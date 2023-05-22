Examining the Real Egyptian History of the Hyksos, the Hebrews and the Exodus

The usual suspects took a tremendous amount of license with the story of the Hyksos, the Hebrews and the Exodus. The real story is hidden in plain sight.
There were large populations of Hebrews in Egypt during the reign of the Hyksos (1782-1570 B.C.), after the Hyksos and through to the entire Hellenic and Roman eras.
Roman historian Tacitus (56–120 A.D.) wrote of the Jews:
“[They] are said to have been refugees from the island of Crete who settled in the remotest corner of Libya. This is a deduction from the name Judaei by which they became known: the word is to be regarded as a barbarous lengthening of Idaei, the name of the people dwelling around the famous Mount Ida in Crete. There are some who say that a motley collection of landless Assyrians occupied a part of Egypt and then built cities of their own.”
Winter Watch takeaway: The Assyrian theory seems well supported. The Hyksos were a mysterious “Asiatic” Semitic tribe that invaded Egypt in 1782 B.C. and ruled until 1570 B.C. Then the Egyptians from Upper Egypt reunited the country and overthrew Hyksos rule. There is an active debate as to whether these were early Hebrew tribes. We say they were. Some would offer a red herring that these were two separate Semite tribes. But at the very minimum they were strongly associated merged cousins at the same time and place.
Modern Egyptologists no longer describe Hyksos as military conquerors but rather infiltrators.
The Hyksos were characterized as “smart, pushy and rude.” Most likely, they were traders and merchants who were at first welcomed at the northeastern Egyptian city of Avaris. Their specialty was livestock. The Hyksos prospered in the Nile Delta and sent word to their friends and family to come join them. What resulted was a large population of Hyksos/Hebrews. They were eventually able to exert political control and then military power over Lower Egypt. The nation was split in two.
The city of Avaris (a Greek name) provided access to the Mediterranean Sea and, overland routes, to the region of Syria-Levant. The Hyksos (early Hebrews) thus established a rich and brisk trade in goods and people in the larger region. Avaris become one of the most important cities of the age.
The Bible offers clues as to what really transpired there and the role played by Hebrews in positions of power.
- Are the Old Testament’s accounts of Abraham and his cohort showing up in Egypt during the rise of the Hyksos merely a coincidence?
- And the story of Joseph follows in the same place and general timeline. Genesis 41 describes how, in 1670 B.C., Joseph, a Semite Hebrew, became Vizier to the Hyksos Pharaoh, who was also a Semite.
The following biblical passages from the book of Genesis regarding Joseph are “ones for the ages.” The Hebrew Joseph was directly involved as a bankster and “economic hit man” for the Hyksos pharaoh regime’s hoarding, arbitrage, debt-enslavement and land grabs. The term “bought” is used rather than the actual operation taking place, which was a mass foreclosure. What a revealing biblical account of a nasty piece of work. Read carefully! Note that the “he” referred to in the following passages is Grand Vizier Joseph.
So he gathered all the food of these seven years which occurred in the land of Egypt and placed the food in the cities; he placed in every city the food from its own surrounding fields. GEN 41:48
Now there was no food in all the land, because the famine was very severe, so that the land of Egypt and the land of Canaan languished because of the famine. GEN 47:13
Joseph gathered all the money that was found in the land of Egypt and in the land of Canaan for the grain which they bought, and Joseph brought the money into Pharaoh’s house. GEN 47:14
When the money was all spent in the land of Egypt and in the land of Canaan, all the Egyptians came to Joseph and said, “Give us food, for why should we die in your presence? For our money is gone.” GEN 47:15
Then Joseph said, “Give up your livestock, and I will give you food for your livestock, since your money is gone.” GEN 47:16
When that year was ended, they came to him the next year and said to him, “We will not hide from my lord that our money is all spent, and the cattle are my lord’s. There is nothing left for my lord except our bodies and our lands. GEN 47:18
“Why should we die before your eyes, both we and our land? Buy us and our land for food, and we and our land will be slaves to Pharaoh. So give us seed, that we may live and not die, and that the land may not be desolate.” GEN 47:19
So Joseph bought all the land of Egypt for Pharaoh, for every Egyptian sold his field, because the famine was severe upon them. Thus the land became Pharaoh’s. GEN 47:20
Then Joseph said to the people, “Behold, I have today bought you and your land for Pharaoh; now, here is seed for you, and you may sow the land. GEN 47:21
Genesis 46 describes how in 1660 B.C., the large Hebrew clan of Jacob (Joseph’s long-lost, estranged brother) moves into the richest part of the Nile Delta, called Goshen, at the invitation of the “Hyksos” — sheer coincidence. Avaris is in the heart of Goshen. In recent years, it has been excavated and contains remains of Semite foreigners and articles, not natives.
David Rohl lecture – Finding Israelites in Goshen Egypt at Avaris
Next, we learn that the Hebrews “were not known or welcome” after their Hyksos tribes fell from power around 1570 B.C. Ultimately, the natives booted them out of power and supposedly obliterated any memory or sign of them. The story goes that nobody had any idea where they went. Really? What a screwy and false narrative.
