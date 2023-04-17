Facebook’s ‘Race Blind’ Algorithm Found 90% of Hate Speech Directed Toward White People and Men

By Chris Menahan | 27 November 2021

INFORMATION LIBERATION — We now know why Facebook decided to change its “race-blind” hate speech detection algorithm last year to allow more anti-white hatred.

The Washington Post reported last week that an “April 2020 document said roughly 90 percent of ‘hate speech’ subject to content takedowns were statements of contempt, inferiority and disgust directed at White people and men.”

They viewed this as a failure of the system because white people are supposed to be the targets of all hate.

From The Washington Post, “Facebook’s race-blind practices around hate speech came at the expense of Black users, new documents show”:

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone defended the company’s decisions around its hate speech policies and how it conducted its relationship with the civil rights auditors. “The Worst of the Worst project helped show us what kinds of hate speech our technology was and was not effectively detecting and understand what forms of it people believe to be the most insidious,” Stone said in a statement. […]