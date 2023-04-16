MindGeek, PornHub and the Incest Trend

In 2013, Jon Milward produced “Deep Inside: A Study of 10,000 Porn Stars and Their Careers,” and his analysis shed light on some interesting facts and figures. Out of the 20 “most common female roles that appear in film titles, ranked by frequency of use, the sixth-most-common role for actresses is daughter. The 10th is sister.” That was then – incest pornography has grown exponentially since.

In 2015, incest-themed search terms (step-mom, step-sister, mom) were third, sixth and seventh. In 2016, incest-themed search terms (step-mom, step-sister, mom) were second, fifth and sixth. In 2017, incest-themed search terms (step-mom, step-sister, mom) were fourth fifth and sixth. In 2018, incest-themed search terms (step-mom, mom) were fourth and sixth. In 2019 incest maintained number seven.

Curiously Japanese, Korean and Asian rank higher. But a new theme arrives in the top 10- femdom or female domination porn. This is the notion of women in control as they use and abuse their submissives and slaves in a variety of ways. Both men and women submit and are subjected to punishments, bondage, humiliation, trampling, and more.

Pornhub’s daily visits now exceed 115 million. Millennials aged 18 to 34 remained as 61% of Pornhub’s traffic. There is 169 years of content to watch.

PornHub is owned by Mindgeek, and its the 40th most-popular website on the Internet, according to Alexa. The point has been repeatedly made that Mindgeek is a Jewish enterprise that’s pushing the Overton Window on incest. In a forum discussion, a PornHub spokesman derided the point and played the “antisemitism” card.

At Winter Watch, we employ the Trivium method to dig deeper on PornHub’s claim. Whether incest is more popular organically is an open question — but the facts speak for themselves. A newer wave of incest-style films on the scene is quite dark and is skirting well into BDSM. A separate category has emerged called “real incest” porn. All you have to do is google it- the search engine-unlike say Winter Watch articles- makes no attempt to suppress it.

Esquire: At the AVN Awards, which is often referred to as the Oscars of porn, the 2017 ceremony was a coronation of incest porn. Bree Mills (female) took home the top award, movie of the year, for Half His Age: A Teenage Tragedy, a film about a student-teacher relationship and a pair of raunchy step-siblings. She also won “Best New Imprint” for her company Pure Taboo, which produces films that feature, among other topics, “family role play.” And she picked up another win for “Best Taboo Relations”—a category that didn’t even exist until 2015 – for Dysfucktional: Blood Is Thicker Than Cum. Nearly every popular studio now features a family-style imprint too, from Team Skeet’s Sis Loves Me series to Brazzers’ Mommy Got Boobs. “I think [porn websites] were able to spot trends in family role play, pump out a lot of content that met that demand, and then put that into all of their advertising, which influenced what people were watching,” Mills said. “It became a closed loop—go to Pornhub and all the ads are about family stuff. That helped propel it to the mass popular interest it is now.” Tasha Reign, performer, director, and advocate for the adult film industry. “What we create has a lot to do with what is popular. It is a business. But all of us have a lot of power in creating content that paves the path for what is accepted and popular.” “I think you legally have to say, ‘This is crazy, you’re my step-brother’ a certain number of times,” porn actress Whitney Wright added. “You also have to somehow fit in there that both are over the age of 18.

One can go to PornHub and search for “threesomes” and about a fourth of the results will be family incest clips involving multiple performers: stepmom, stepdad, step siblings, and mother coaching daughter’s performance. Search MILF, and you are sure to be presented with the same incest genre.

Is Mindgeek owned by Jews? The answer is not universally, as there are other players.

Fabian Thylmann (b: June 5, 1978) is a non-Jewish German businessman who founded and was managing partner of the adult website conglomerate Manwin. In October 2013, he sold his stake in the Manwin, which was at the time the largest adult entertainment operator in the world, and it became MindGeek.

Thylmann’s large-scale expansion into the porn market was financed with the help of Colbeck Capital Management, an investment company owned by two former Goldmann-Sachs Jewish bankers, Jason Beckman and Jason Colodne. Colbeck helped Thylmann secure a $362 million deal with various investors, such as the Fortress Investment Group. The majority of Fortress’ senior partners are Jewish. Goldman Sachs states they are not affiliated.

Following his extradition from Belgium to Germany in 2012 on charges of tax evasion, Thylmann, then owner of Manwin, sold the company to its two senior managers, Feras Antoon and COO David Marmorstein Tassillo, for a reported €73 million. The new owners assumed the Colbeck Capital financing.

Antoon is a Canadian businessman, and he’s now the co-owner and CEO of MindGeek, the world’s largest pornography company that runs multiple sites, including YouPorn and PornHub. Eight hundred of its more than 1,000 employees work from Montreal. Antoon is ethnically Syrian. His sidekick, Marmorstein Tassillo, is either Jewish or part Jewish.

An engineering graduate of Concordia University, Antoon created his first porn website in the early 2000s before co-founding Brazzers, which specialized in the MILF segment of porn distribution.

Unlike the gold-chain wearers of yesteryear — the “Boogie Nights”–style performers turned directors and photographers turned producers —the new pornographers were software engineers, masters of affiliate marketing, search-engine optimization and traffic-conversion ratios. Brazzers’ founders were hardly lady killers. According to Antoon, not one ever set foot on a porn set and are self-described geeks. Latest revenues reported by MindGeek are $13 billion.

Antoon was tied into insider trading schemes with the Baazov brothers, who are Israelis and run the largest online poker site in the world. The Canadian AMF says it has executed search warrants and obtained cease-trade orders for 13 individuals, who allegedly traded in different securities while in possession of privileged information. They include David’s older brother, Josh Baazov, Sun Life insurance dealer and mutual fund broker John Chatzidakis and Feras Antoon.

Winter Watch Takeaway: The ownership and direct management of Mind Geek cannot precisely be characterized as Jewish per se. But it doesn’t get a complete pass, as the financiers behind MindGeek that enabled this company to gobble up and consolidate the competition is largely Jewish. And the verdict on pushing and promoting incest pornography: Guilty.