The Hebrews on the other hand, as the Joseph verses show, were intimately “connected” to the Hyksos pharaoh and were still in Egypt over 100 years later. Moses, who the Bible says lived 130 years (probably as folk etymology, meaning the House of Moses or some powerful proto-Hebrew family), was a political official of Pharaoh Hatshepsut (1507–1458 B.C., ruled 1478-1458 B.C.). Indeed, the Bible tells us that this female pharaoh “found baby Moses by the river” and raised him as her own. That would be roughly 1490 B.C.
Sure, some lowly Hebrews were undoubtedly put to hard work for a period after the Hyksos were driven from power. This was also a fast-growing population. Plus, there were other “Asiatics” coming in. Yes, they were looked down upon by the Egyptian/Hyksos autocrats. But at the aristocrat level, Egyptians wouldn’t just throw away Hyksos/Hebrew institutional knowledge on trade, contacts/networks and skills in the livestock business. They would merge it. The Hyksos, for all practical purposes, were the Hebrews.
The other aspect of the Exodus that doesn’t combine was the notion of “fleeing the Egyptians” — or the persecution narrative. The Exodus is dated to around 1446 B.C., give or take a few years. The problem with the Exodus victimhood narrative is that the entire Levant and Judea had been already been conquered by Pharaoh Thutmose III. The Battle of Megiddo, a victory by Egyptian forces over Canaanites, was placed on April 16, 1457 B.C., according to the Middle Chronology.
Besides the plethora of impossible, miraculous Exodus details — like the parting of a sea — is that when the Hebrews arrived in the Promised Land, they would have encountered an Egyptian occupation army and presence. Egypt ruled and militarily occupied the Levant (as shown on the map at left) until 1100 B.C.
Egypt at that time suffered from a series of famines and pestilence that are mentioned in the Book of Exodus. But the reasons were overpopulation and lack of resources, not divine intervention and retribution only on Egyptians. All people were impacted, thus the need for conquering and resettling the Levant.
So, in actuality, the Exodus was an organized colonization Lebenstrom operation in conjunction with the Egyptians. A real or figurative Moses and Pharaoh Thutmose III cut a win-win deal. This large-scale resettlement would have taken place in stages over several decades. Nor would the Judaic religion simply evolve in one day on a mountain top. It would have taken a few centuries after the Levant resettlement process.
The Book of Exodus — even as fabricated and mean-spirited as it is — in passage 12:37-39 makes it quite clear that the Hebrew settlers were far from being “slaves,” they were well-provisioned, and they included mixed ancestry of “other peoples.” The Exodus passage couldn’t be more clear that this was an Egyptian settlement of the Egyptian-occupied Levant:
The Israelites set out from Rameses for Succoth, about six hundred thousand men on foot, not counting the children. A crowd of mixed ancestry also went up with them, with livestock in great abundance, both flocks and herds. The dough they had brought out of Egypt they baked into unleavened loaves.
When the Hebrew Jews (formerly Hyksos) arrived in the Levant after the “exodus,” there were no Canaanites left to defeat – only subjugate and exterminate. The area was already a client state of Egypt.
Josephus identifies the Israelite exodus with the first exodus mentioned by the Greco-Egyptian priest Manetho, when some 480,000 Hyksos “shepherd kings” left Egypt for Jerusalem. This was 125 years after the Hyksos fell from rule. But did the Hyksos (Hebrews) just immediately pack up and completely leave Egypt, or did some — or even most — just meld into society and stay? Three centuries after the arrival of biblical “Abraham,” they had already melded in or were Egyptianized.
And what of a second Exodus identified by Apion, when a renegade Egyptian priest called Osarseph led 80,000 “lepers” to rebel against Egypt? The Greco-Egyptian source Manetho alleges that this heretic priest changed his name to Moses. Most scholars do not interpret lepers and leprous priests as literally referring to a disease but rather to a strange and unwelcome new belief system. This second exodus date was set at around 1260 B.C.
Manetho specifically identified the Hebrews with the Hyksos and Moses as those “who had been harming the population of Egypt.”
According to Lysimachus of Alexandria, “The Jewish nation stems from the impure and undesirable elements who had been expelled from Egyptian society. Their leader, Moses, taught them to hate all mankind, and their opposition to the temples of other nations typifies their entire approach.”
Indeed, even after two exoduses, classic historian Theodor Mommsen states that “in the first century A.D. there were no fewer than 1,000,000 Jews still in Egypt out of a total of 8,000,000 Egyptian inhabitants. 200,000 Jews lived in Alexandria, whose total population was 500,000.”
Where did this large toehold come from?
The answer: Many never left Egypt, and there was continual two-way traffic from the Levant.
The Hebrew Bible records that a large number of Judeans took refuge in Egypt after the destruction of the Kingdom of Judah in 597 B.C. (2 Kings 25:22-24, Jeremiah 40:6-8). In Josephus‘ history, it’s claimed that, after the first Ptolemy took Judea, he led some 120,000 Jewish captives to Egypt. Josephus also claims that, soon after, these 120,000 captives were freed of their bondage by Philadelphus.
The Jews in Hellenic Alexandria enjoyed a great degree of political independence up until Trajan and The Revolts. In reality, the Jews in Egypt fared well and certainly enjoyed a degree of influence.
