable Energy
- Small Wind Electric Systems
Light
- FlexFilament C9 LED Shatterproof Green Vintage Edison Christmas Light Bulbs
- Merry Corliss Chamber Olive Oil Lamp
- Woodshed Wall Mounted Oil Lamp
- Rayo Lantern Cooker
- Glow Sticks
- Christmas Lights
- Coleman battery lantern
- The Best Solar Walkway Light
- The Motion Activated Place Anywhere Lights
- The Tactical Defense Flashlight
- The Five Mile Flashlight
Heat
- How to Make and Use a Solar Oven
- Baker’s Choice Wood Cookstoves
- Folding Stove with Fuel
- Coleman Camping Stoves
- Coleman Outdoor Grills
- Esbit Solid Fuel Stove and Cookset
- MSR WindBurner Stove System
- GSI Selkirk 540 Camp Stove
- Mr. Heater Portable Buddy Propane Heater
Food Preparation and Consumption on the Move
- Stanley Pour Over Set
- Stanley Base Camp Cook Set
- Ozark Trail 24 Piece Dinnerware Enamel Set
- Ozark Trail 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Handle
- Boker Bird Knife
Shelter on the Move
Mixed-Use Tools for Securing Food and General Protection
- L.L.Bean 2018 Collector’s Knife and Hatchet
- 5 Best Survival Fishing Rods to Use in 2021 (New Reviews)
- UDAP Pepper Power Safety Orange Bear Spray with Griz Guard Holster
- Henry US Survival AR-7 Semi-Auto Rimfire Rifle
- Ten Point Crossbows
- Black Powder
- Taurus Judge Series
- SAN 511 Precision Rifle .50 BMG
- German Border Patrol SIG P210-4
- Swiss Schmidt Rubin 896/1911 96/11 Rifle, 7.5×55
- Ka-Bar
Medical and Personal Preservation Ideas
- First Aid Manual
- “Where There Is No Dentist”
- “Where There Is No Doctor: A Village Health Care Handbook”
- The Recon First Aid Kit
- Large, 50 Person Red Cross First Aid Kit
- Vitality Medical supply
- Dental Instrument Kit
- The PUP (Portable Utility Pop-Up Tent)
- Thetford Porta Potti Campa Potti XG
- Little John Portable Urinal
- Feminine Hygiene
Communications and News
- FRX3 Rechargeable Hand Crank AM/FM/NOAA Weather ALERT Radio
- Emergency Radios
- Two-Way Radios
- Satellite Phones
- How to Use A SSB CB Radio Properly
- Ham Radio in the Age of the Internet
- Uniden CB Radio with SSB
- A Beginners Guide To SSB CB Operation
Real Masks and Other Protection
- Polish MP-5 Gas Mask, 40mm NATO Filter, Carrying Bag Unissued Condition
- Dupont Tyvek Protective Clothing
- Bullet Blocker
- Leatherback Gear
- EMF Radiation Protection Baseball Cap
Conclusion
As you might notice, there are many ideas that one may need to consider when attempting to prepare for a situation in which our lives may change due unforeseen or even unimaginable events. The various lists in this thread are by no means all inclusive and, if anything, represent a means to inspire everyone to consider what they may need for self-preservation under difficult circumstances.
Certainly, it is not my intention to alarm, intimidate and/or scare anyone. If you have not begun any form of preparation, you may wish to begin by examining your own lifestyle and those of the people for whom you are responsible. Then begin by simply making lists of items that you could utilize in both normal, everyday life, and put to the side for more complicated times. Then slowly begin to research how you might build some resources a step at a time. Think of it like adding a little change to your piggy bank. With each new addition, your savings grow. Preparation works on the exact same principle.
Work within your means, and please do not panic or become a deep hoarder. These types of mindsets lead to mistakes and may result in cutting off the common sense intellect one needs to make a sound plan. Also, I would encourage everyone to get to know your communities. You do not need to know every single person within your community, but if you can get to know some of the people pretty well and spend a little time with them, simply in conversation, then not only might you find new friends, but you may also be saving lives in times when you may all need to rely on one another.
