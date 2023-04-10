A Prime Example of Black Magik Mind Control

Editor Note: This rerun is from June, 2021 and is worth a revisit to illustrate in hindsight the black magik neuro-linguistic programming, called ‘The Science” used on the the populace during the Covid vax and lockdown offensives.

On Winter Watch, we’ve cited many examples of just how the Crime Syndicate uses black magik to pull wool over the eyes of pajama people. In fact, to toot our horn some, we do as good a job as anybody at dispensing with this. But once in a while an example comes along that offers a valuable lesson because of its pure and direct simplicity.

Such is the case with a new CBC story that serves up this coinkydink as its headline: “Why COVID-19 may now feel like a ‘bad cold’ — with headache, runny nose among most-reported symptoms.”

CBC then edifies us that “data comes from U.K. symptom-tracking app, and experts say multiple factors could be at play.” Here is where black magik neuro-linguistic programming is utilized. The zombified see the words “data” and “experts.” This appeal to authority is designed to razzle dazzle you.

The “medical experts” then go on to reveal, “Headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever are now the top four reported symptoms.”

“It’s more like a bad cold in this younger population,” Spector said.

Having a cough clocked in as the fifth most-reported symptom — less common than before, he said.

Next, the razzle dazzling tries to infer that symptoms are some how differentiated from the common cold because “curiously, we did notice that people who had been vaccinated and then tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom compared with those without a jab.”

Also curious is how they (and others) of late are slipping in that the vaccinated are catching the cold (aka sneezing and/or testing Covid positive). Yes, Martha. Surprise, surprise. The vaccines don’t work that well.

Yes, curious indeed. When was the last time you ranked your symptoms from your common colds. I have had numerous colds over my life, and they all seem random as far as “headaches, sore throat, runny nose, fever and sneezing” go.

In fact, I don’t need to be a “scientist” to state that each individual reacts differently to flu and common colds and at different times and conditions. And each common cold strain has a different ball spin. But for millennias they all have been variations of the five symptoms mentioned in the CBC edification article. Personally, I have always been a sneezer and a runny nose kind of guy. But, hey, that’s just me.

And what role have lockdowns, leading to lack of fresh air and sunshine (vitamin D), played in all this? What are lockdown and restriction psychological effects? That is conveniently omitted from the discussion by the black magik charlatans.

And then they proclaim that the latest Delta variant of the common cold “seems to be working slightly differently.” Slightly. What a bunch of mind fuckery.

Could it be because this “variant” is little more than a “slightly different” common cold? Of course, there are seasonal factors involved, such as allergies and hay fever. Could that cause more sneezing during late spring, Sherlock? Do they think people have stupid written all over their faces.

Then, the eggheads fess up that age may be a factor. Whodathunk? Younger people have better immune systems than old folks. So enlightening, simply brilliant.

“I think what we will find over time is that symptoms almost certainly vary according to age, and they may also vary according to strain or variants,” he said.

Notice they skip the fact that colds always morph over time and season. I can’t believe they put this out with a straight face.

And then there is this new factor when dealing with common colds and flu: the mask. Just speaking for myself, but when I am required to strap on a mask for a half-hour ordeal inside stores and metro transport, my throat gets itchy, I cough more (bronchial) and my nose stuffs up. Often, this lasts awhile afterward.

Could it be that bacteria, fungi and parasites get trapped on my face, mouth and nose by the mask? Nose and throat are the first line of defense. I know for a fact that pathogens in these masks are affecting me. Independent tests are being run on masks indicate that this is widely the case. And why so few studies on masks and health? What a curious omission by the black magicians. It’s like the missing CCTV cameras every time they run a hoax.