Adolf Harnack (Ausbreitung des Christentums, Leipzig, 1902) estimates that there were a million Jews in Syria (which included Lebanon) and the areas east of the Euphrates at the time of Nero in 60 AD. He puts the 700,000 in Judea as a small minority of the total.
Tacitus wrote that Jerusalem at its fall contained 600,000 persons. This was during Passover, so likely it included pilgrims from the entire region.
The Census of David puts the number of exiles who returned from Babylon at only 42,360. The real story was Egypt.
In general, the Jewish population of the era was actually quite large, making up a substantial percentage of the Middle Eastern world going into the common era, and they spread out as well. The scattered tribes of Israel narrative makes a lot of sense. As a people, they promoted large families and ample offspring.
Tacitus may have had the Crete connection nailed as well. Jews have lived on Greek islands long before the Second Temple era and the time of Alexander the Great.
Tacitus picked up on a similar misanthropic narrative on the outcast segment of the Jews as Manetho, Lysimachus and others:
“Most authorities, however, agree on the following account. The whole of Egypt was once plagued by a wasting disease which caused bodily disfigurement. So pharaoh Bocchoris (Greek for Bakenranef, ruled 718 to 712 B.C.) went to the oracle of Hammon to ask for a cure, and was told to purify his kingdom by expelling the victims to other lands, as they lay under a divine curse. Thus a multitude of sufferers was rounded up, herded together, and abandoned in the wilderness.”
So here around 715 BC we have yet another “exodus.”
Note: The emphasis was on a multitude of “disease sufferers” (aka malcontents), many of whom were not even Judaic. So a group, including non-Jews, was expelled but clearly not all. Ancient Egypt had a long-standing and regular practice for a millennium of expulsion of all manner of troublemakers into “the wilderness,” meaning outside the cities.
Tacitus continues:
“Here the exiles tearfully resigned themselves to their fate. But one of them, who was called Moses, urged his companions not to wait passively for help from god or man, for both had deserted them: they should trust to their own initiative and to whatever guidance first helped them to extricate themselves from their present plight. They agreed, and started off at random into the unknown.
“But exhaustion set in, chiefly through lack of water, and the level plain was already strewn with the bodies of those who had collapsed and were at their last gasp when a herd of wild asses left their pasture and made for the spade of a wooded crag. Moses followed them and was able to bring to light a number of abundant channels of water whose presence he had deduced from a grassy patch of ground. This relieved their thirst. They traveled on for six days without a break, and on the seventh they expelled the previous inhabitants of Canaan, took over their lands and in them built a holy city and temple.”
Note: The Greek Strabo (64 – 24 A.D.) also described Moses as an Egyptian priest. The Greco-Egyptians and Romans in general had a positive take on Moses. After all, he was partnered and aligned with two pharaohs: Thutmose III and Hatshepsut. However, most accounts state the tribe degenerated afterward.
“Strabo expresses his complete approval of this polity and adds that for some time Moses’ successors continued to live according to his constitution and were truly just and God-fearing. However, in the course of time the priesthood – which among the Jews encompassed the political power as well – fell into the hands of superstitious men, and after them in the hands of those who had despotic leanings. The superstitions which were introduced gave rise to the Jewish laws concerning forbidden foods, circumcision, and the like. The tyranny engendered robbery and violence, and large portions of Syria and Phoenicia were subjugated by the Jews.”
Like the earlier Greco-Egyptian sources, Tactitus picks up on inversion of morals and in-group preferential treatments and, in general, finds them distasteful.
“Moses prescribed for them a novel religion quite different from those of the rest of mankind. Among the Jews all things are profane that we hold sacred; on the other hand they regard as permissible what seems to us immoral. The Jewish belief is paradoxical and degraded.
“The other practices of the Jews are sinister and revolting, and have entrenched themselves by their very wickedness. Wretches of the most abandoned kind who had no use for the religion of their fathers took to contributing dues and free-will offerings to swell the Jewish exchequer; and other reasons for their increasing wealth may be found in their stubborn loyalty and ready benevolence toward brother Jews.
“But the rest of the world they confront with the hatred reserved for enemies. They will not feed or intermarry with gentiles. Though a most lascivious people, the Jews avoid sexual intercourse with women of alien race. Among themselves nothing is barred. They have introduced the practice of circumcision to show that they are different from others. Proselytes to Jewry adopt the same practices, and the very first lesson they learn is to despise the gods, shed all feelings of patriotism, and consider parents, children and brothers as readily expendable. However, the Jews see to it that their numbers increase.”