(An aside: Please, please, please do not try to “corner the market” in any area of preparation. If you wish to put some extra items aside for the use in barter, then do so; however, I would encourage both utilizing common sense and the purest rationale when creating such stock levels. Further, I would also encourage DEEP GENEROSITY TOWARDS ONE’S FELLOW MAN OR WOMAN IN NEED. We all find ourselves compromised from time to time, and the individual you may be assisting today could end up saving your life tomorrow. SO PLEASE TRY TO MAINTAIN A GENEROUS AND KIND HEART TO ALL. Thank you.)
Anyone who has spent some time on Winter Watch knows that globalism and technocracy are ineffective at meeting the needs of local communities as the assumptions made by authoritarians are often completely incorrect and widely inaccurate. Survival will depend on local people coming together and helping one another. So please consider getting to know at least a few people in your local community, and make sure to see them at regular intervals.
There are so many ideas and items that I have left out here. Many of you may notice that I kept my focus to water, food, light, power, heat, protection, basic communications and basic medical/hygiene necessities. The reason I did so was to really begin at the basic “step one” for anyone who has not begun thinking about or preparing for self-preservation. My hope is that we, the Winter Watch community and any new (welcome) visitors, may add abundance to this thread through the comments, discussion and responses. We are our own digital community. Even though we may be separated by physical mileage, we have the means to still inspire, support and uplift one another.
Simple Citizen is a regular, prolific contributor to the comment section of Winter Watch. We appreciate and welcome his thoughtful commentary; though, as will all guest contributors, it should be said that his views do not necessarily reflect the views of Winter Watch.
One of my favorite hoarder videos from the Scamdemic Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020
https://www.winterwatch.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Pandemic-Hoarders.3gp
Torchy,
I nearly choked on my coffee – that is hilarious! Many thanks.
Best,
SC
Torchy,
REPLY 2
Big thanks for all of the editing, formatting and overall clean up of this work; I am deeply appreciative. Although I know I have told RW to convey my gratitude as I was not sure we would see one another on this thread, I am glad to run into you today and just wanted to give you A BIG THANK YOU from me.
All my best,
Simple Citizen
Thanks Simple.
Allow me to add somethings: To preface, while I was at Ft Bragg I went through a 2 week course conducted by 2 Special Forces Viet Nam vet NCO’s who had a very good handle on survival. Their lessons have resonated with me to this day, Thank You Sgt Ediburn!!.
The course they put me through “Recondo” was only 2 weeks in duration, but due to the compressed timeline, unlike Ranger School,(58 days) it needed to illicit a solution immediately.
What they did was to essentially break a class of 60 down to about 23 at graduation via sleep deprivation, stress, and hunger so as to bring on a fatigue that we were required to operate through during the last 5 days of the course.
Imagine muscle fatigue, limited food , and limited sleep for 8 days and THEN given the task of survival. THIS IS YOUR STARTING POINT!!!!
I hallucinated while standing up on a patrol and lost 20 pounds as a fit 19 year old.
A good knife, a shelter , and your sanity is all you need. The rest is luxury, and the sanity component was the most cherished asset
Give this some thought. Get your head right first!!! Don’t make excuses, don’t feel sorry for yourself, and live a dogs life cause that’s all that’s left….
Now: If you would like to prep, then the following is required: No Debt plus gold for the tax man(if you wanna live in your house), No reliance on Civil Society, and the ability to run away.
Genesis 6 type of sh!t
Do not fall into the trap that “prepping” absolves you from struggle.
When you are at this point in your existence, struggle is just another Wednesday…Get used to it!!
God bless you all!!! Life is hard for everyone. Be kind to your neighbor and most of all, do not lose your humanity…Life is good!!!!
WOW!!!
My friend, I really enjoyed your post and I send my deepest thanks for you sharing your experience. Although I would say that having a little silver can also be a means to keep the tax man off the back, what I really enjoyed was this part, forward:
“Do not fall into the trap that “prepping” absolves you from struggle.
When you are at this point in your existence, struggle is just another Wednesday…Get used to it!!
God bless you all!!! Life is hard for everyone. Be kind to your neighbor and most of all, do not lose your humanity…Life is good!!!!”
