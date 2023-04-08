Babyfaced 12-year-old charged in Florida triple murder led cuffed to jail

NY Post | April 7, 2023

A shirtless, babyfaced 12-year-old was led cuffed from a Florida police station to be transported to jail after being charged with a triple murder Thursday night.

Christopher Atkins, 12, and Robert Robinson, 17, were both hauled in and charged by the Marion County Sheriff over the deaths of three other minors whose bodies were found earlier this week.

A third suspect, Tahj Brewton, 16, is still being hunted by police, who have offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

In the video of Atkins, who was arrested at his home, he appears stony faced as he is flanked by a pair of deputies who take him to an awaiting police cruiser.

(***)