Josephus identifies Hyksos as present day Jews. Avaris was slowly inhabited by Canaanites. Are Hyksos Canaanites? Aren’t Canaanites and Philistines known as the enemy of Israel? Aren’t present day Palestinians and Jews genetically related?Here is a quote about Hyksos from givemehistory.com:
‘Their main gods were Baal and Anat, originally of Phoenician and Canaanite origins. The Hyksos came to associate Baal with Egypt’s Set’. Set-an versus Is-Ra-El
THE ONION: Sumerians Look On In Confusion As God Creates World
https://www.theonion.com/sumerians-look-on-in-confusion-as-god-creates-world-1819571221
Are you familiar with this research? http://treasure1.tripod.com/st-peters.html
Thank you Russ for this article and Sally for your comment and link. I am nowhere near your depth of research and sustained scholarship on this topic but I am on the same wavelength, having read the following book which I recommend:
“Did Moses Exist? The Myth of the Israelite Lawgiver” by D. M. Murdock (aka Acharya S)
PDF available here …
https://the-eye.eu/public/concen.org/01052018_updates/D.%20M.%20Murdock%20-%20Did%20Moses%20Exist%20-%20The%20Myth%20of%20the%20Israelite%20Lawgiver%20%282014%29%20pdf.pdf
What an extraordinary intellect Acharya S and human was (RIP)
Here is an excellent two-part interview …
Awake in our Mythology, The Christ Conspiracy
Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOAZ1L-0hgs
Part 2
(Apologies – I had forgotten I had already shared the pdf)
That PDF can’t be accessed anymore. Go figure. I found a copy here, though: https://usa1lib.org/book/3326159/9b0b4a
Thanks for this great study in anthropology, I’m always looking for discussion regarding this topic, hard to find, as the MSM usually hides the identity of these people. This one is good.
The Hyksos were one of several tribes , Neanderthals mainly , who showed up in the Middle East out of the Caucauses and the Black Sea areas and flooded areas, to become the semites, Hittites, Hebrews, Khazars, identity thieves and so on, bringing with them (along with their unique facial and physical features) a deeper hatred of the other humans they encountered.
It’s the source of the many events troubling mankind ever since.
Amen to you. Talmudic beliefs are in opposition to most religions which actually endorse living by the Golden Rule. Fortunately ; they usually over do their mischief ; and get caught out.
Jacob’s Pillar is Israelite and Hyksos are Canaanite.
Okay, thank you. Yet if the stone was brought out of Egypt because the Hyksos permitted a transfer by a Jewish family, then would this origin story be relatively feasible?
What I cam trying to understand is if the stone could have originated in Egypt? Sorry for any confusion on my part.
Best,
SC
The term ‘Jew’ should NEVER be applied to the Biblical Israelites, any of whom are found in either the Old Testament or New Testament.
The appellation of Jew should only be applied to the Sephardim, Ashkenazim or of those Edomites of the AD 70 diaspora/The Siege of Jerusalem and their descendants comprising a portion of today’s modern Jews. Using the word ‘Jew’ as any sort of biblical term or reference usually only causes confusion when distinguishing real Israelites in the Bible from the “others”.
Referring to the New Testament (originally written in Koine Greek), wherever the word Jew is found, its an incorrect translation which does not belong anywhere in the Scriptures. One example being this, “What advantage then hath the Jew? or what profit is there of circumcision?” It should read “…then hath the Judean”, from the Greek Ioudaiou. A more literal translation would be more like “What advantage then hath THE of_Judah.” Notice again the Greek word Iouda-iou. Remove the grammatical ending –iou and you have Iouda, or Judah, not “Jew.” The Greek word Ioudaios properly translated to Judean in English should never be translated as “Jew”.
By extension, Rev 3:9, should be properly read and understood as follows: “Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Judeans (Greek: Ἰουδαῖος > Ioudaios, i.e., “THE of_Judah” or those of Judah), and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee. ”
I hope my explanation was not too detailed and removes some confusion regarding the misapplication of the term jew where it does not belong.
Bottom line: Today’s Jews are absolutely not the descendants of the Biblical Israelites nor are they Hebrews.
The following links should leave no doubt as to their identity.
https://christiansfortruth.com/who-are-jews/
https://aryanisrael.wordpress.com/2013/12/29/who-are-the-jews/
https://truth-over-tradition.com/2020/03/06/jews-admit-they-are-not-israelites/
https://truth-over-tradition.com/2020/05/09/the-real-genealogy-of-satans-jews/
http://esau.today/who-is-esau/
Bonus for Whites Europeans or Whites of European heritage:
100 Proofs The Israelites Were White
https://truthvids.net/
And those white Israelites were from the lineage of Ephraim and Manasseh. Who settled throughout Europe, England and the USA. The Edomites that hide behind the veil of Judaism infiltrated the top tiers of the banking, government, education, and media establishments.
My apologies, I only meant for my comment above to serve in addressing the incorrect usage, by all, of the term jew or jewish when identifying anything to do with the biblical Israelites. I did not intend to single you out.
My concern is that readers will continue to believe and allow jews to usurp the identity of ancient Israelites, which corresponds to the hidden heritage of many White Europeans and Whites of European heritage.
For instance, the Welsh Gaelic, particularly Old Welsh. uses many words identical or cognate to Paleo Hebrew. How is that?
Anyhow, in hopes of answering your question, read “JACOB’S PILLAR Stone of Des tiny” by E. Raymond Capt. It might have some of the answers for which you’re looking regarding the “Stone of Scone”.
P.S. One interesting Egyptian connection lies in the fact that one of the historic formal names of Ireland was Scotia [Major] and Scotland was referred to as Scotia Minor. The connection, here, being that the ethnically identifying term of Scota or Scoti, rather than a personal name, refers to the nickname, or possibly the title held, of an Egyptian princess, which figures into the legendary history of the Gaels, whose royal patriarch was Gaythelos, who married this particular Egyptian princess, c. 1300 BC.