All of your perspective here makes sense and is a very good reminder to us all.
Please be well.
All my best,
Simple Citizen
BGNZ,
REPLY 2
How do you feel about Valcambi?
https://www.apmex.com/search?&q=valcambi
Personally, I like that most of the bars can be split up if needed, and the jewelry / ornamental items could be utilized in creative ways as to not give away their bullion worth.
Although I could not find the exact scene, please recall or know that the diaminds were not in the safe, but rather disguised as rocks in the fish tank:
Gold formations could be concealed in plain sight in a similar manner. The Valcambi jewelry ball is one such item.
Now everyone: PLEASE DO NOT BREAK THE LAW OR DO ANYTHING THAT IS REMOTELY QUESTIONABLE FROM A LEGAL STANDPOINT.
The ideas here are academic in nature and to assist people in protecting their investments from thieves, not a lawful search of any kind.
Please think about the “gold bucket guy” and stay on the right side of life:
All my best,
Simple
This is much appreciated, but is useless if we lose the ability to access it. I recommend doing what I have done and physically print the personally useful array of information, including water, food and safety protocol, but also information on medical treatments. There are many Army survival manuals that include basics.
Know your weaponry and have something that can be hidden from those that might come for them in the future. Let them take the old worthless 22 hide the real protection when they are making the rounds. Just sayin’.
This is an excellent resource, but will take time to go thru. Print what you feel you might need in a SHTF situation. (I personally have three 3″ binders chock-full of various information)
B’man, you nailed it. I would print the item maybe today, but as we all add to it (so maybe again Monday or Tuesday). My hope is that we can all drop in an idea or two that makes the work larger and the resources deeper.
In terms of hiding weapons or metals, PVC pipe storage in the back yard can be a good thing; however, one would wish to look at videos in order to make sure that they control moisture and dampen the ability of anyone with a metal detector to stumble upon the storage. Also, setting up a couple of dummies (PVC pipes filled with nails or screws) can be helpful so long as you can recall where the more useful storage is located.
This guy is loud and off the point, but provides a basic idea:
A little better:
There are lots of resources out there for storage ideas, but if anyone needs more, just let me know.
B’man – many thanks.
Best,
SC
One thing that I cannot emphasize enough and certainly left out here is good tape. Good duct tape or even better Gorilla Tape can help with everything from keeping a bandage in place, to sealing a room, to patching clothing, to making a drinking cup and so on / so forth.
This is my favorite:
https://www.gorillatough.com/product/black-gorilla-tape/
And the best thing about it is that many of our foreign friends will be able to buy some in their markets. Even friends of mine who were in Africa, for the Peace Corp., were able to purchase gorilla tape.
Because it is really strong and long lasting, it can be a little pricey in any market, including the United States. Rarely have I come across a deal for a standard roll and then it was more of a small roll that could be used as a “stocking stuffer” around Christmas.
All my best,
SC
Just a quick word about the henry survival-ar-7. It’s not the most reliable firearm out there. It might work fine for shooting things that don’t shoot back but there are better alternatives. The Ruger 10/22 take down rifle is a great option that won’t break the bank. Keltec also has a few weapons that would be great in survival situations. An old bolt action .22 made by a reputable company would work just fine as well.
Oh yes sir Nick, you are quite right. I simply put the AR-7 in for its portability and use for critters or possibly a small bird; however, I fully concur with your assessment here.
The nice thing about .22 is that there are many of them out there (learned to use on with the NRA when I was a kid and Reagan was President) and many of the used ones can be in fine condition, which adds cost savings.
Also, while we are on the topic, I included the Taurus Judge because you can have a variety of ammo as a selection; you could even have some bird shot in there if you wanted to stop, but not be lethal. Yet it is far from the best in terms of stopping power on certain levels. So please, if you are going to acquire a firearm, get proper training and do a lot of research, Friends of mine vary so much in their favorite choices. Many like Glocks or Berettas; I tend to be a SIG man myself, but that is just me.
I included the Taurus because even folks who do not like guns, may find this firearm acceptable as the one gun they own, which can assist with varied ammo.
