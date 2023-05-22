Red Flags of Reddit: Gay Censorship, Pedo Mods, and Illegal Drugs for Minors

Gays Against Groomers | March 31, 2023

Reddit, the social bookmarking website, is known for hosting a wide variety of content from politics to porn that virtually anyone can access. These topics are organized into forums known as subreddits, where users can interact with one another using text, links and photos. While users are required to be a minimum of 13 years of age to use Reddit, the social site has no fool proof verification process to keep out even younger users who wander in with a simple lying click. This is the first of many red flags on Reddit and other sites that simply can’t verify age while simultaneously hosting a plethora of mature content.

Founded in 2005, Reddit has been through its fair share of drama and scandals amongst users and moderators (also known as ‘mods’) alike, and is often the source of radicalized thoughts that have spilled into real life behaviors. While subreddits have typically been perceived as safe spaces for specific topics, as social justice movements have ramped up over the years this has proven to be false. In 2020, a subreddit for detransitioners and questioning transgender people was suspended. Detransitioners tend to experience a lot of censorship and hate due to the fact that their perspective often perturbs the LGBTQ+ community by raising too many questions and concerns about the transition process.

Remember, you’re no longer “allowed” to question or criticize the new LGBTQs.