As a further aside, isn’t interesting how the Irish-Scots chose the term Nova Scotia – Nova being “new” from the Latin – as the name of their new provincial homeland in Canada, rather than “Nova or New Scotland”.
For instance, the Welsh Gaelic, particularly Old Welsh, uses many words identical or cognate to Paleo Hebrew. Coincidence, how is that?
Anyhow, in hopes of answering your question, read “JACOB’S PILLAR Stone of Destiny” by E. Raymond Capt. It might have some of the answers for which you’re looking regarding the “Stone of Scone”.
P.S. One interesting Egyptian connection lies in the fact that one of the historic formal names of Ireland was Scotia [Major] and Scotland was referred to as Scotia Minor. The connection, here, being that the ethnically identifying term of Scota or Scoti, rather than a personal name, refers to the nickname, or possibly the title held, of an Egyptian princess, which figures into the legendary history of the Gaels, whose royal patriarch was Gaythelos, who married this particular Egyptian princess, c. 1300 BC.
As a further aside, isn’t interesting how the Irish-Scots chose the term Nova Scotia – Nova being “new” from the Latin – as the name of their new provincial homeland in Canada, rather than “Nova or New Scotland”.
Thank you for your response; I am appreciative and now I do understand you much better.
To my understanding, when the Romans were trading, north of Hadrian’s Wall, they were in fact conducting their business with Irish merchants who had set up a port city in Scotland, as most of Scotland was uninhabited.
Your last three paragraphs were very interesting, and I appreciate the text reference. Many thanks.
Best,
SC
Thx.
As to the Stone being ‘on loan’, you could well be right – I knew it had been physically returned, so just looked up the date.
The Welsh/Northumbrian references – that’s just my own memries (secondary) with no source. I knew the numbers (I may have got them slightly mixed) and it was only when I was learning tourist-Greek many years later that I realised what the Greek numbers reminded me of.. I did look at some more fragments of Welsh when I next went to Wales (there is or was a very good 2nd-hand bookshop in Laugharne, where Dylan Thomas’s Boat-house wrting shed is located) and there are lots of tantalising traces of roots. I’m only a bare-foot philologist so don’t take my word for it!
The dates of the decline and fall of Minoan culture are notorious but may be controversial still..
hth
A couple of minor points:
The Stone of Scone aka Stone of Destiny was returned to Scotland in 1996 and no longer resides beneath the monarch’s throne.
The Welsh language also has surprising roots in Greek, particularly in its ancient form. For instance, the old sheep-counting numbers, ‘Yan, Tan, Tethera, Pethera,.. The Northumbrian dialect also had this system.
On a more general point, if the Hyksos travelled from Crete, would this have been part of the decline of Minoan civilisation, between 1450 and 1100 BCE, notoriously as a consequence of some catastrophic disaster, whether human (invasion) or natural?
Many, many thanks; I am appreciative.
With regard to this aspect:
“The Stone of Scone aka Stone of Destiny was returned to Scotland in 1996 and no longer resides beneath the monarch’s throne.”
I thought is was “on loan” to Scotland, just like all of the land in Scotland is “on loan” (similar to any Crown connected land including Canada); I will admit that I could be very wrong here.
As for both posts, I am very appreciative and would welcome more links / references / suggestions.
Many thanks.
Best,
SC
“The Welsh/Northumbrian references – that’s just my own memries (secondary) with no source. I knew the numbers (I may have got them slightly mixed) and it was only when I was learning tourist-Greek many years later that I realised what the Greek numbers reminded me of.. I did look at some more fragments of Welsh when I next went to Wales (there is or was a very good 2nd-hand bookshop in Laugharne, where Dylan Thomas’s Boat-house wrting shed is located) and there are lots of tantalising traces of roots. I’m only a bare-foot philologist so don’t take my word for it!”
Still, I am in awe of the initiative on your part and the scholarly follow-up; many thanks.
In a storage, I have this DVD set:
https://www.thegreatcourses.com/courses/greek-101-learning-an-ancient-language
Before the world went “topsy – turvy” we were thinking of a trip. Now I will need to get it out soon to follow-up on what you are speaking of here, which is great since I have no other reason to bring it out.
Please be well.
Best,
SC
As far as the parting of the sea, have you ever examined Emmanuel Velikovsky, a Jewish Russian psychiatrist who came to the US and was excoriated by the establishment after he started publishing Worlds In Collision, Ages in Chaos, etc.? Thesis that Venus was a comet that caused this chaos as it affected our solar system in two different passes, causing all that havoc recorded in the OT. Also the Electric Universe that James McCanney, astrophysicist, mathematician concurs with and the establishment hotly denies. Evidence shows that the Great Pyramid was constructed by unknown means about 10,000 BC and not the 5,000 BC officially decreed, and Egypt was clearly in decline during the early Biblical history.
Continuing confusion about Jews, Judeans, Judahites, Israelites, etc. Sodomite King James’s translators caused a lot of mischief by translating everything as “Jews”. Bertrand Comparet said Rabbi S Wise said it so well he couldn’t improve on it: “The return from Babylon and the introduction of the Babylonian Talmud mark the end of Hebrewism and the beginning of Judaism.”
Message to Adolf Richtar, bastante, you are blacklisted here.