Nick, many thanks for the great post.
Best,
SC
For people on the fence about firearms choices, I say, buy a glock 19 and don’t look back but it’s all about getting something that works for your desired intentions. A glock 19 is definitely not a hunting firearm but is hard to beat for defensive purposes.
.22lr is a great all around caliber for hunting and self-defense plus it’s very user friendly because it has low recoil and guns that are made for it are typically small and light so it’s easy to shoot/carry regardless of physical limitations.
Thank you SC for the great write up. Lots of people make these types of lists but yours is one of the most spot on and comprehensive ones I’ve read. I’ve already shared it with a few people that are into prepping and they all thought it was great.
Very much appreciated.
Forgive me for being totally off topic, but I just completed a video some may be interested in.
Close your eyes and imagine a Mississippi redneck singing Penny Lane feigning an English accent.
https://youtu.be/stHTqAYRRhk
Well done…very creative and good to view. The only thing that jolted me a little was the eyeball at the beginning – bit Clockwork Orange.
But the other aspects of the video, the song and lesson were all very good. Well done.
Best,
SC
Thank you. The eyeball thing was an opener for a video series I called, “We Are Watching You…”. The only one not deleted is the one about Rand Paul when he took his son to the Wailing Wall for the photo-shoot, ass-kissing.
Now, all my videos start with that intro.
You are the second person that has made a similar comment about it. I may need to change my intros.
Sensational BMan!! – subscribed to Abuse Productions and shared at my other home …
https://gumshoenews.com/2021/08/21/the-demise-of-the-afghanistan-heroin-trade-will-be-one-benefit-of-the-taliban-takeover/
Watching more now …
Thank you, Sir.
The only issue is that I am on my last leg with YT (2 current strikes). I have already lost two previous YT channels.
I also started a Bitchute channel that houses many more parodies, but I also use it for a depository for a few other subjects.
Bitchute doesn’t ban certain subjects (covid, jews, etc). So, I have added many of the stricken videos there. However, Bitchute can only display in a linear fashion, so you have to scroll to the very bottom to see some of the older vids I made.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/buelahman/
“I am on my last leg with YT”. Now, now – BRAGGART!
As expected, the merchants of Hate and racist, antihuman Sabbatean Supremacists are targeting Bitchute while building their shrines of transhumanism …
https://www.adl.org/blog/bitchute-a-hotbed-of-hate
Subscribed.
Oh Stop it!!
I thought that was going to be Santana’s ‘Evil Woman’
Now I am not going to be able to sleep tonight
You obviously are feeling your comedic roots, and I must say well done. Always good to see you here JS!
Best,
SC
BOO!!
One of the comments …
John Doe
“You know you’re living in an Orwellian society when someone who justified the mass murder of 500,000+ children is lecturing on morality.”
🙂
I know where she used to get those broaches, place called Ann Hand (now closed) in D.C.; I used to get the occasional coffee from a client who managed a cafe near that shop.
She is not a nice lady.
Oops, wrong video
Looks like Boris Becker sitting behind her. Funny.
Thanks very much for the Lendl video; I am appreciative. He always came across as thoughtful and well grounded, plus he had a heck of a game.
I think he is now teaching.
What weights regimen did you say you use???
I’m outta here
In this one, I am wearing the green:
I choose butter yellow here to show off the tan:
I like the pink for this one, as it made me look more lady like (@ 9:15):
And then I had my, big screen, movie debut as “Starla” in Napoleon Dynamite:
My workout varies by the competition or part!
You’ve made me lose my train of thought…
Oh yeah …
BGNZ got me thinking about the whole no debt, home, gold idea and it occurred to me that a while back Black Throated Sparrow (BTS) and I spoke on how to get land and build a home on the cheap, but still a very good quality home.
So I do not have the time to actually go to each state and find an acre or so that you can acquire for less that $ 20,000.00 and then build the home on; however, I will put a few ideas forward to provide a basic outline.
So let’s start with the home:
https://www.lhba.com/
Although I have liked the ideas of container homes, prefabricated homes and all sorts of unique ideas; the folks (above are my absolute favorite). I have known about them for years and at some point I will follow there system to build a home.