You have done great studies here on the hyksos in historical literature but I caution on reading the OT from this perspective. All of the events of the Israelites God used and prevailed over to lead us to Jesus.
The Leper narrative mentioned was interesting because Moses was instructed by God to put his hand in his cloak and pull it out, upon doing this it was snow white with leprousy. Exodus 4:6
An interesting read indeed! Thanks Russ
“Besides the plethora of impossible, miraculous Exodus details — like the parting of a sea —”
Why “impossible?” Are you constrained by Darwinian Biology, which was Illuminati inspired to deny anything in the spiritual world and exalt the physical?
Mythology
Another overlooked historical item is the commandment, “Though shall not commit adultery” , which literally means “though shall not mix with or dilute the purity of (the race)”, some how it has evolved to it’s common meaning of today . Coveting or wanting someone’s wife or the ass of his servant is well covered in the Tenth Commandment.
Right you are, Finicum! The first 5 commandments govern behavior towards Yahweh, God; the last 5 govern behavior towards our kinsmen (neighbors). These laws (and more) were only ever given, and directly applied, to the Israelites, with whom Yahweh, God, made a covenant (a marriage contract with the nation of Israel – the 12 tribes of Israel/Jacob), which they accepted, but broke some centuries later. Read Romans 5:13 For until the law sin was in the world: but sin is not imputed when there is no law.
Yahshua (Jesus), who only ever came to redeem the House (family) of Israel, who’d been under the Law, gave this summation as His answer in the following versus of Matthew 22:36-40 “Master [Jesus], which is the great commandment in the law? 37 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. 38 This is the first and great commandment. 39 And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. 40 On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”
Christ came to fulfill the law, as He said in Mat 5:17 “Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfill.” He did this when He, as God manifest in the flesh, and still being Husbandman to Israel, died as such, thus freeing Israel from the marriage contract (Old Covenant/Testament), while at the same time restoring the former by offering up a “New Covenant”. So, just like In contract law, when either one of the two parties dies, the contract becomes nullified, and the other party is released from the consequences of breaking that contract. And thus, we, as the people of God (the descendants of Israel) – the only people who were ever under the Law – now have access to that new contract or New Covenant through the propitiation of Christ’s death and His resurrection. And thankfully, thereafter, the Law has been prophetically written in our hearts, according to Jeremiah 31:33.
There is no universal Gospel of salvation to the World. This defies logic and has no biblical basis, unless you twist and pervert scripture. Besides the earlier accounts of the White Adamic nations (Adam means ruddy, able to blush, in Hebrew), of whom are listed in Genesis 10, the Bible, narrows it focus through Abraham, Isaac and then ultimately Jacob/Israel, and is chiefly concerned with only the White Nation of Israel, by whom, to whom, for whom it is written. Furthermore, there is no “spiritual” Israel in the New Testament, just like there wasn’t in the Old Testament.
As Christ, Himself, said in Mat 15:24 “But he [Jesus] answered and said, I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” This is why the identification of our White Israelite heritage is so vital. He is literally our Kinsman Redeemer!
Even our own spirit attest to this, but we must be born from above (have an Adamic Spirit, as was breathed into Adam, the progenitor of the White Race of Adam/Adamkind/mankind), just as Christ said in John 3:3 “Jesus answered [Nicodemus] and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born from above (Stong G509: ἄνωθεν > anōthen > an’-o-then. From G507; from above), he cannot see the kingdom of God.” Many, if not most English texts, mistranslate the greek word for “from above” as “again”.
Christ further expands on this in John in 3:5-7 “Jesus answered [Nicodemus], Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God.:6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. 7 Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born ‘from above’.”
The invitation of Christ into His Kingdom is exclusive to those whom He created, that are of the racial stock of Adam, and Salvation (rescue) was for the House (family/family tree) of Israel only! Read Romans 11:26-27 “And so all Israel shall be saved: as it is written, There shall come out of Sion the Deliverer [Christ], and shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob [Israel]: 27 For this is my covenant unto them, when I shall take away their sins.”
From My Sister….
In Egyptian, Hebrew has also been translated as Hapiru to mean “dirty, dusty or out law”. (See Wikipedia Hapiru) Also look up in The Jewish Encyclopedia- a very honest website for definitions. This site has a more credible explanation of the word as referenced in the Bible itself.
I don’t believe the history of the Jewish people is so grand as portrayed in the Bible.
The Jews came out of a conglomeration of Cannonite dwellers. They worshipped Baal – a sky god as well as Egyptian gods and nomadic gods. (See Dr Israel Finklestein) no kidding on the name. Also see article in Haaretz May 8 2003.
The Old Testament was designed as a propaganda piece during a power vacuum between the Assyrian and Egyptian conflicts 9th c bce and ratified during Ptolemy I Philadelphus third c. bce as the Septuagint. (One of Alexander the Greats heirs)
As I understand it, In the middle of these two ancient supper powers sits Canna. (Israel) This is the time of the height of the city/state and the end of tribalism. An attempt at peace Among many people working toward a common goal. How the pyramids could be built.
The problem with this article is it holds the Old Testament account as a reliable history source yet doesn’t source Egyptian or Assyrian primary sources. The Cannanite territories are inconsequential at that time. That is why they put God into so much of it as invisible force working for them. The Force be with us!
I think the Egyptian Hyksos rulers is a story that is not yet complete. But leave it to the propaganda elite in ivory towers to spin it into a Bible debate.
No idea who David Raul is. Are you referring to David Rohl the archeologist who researched Avaris? I think you are creating a straw man. The article only deals with one period of the story centering around the Hyksos and Avaris. It barely goes into the colonization of the Levant.
Russ, thanks for a very interesting and provocative article – I’ve only recently started to read your pieces, so thanks for re-posting!
The identity and genesis of the Hyksos is a long-standing bone of contention, but this radical theory I’ve certainly never heard before, and it does have the attraction of addressing both biblical history/myth and contemporaneous sources from outside that notoriously isolated narrative. I always get confused between the Hyksos horse-warriors and the Sea People, so thanks for correcting someone else (and me) on this.
Terrific article by Winter Watch… among many others!
Actually, it is even simpler than outlined above, but CONFUSING because of naming conventions, terms, bible fake history, and in particular historical anachronisms…
i.e. putting the cart before the horse.
What is specifically CONFUSING is the terms “MESOPOTAMIA,” “PHOENICIANS” – both GREEK words that confuse modern readers.
The Phoenicians, Carthaginians, Canaanites, and Hyksos were all SEMETIC peoples,
THEY WERE ALL CANAANITES… AS WERE THE JEWS!
See any of the terrific History with Cy videos on the Canaanites, Phoenicians, or Carthaginians, or other excellent videos such as
“The PAGAN ORIGINS OF JUDAISM.”
The excellent video “THE BIBLE AND PLAGIARISM: re-Puposing stories of Old”
explains how, for example, the Chapter of Isaiah was clearly written by two different authors,
a hundred years apart, but for “divine” messaging purposes, CONFLATED as ONE
(i.e. a historical ANACHRONISM).
“SEMITIC” simply means originally out of the Arabian desert… descendants of Semitic ancestors from the Arabian desert.
Exactly as the Hebrew, Jewish bible claims that Abraham was originally from Ur,
then he MIGRATED from Ur to Canaan, thence to Egypt, then back to Canaan.
The Semites were NOMADIC DESERT dwellers who migrated up out of the Arabian desert
to SUMERIA… and LIKED the settled cities, and civilization, and they adopted all the best customs, practices, cultural, and social sophistication of the settled, CITY-DWELLING Sumerians… WHILE RETAINING their SEMITIC CULTURES, LANGUAGES, and roots.
Sargon the Great was the most famous of the early SEMITES IN SUMERIA,
he USURPED – wrested, stole, conquered – POWER from the King (of ____),
then with his well trained, disciplined, and motivated army, conquered the neighbors…
and then, as historian Amanda Podany explained, he kept going, until his empire stretched across two-thirds of the fertile crescent from the Persian Gulf (cities of lower Sumeria where the Tigris & Eurphates emptied into the gulf; including Lagash, Ur, Uruk, i.e. the region later known as Babylon) all the way to what is today northern Syria on the Mediterranean coast.
AKKADIAN is a SEMITIC language, i.e. proto Assyrian, Caananite, Arab, and Hebrew –
and became the lingua fraca of the region for the next 1,000 years, until replaced by a similar SEMITIC language, ARAMAIC, a thousand years later.
. Akkad fell away in to the dust of history (Sargon’s freshly built capitol city Agade has still not been discovered), but in the same exact region ANOTHER SEMITIC PEOPLES sprang up –
THE ASSYRIANS named after their god and city of ASHUR –
and the ASSYRIANS regarded themselves as SARGON's (Akkadian) DESCENDANTS & RIGHTFUL HEIRS.
The Semites coming through Sumer MIGRATED EVERYWHERE – famously they SET UP TRADING COLONIES IN the HITTITE EMPIRE, and settled along the Levantine coast (from Anatolia to the Sinai Desert), i.e. became the CANAANITES, but make no mistake, they migrated to the NORTH and EAST as well, there were undoubtedly Semitic Assyrian, Akkadian (etc.) slaves or traders who were taken in by or married to SCYTHIANS and thence to the far east as well.
But we’ll concentrate on their (Semitic) eastern migration – exactly as the the bible says JOSEPHS BROTHERS WENT TO EGYPT SEEKING GREENER PASTURES,
…so the SEMITIC NOMADS wandered FROM CANAAN IN TO EGYPT
over hundreds of years. Princeton Professor Philip K. HITTI wrote an excellent book,
“A Short History of the Arabs” where he explains the SEMITES GENETIC ROOTS and culture;
he explains that these were a hard, resilient, resourceful desert dwelling people who lived by their wits and cunning: set off across the desert for a distant oasis, only to miss your mark… or arrive at a bare, dried out oasis could be a death sentence.
So these people were very hard and austere, and owned only what they could carry;
and when times got tough… they were EXPERT at TOSSING SOME of the weaker, less valuable… or more contentious members of the clan/tribe OUT of the clan,
either sold as slaves, or left in the desert to die. For these people, arriving at the fertile river deltas – either where the Tigris & Euphrates emptied in to the sea, or the similar Nile delta –
WAS LIKE HEAVEN. With practically UNLIMITED WATER, they could be fruitful and multiply…. just like the bible says about the the descendants of Joseph’s brothers!