Now I am purposely looking at cheap land in a very inflated Mid-Atlantic Region. Just run a search and see how some really sad pieces of land may cost an absolute fortune; however, I am just placing cheap land up here as an example that even in expensive surrounding, one can find cheaper land:
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/0-Breckinridge-Rd-Basye-VA-22810/2071159698_zpid/
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/5-Page-Valley-Rd-Luray-VA-22835/2069126622_zpid/
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/0-Harmony-Ln-Stanley-VA-22851/2068811173_zpid/
Maryland is pricier if you want to be within driving distance of the DC metro area:
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/3121-Flint-Hill-Rd-Adamstown-MD-21710/36880252_zpid/
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/0-Yorktown-Rd-Annapolis-MD-21409/2080701719_zpid/
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/Neck-Rd-Aquasco-MD-20608/37420626_zpid/
West Virginia has too many affordable properties to list; however, is well worth research and consideration (nice people as well).
An acre and an affordable house can let you accomplish debt free living. Now once you get that done, you may wish to consider a family trust or LLC to protect the asset; however, that is another conversation for another time.
Home security on a functional piece of land is one thing that can give everyone piece of mind.
Best,
SC
You might want to check out subdivisions/POAs in far west Texas, five acres plus property….my neck of the woods. We need more aware truther types and true preppers out here, SC! You’d be welcome in this rural remote area…and just to let you know, that while California and Oregon are burning in heat waves, in far west Texas it’s raining mountain lions and coyotes (that is, cats and dogs…Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahgahahah!) Just got about 2 inches today…. So much rain lately the county lifted the burn ban.
Many thanks! I will keep West Texas in mind. My exposure to Texas has been limited to a few trips to Dallas; however, I have had a lot of friends from Texas who came out here for various work projects and kept their homes there for eminent returns.
Your nation’s capital has been hotter than Hades this week and also hammered by rain; feels like we might be living in the Philippines.
Again, many thanks.
Best,
SC
To add:
Buying PM’s isn’t about trade or profit its about deflection or keeping the wolves away. Firearms, heavy equipment, power tools, hand tools also work….If you have nothing for wealth then learn how to repair refrigerators and recap circuit boards-You will be in demand once the supply chain fails.
Regarding buying land? Buy a portable sawmill first, then look at land with paper roads involved in tax lein sales. Thank me later
Regarding further prepping: Buy this book : https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/655570.Island_of_the_Lost
I helped Joan fund this work back when I was a Trust Officer. 2 shipwrecks on opposite sides of the same island and 2 different outcomes
Agreed on PMs, which Is why I brought up Valcambi sice the bars are easily dividable and could be used similar to currency. Silver was mentioned to avoid another 1934 gold situation; I guess I could have also brought up foreign gold coins, since they were exempt from confiscation. Swiss would be my own preference, maybe British.
The tax lien sale and paper option is a solid recommendation. I would also consider seed vault purchases for once the land is clear or for barter. Also the repair trade is an excellent recommendation.
Lastly thanks for the text link. I resisted putting this text in the work out of bias and its corny title, but it is also a solid text on a few levels:
https://www.amazon.com/Secrets-That-Save-Your-Life/dp/0399175679/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=cia+survival+book&qid=1629510050&sr=8-3
Always good to see you. Many thanks for all of the great ideas. Would be happy to hear about the shipwrecks some time, if you feel about telling us about it.
Best,
SC
Ah, the book tells the story; got it. Many thanks.
Gold is not a reasonable method of currency unless you are purchasing very expensive items. How do you break an ounce to a small amount to purchase a few items? Silver in one ounce bullion and silver coins, but not collectable coins. If purchasing ammo for yrs, then you would have enough to use that can be a great form of currency If you have been prepping or being aware of this coming communist control, then this article is a little behind. BUT, now is better than later.
Many thanks. WW is not really a prepping type of site, but this was a one off that RW let me put out there.
“Junk silver” can be a great idea, just watch the pricing. Also getting older nickels from your bank maybe a cheap hedge. Just ask for some $2 rolls over a year or so and sift out the older ones. Spend the newer ones.
Gram units of any metal can be spent with ease if required. Honestly Catherine Austin Fitts has a very nice calculator on her website for metal conversions into specie. Plus as she points out, most of us should move to ND because of their state bank. In a situation down, they may be very useful indeed in rebuilding.
Again, thanks for the comment.
Best,
SC
When the 2020 fraud got cranking last year I made a survival plan. Put a years worth of food in 5 gallon buckets and built a travel bag of gear.
My advice: don’t focus on water. There is plenty of water everywhere and if you are anywhere long enough you will produce your own water. Dont waste time.
Also, fire. FIRE FIRE, FIRE, FIRE, FIRE, FIRE, FIRE, FIRE
Hardly any of these survival guides ever say more than 2 sentences about the great big F word. FIRE. If there is one thing that separates most of you primates from the rest of creation it is King Louis’ Man’s Red Flower. Have you ever tried to rub two sticks together to get it? I have tried and failed many times and Im a decent outdoorsy guy.
My survival gear has many boxes of matches, several lighters, flint and steel, and oil/wick based lighter. I also have a few bags of cotton balls for tinder. You cant take this too serious…
Great post; many thanks!
With water, it was more about the filtration over the supply since some of our nation has some pretty rough water (ground pollution and such), but your point is great.
Fire, good! = )
One thing that I mentioned but did not empathize her (I have mentioned it before) is TAMPONS. Aside from the fact that this little marvel could make for excellent bargaining and it is the last commodity that many preppers think of (also includes adult underwear that can handle liquids); they are extremely versatile in terms of first aid (they can absorb very well) and FIRE…FIRE, GOOD. = )
Although I really do not want anyone trying to corner the market on anything, becuase that whole mentality leads to destruction on so many levels (think Golam and his “precious”), having women’s feminine products for both familial use and also trade could be really shrewd.
Thanks again for the great post.
Best,
SC
Fire is easy…Roll of Toilet paper, roll of tin foil, 2 feet of speaker wire…And your car battery…Put the TP under your gas cap…shake vehicle to emulsify it, take out and place in tinfoil bowl placed between battery terminals. Connect speaker wire to both terminals and connect to ignite sparks over it being careful not to make too big a flame…If no car…then seek out another electrical source like a street lamp etc…
Lastly, I forgot to add…get a ham radio asap!!! I have one of these…https://www.gigaparts.com/icom-ic-7300.html?msclkid=fb2d4adef871176760772bfe741a18d4&utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=*ICOM%20-%20JumpFly&utm_term=ic%207300&utm_content=IC-7300
Oh, and a PH Test kit for your health.
On that front, Apple Cider Vinegar and Baking Soda can help keep acidity and blood sugar in check. 1 Tbsp of vinegar, 1/4 tsp of soda, mixed in 8-10 oz of water. Drink slowly, but at one time, and wait. If you belch, then stomach acid balance is good; if you do not then make the drink again in the evening.
The drink may be had twice per day, once in the morning and once before bed. Using this drink for an upset stomach can be a good remedy.
BGNZ is quite right on the PH balance as a useful way to track health.
Best,
SC
As you know I have gone straight shots of red apple cider vinegar in water. I don’t care for the baking soda but throw a magnesium tablet into a later glass.
Yes sir, I do know and I am very happy that you keep up the magnesium and the ACV. The baking soda is not for everyone; however, BGNZ was speaking of PH and the combination I referenced is a way to get PH in balance a might quick.
Now in your case, I also know that we both share an enjoyment of yogurt, which can also help with PH. We just all (say all over 40 yrs) need to consider the insulin spike on the heart due to milk sugars, but neither you or I goes to the length that I am referencing here.
What shocked me (and I mentioned it to Ed) was Branch Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) which I normally pump into my body by the truckload as they help build muscle and can suppress appetite on fasts. Yet lately I have felt only so / so when taking them (I am getting a little older and body composition / requirements change). Come to find out in one of author Brad Pilson’s books that they can spike insulin in a manner that can be less conducive to us as we age. Fell right out of the chair.