And – as the SEMITIC AKKADIANS and later ASSYRIANS came to DOMINATE non-Semitic SUMERIAN cities and culture; so too the CANAANITE SEMITIC NOMADS IN EGYPT
became KNOWN AS “HYKSOS” _- another confusing damn GREEK word meaning “FOREIGNER OVERLORD.”
Their organization, resourcefulness, social cohesion, and aggressive, warlike culture SOON CAME TO DOMINATE their Northern, “Lower” Egyptian host peoples….
exactly as the bible states that the Jews became perceived as a threat by the Egyptians.
After DOMINATING, RULING LOWER EGYPT from their freshly built capitol city AVARISE
in the Nile Delta, the HYKSOS RULE was CONTESTED by the also hard, austere
DESERT PEOPLE of UPPER EGYPT –
Egyptians noble families based around THEBES CONTINUED TO REBEL AGAINST “Hyksos” i.e. CANAANITE SEMITIC OVERLORDS rule, and eventually – after many bloody defeats (including the Hyksos trying to ally with the Black Nubians of Kush to “take out” the Thebans)
the Egyptians succeeded, besieging, then DESTROYING AVARIS in about 1550,
making the young AHMOSE the FIRST PHARAOH of his new dynasty.
The bible INVERTS this story – of EGYPTIANS EXPELLING the HATED HYKSOS OVERLORDS – as “the poor, downtrodden Jews FORCED TO FLEE SLAVERY at the hands of Egyptians.”
Another bible INVERSION is that PHARAOH AHMOSE and his successors
CONTINUED THEIR MARCH to EXPELL THE HYKSOS all the way to their… HYKSOS! –
source: the cities of Canaan along the Mediterranean coast.
Another clue is also in the bible, which states that SOLOMON HAD HUNDREDS of FOREIGN WIVES – and, presumably, CHILDREN BY THEM.
Can you say “RACIAL MIXING?”!!
Even as the priests and scribes who wrote up the bible LOATHED MIXED MARRIAGES….
yet they BRAGGED that their MYTHICAL hero SOLOMON IMPREGNATED HUNDREDS of foreign wives and concubines! (This “HAVE YOUR CAKE, and EAT IT TOO” is STILL the PREDOMINANT outlook of “the hive Tribe”!)
Throughout Canaan, MARRIAGES OF ALLIANCE to cement business and mutual protection deals WERE COMMON PRACTICE. Not to mention slaves were sold – to Egypt, to the Hittites, to Assyria, to the Scythians, to MERCHANT SHIPS headed to the far western Mediterranean, and to other points far east and west… = more race & gene mixing.
So the best way to explain all this is THE HYKSOS as PROTO-JEWS.
With the bible stating that the “Exodus” Hebrew slaves helped build the storehouse cities of RAMESSES & PITAH, that points to the Exodus as being about the era of Ramses I or II –
the later dying 1213 B.C. So there were between TWO-HUNDRED
and THREE HUNDRED YEARS between AHMOSE’S DEFEAT, CONQUEST, and EXPULSION of the HYKSOS in 1,350 BC, and any biblical ANACHRONISM of a VAST, GREAT “Exodus” of (the bible claims!) 600,000 warrior-aged men under Moses after a Pharaoh named Ramesses started building his storehouse cities of Ramesses and Pitah as the bible claims.
So saying “The HYKSOS WERE JEWS” is inaccurate – there was a lot of race-mixing and cultural mixing going on over HUNDREDS of years after! –
but these SEMITICE NOMADS who HAD GONE FROM CANAAN TO EGYPT and BACK
TO CANAAN – exactly as the bible states, for BOTH ABRAHAM, AND for JOSEPH’S BROTHERS – probably were indeed the PROTO- JEWS.
The bible “exodus” story is FAKE HISTORY: the RAMSES, 1,200 era history of the Egypt-Canaanite region is practically MODERN HISTORY, and EVERYONE in the region WOULD HAVE KNOWN OF, FEARED, and WRITTEN ABOUT 600,000 lean, hungry Hebrew warrior-age men on the march under Moses!
MOSES is a FICTIONAL, FAKE HISTORY character, as Acharya states,
“An ANCIENT SUN-GOD, turned in to a Hebrew man.”
Not only did the Hebrew, Israelite, Jewish, tribe of Judah bible priests and scribes
create a FAKE HISTORY… but they up and STOLE three of the main attributes
of their MOSES MYTH from their ancient predecessors!
They STOLE the MYTH of the “baby in a basket cast on the river”
from the SARGON of AKKAD origin myth…
they STOLE the MYTH of “MOSES THE LAWGIVER”
from the steles of HAMMURABI getting his law code direct from the SUN GOD SHAMASH…
and the Hebrews/Jews up and STOLE Moses’ very name!
from the EGYPTIAN PRINCE, NATIONAL LIBERATOR HERO OF HIS PEOPLE
who EXPELLED the HATED Semitic “Hyksos” CANAANITE OVERLORDS,
prince> Pharaoh “AHMOSE” became “MOSES” in the Hebrew,
twisted Jewish fake history retelling of the story!
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/finding-purpose/201904/why-the-exodus-story-has-value-despite-being-complete-myth