So as I was saying to Ed, I am dropping some body weight (both fat and muscle) through a combination of increased fasting, an 8 rep / 8 set lifting schedule (total body / three days per week / 1-2 exercises per body part) and just using creatine (which works well for me). Although my ticker seems fine right now, I am just making adjustments (while still relatively young) to not continue any pattern that could be adverse in the future and doing so naturally. I am not scared of family history or any outside factor other than creating healthy adaptation for the longer haul.
BTW WW, all of this info is about survival because we may all need to adapt as changes are made to world around us If we already have an adaption mindset that we are at peace with, then we can let the powers do as they may, and we will still find ways to thrive. We do not need to eat the bugs if we do not want to no matter what some fool says to us, and can find many alternatives that will makes us all happy if we work together (as we are doing here) to figure it out.
RW brings up magnesium, which is very key to long term health, as is selenium, potassium, zinc and vitamin K complex (K1 and K2 in order to absorb these minerals). In fact if you or someone you know had the “jab”, please consider recommending high levels of what I just mentioned plus B Complex, vitamin C, CoQ10, vitamin D and Lysine. Out of all of what I just mentioned, vitamin K1 is uber important in the prevention of blood clots.
Lastly, if any of the people you love got the jab and they lift, please ask them to avoid taking arginine as it feeds spike protein big time.
Best,
Simple Citizen
BGNZ,
Are the rules on HAM more reasonable where you are? I left them off and added the CB instead due to the lack of a need for registration. The HAM idea is superb, but as far as I recall, we need to jump through some hoops in the USA for the registration aspect.
The satellite phone was another attempt on my part to provide an alternative form of communications.
Either way, I really like the idea and thank you for it (somehow I missed that post earlier – mea culpa).
Best,
SC
Sorry, messed up on the formatting without edits.
Time to retire for the day.
You mentioned Lehman’s hardware store. Does that mean you are from Ohio? I am and we visit that store a couple of times a year along with many stores in Sugar Creek , Berlin and the rest of the Amish towns.
No sir, I am in the nation’s capital / capitol; however, we do have family living in Ohio, so we can visit whenever. Also, we tend to enjoy Amish crafts and food, Lehman’s has many of the furniture pieces and even a few games; therefore, we like them quite a bit.
All my best,
SC
BGNZ got me recalling that I forgot something in the thread, an alert system. Personally, Dakota Alert has a few options, but I am partial to the MURS because its power system is AA batteries so in a mass power outage you can still easily power the device.
Which now reminds me that rechargeable batteries can be very useful for all sorts of reason. I used to be a fan of the Eveready brand for standard batteries and eneloop for the rechargeable versions. Yet, I would no recommend shopping around as there are many good options in the world.
Best,
SC
Guys, I discovered not long ago a great survival food called pemmican. It’s a combination of dried and then powdered meat with fat (and perhaps salt, herbs or berries for extra flavour). It’s meant to be very high in calories and, best of all, could last from anywhere between 5 to 50 years without refrigeration. Below is a link to get people started
https://www.skilledsurvival.com/how-to-make-pemmican/
Wow! Thank you very much…really interesting idea and could be really good for the long-term.
Again, many thanks.
“Pemmican is 100% meat but it’s NOT beef jerky.”
That was the part that got me, since I was thinking along the jerky line when I read your post…really neat and I could see where it may be helpful as a part of ones total stock.
Best,
SC
FORGOT:
A burn barrel is an important item in a situation down:
https://commonsensehome.com/how-to-make-a-burn-barrel/
And then there is also composting to aleviate the need for a lot of burning:
https://www.behrens.com/?s=composting&post_type=product&title=1&excerpt=1&content=1&categories=1&attributes=1&tags=1&sku=1&orderby=date-DESC&ixwps=1
https://www.amazon.com/Behrens-Manufacturing-RB20-Composter-Trash/dp/B00LJZ9QO6
Even the Bible documents the issue of trash in communities, so it has been a rather obvious problem for a long time with humanity. Please prepare wisely.
Best,
SC
I happed to see your article: The Winter Watch Reference Guide to Prepping for Survival, really it is impressive on me. I am a dental lab technician working on Dental Laboratorio, i know the health care in daily essencial.