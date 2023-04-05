5G Beast, Endocrine Disruptors and Dysgenics

A 2018 study of birthrates in the United States found that births were down by 600,000 in just one year — and this is with 4G, and prior to the 5G Beast roll out beginning nationally in 2019 .
Now the number of babies born in the U.S. dropped by 4% in 2020 compared with the previous year. The general fertility rate was 55.8 births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44, reaching yet another record low.
“This is the sixth consecutive year that the number of births has declined, down an average of 2% per year, and the lowest number of births since 1979,” the National Center for Health Statistics said.
Numerous other studies have confirmed that male sperm count has been in decline for decades, long before advances in high frequency wireless technology. Some attribute it to the fluoridation of public drinking water. During the last 40 years, sperm counts have declined an average of 50 to 60 percent.
EMFresearch.com lists over 300 studies linking electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation emissions to fertility issues. EMFs have been found to impact both male and female fertility and affect unborn fetuses in numerous ways, including fragmenting DNA.
Males, however, are especially vulnerable to EMF radiation exposure. This is because male reproductive organs sit relatively close to the surface of the body whereas female sex organs are buried deep within thick tissues.
The following list illustrates how EMFs impact fertility and contribute to other serious health issues, and links are provided to recent studies:
- EMFs directly impact DNA in reproductive organs and tissues, especially since there is no bone to protect this fragile area that houses the ovum or testicles.
- A 2011 study revealed that use of laptop computers connected to WiFi decreases human sperm mobility and increases sperm DNA fragmentation.
- A 2008 U.S. study found that the use of cell phones reduces the sperm count, motility, viability and normal morphology of sperm in men.
- A 2009 study confirmed that cell phone radiation leads to oxidative stress in human semen and determined that keeping a cell phone in one’s pocket around the area of the genitalia can negatively impact male fertility.
In a 2013 study that examined the effects of cell phone waves upon male rats, researchers found that they caused oxidative stress in the body that can lead to numerous deadly diseases. It concluded that exposure to EMFs should be decreased as much as possible:
“Cell phone waves may, in addition to affecting sperm parameters, cause oxidative stress in the body and consequently create various diseases. . . It is recommended that more attention be paid to cell phone waves as a source of oxidative stress and exposure to these waves be decreased as much as possible. It is also suggested that individuals who spend more time on cell phones be monitored periodically in terms of reproductive system health and it is recommended that they consume a diet full of antioxidants in order to minimize the adverse effects of these waves.”
All Species Becoming More Feminized
The herbicide atrazine is one of the most liberally applied pesticides in the world and is the most commonly detected pesticide contaminant of ground, surface and drinking water. It’s also a potent endocrine disruptor that is active at low concentrations.
National Academy of Science studies demonstrated the reproductive consequences of atrazine exposure in adult amphibians. Atrazine-exposed males were both demasculinized (chemically castrated) and completely feminized as adults. Ten percent of the exposed genetic males developed into functional females that copulated with unexposed males and produced viable eggs. Atrazine-exposed males suffered from depressed testosterone, decreased breeding gland size, demasculinized/feminized laryngeal development, suppressed mating behavior, reduced spermatogenesis and decreased fertility.
Explosion in Unisex or Intersex Fish
If that isn’t enough, a nine-year study conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey discovered an abundance of intersex fish in America’s rivers. Overall, 44 percent of the large-mouth and small-mouth bass dissected turned out to be intersex; but at some sites, 91 percent of the male large-mouth bass were affected. Biologist Jo Ellen Hinck’s team found intersex males at 34 of 111 sites in eight of nine major river basins, including the Columbia, the Colorado and the Mississippi. The southeastern U.S. was hit hardest.
Scientists claim to be uncertain about the culprit. Previous research indicates that wastewater treatment plants flush endocrine-disruptive compounds (EDCs), including pharmaceuticals, pesticides and hormones, into rivers. Even minuscule amounts of EDCs can trigger powerful hormonal shifts that deform male fishes’ reproductive organs. Synthetic estrogen used in birth-control pills have closed lakes and collapsed entire fish populations.
An even more likely culprit is rain runoff with waste that is laden with hormones excreted from millions of chickens and cattle. And lo and behold, both food sources are picking up EDC compounds in the environment. One is called phthalates, which possess anti-androgenic properties. This means that they alter the natural expression of male androgen hormones that are responsible for male characteristics. Accordingly, pregnant women whose fetuses are exposed to this agent end up reproducing males with smaller or deformed genitalia.
An increasing number of males are experiencing delayed puberty, falling sperm counts and a rise in gender confusion, as boys are increasingly feminized both psychologically and through cultural psychology. Cabal owned entertainment openly promotes Eros and the sterile homosexual Lil Nas X lifestyle and mocks the truly feminine like Celtic Woman.
Here is Eros 2021-style as performed by Lil Nas X on “Saturday Night Live” on May 22. The video has had 2.4 million views in two days and thousands of adoring comments (if real?) below.
That same episode of SNL that enthusiastically promoted the sterile homosexual Lil Nas X, is engaged in stupid mocking of Ireland and “Celtic Women” singers.
The real not satanic inverted version of Celtic Woman.
Dysgenic definition is – tending to promote survival of or reproduction by less well-adapted individuals (such as the weak or diseased) especially at the expense of well-adapted individuals (such as the strong or healthy).
Tips for Aging Men to Maintain Male Hormones
- Avoid Statins
- Avoid Painkillers – Use healthy alternatives, such as turmeric.
- Avoid Fragrance – Fragrance often contains EDs. Use essential oils instead.
Dust and Vacuum – Use a vacuum with HEPA filter.
- Clean Regularly – Clean with vinegar, borax, baking soda.
- Clean Indoor Air – Change duct filters every three months. Large-leaf houseplants also help filter toxins from indoor air.
- Avoid Thermal Ink – Don’t take receipts; or, if you must, wash hands immediately after touching.
- Sweat to Detoxify – Exercise regularly.
Welcome to the NNWO: if it ain’t deranged, demonic, diseased and dysgenic it just ain’t coo!!! lol RGB-Y1 out!!!
RW,
Nicely done! Wow, this is a big topic that could take a while to post on, so I may need to circle back this way later.
What I can add to this part:
“Tips for Aging Men to Maintain Male Hormones”
right now is:
Avoid:
Soy and most soy derived products (soy is cheap and now hiding in many products you would not even think of)
Add:
Eat Brazil nuts if you do not have an allergy (4 per day should do the trick).
Push iron (it does not even need to be heavy weights if you cannot handle them, but get iron into your life at least 1 – 3 days per week); I can provide more information if anyone needs ideas on how to do so.
Eat grass fed / grass finished beef at least a couple of times per week.
Consider fasting (either IM or one day per week) to maximize nutrient uptake.
There is so much more to cover here and if I can get back to this thread later I will; however, the thread itself has solid recommendations and I am sure we can add some in these comments to help one another out.
Best,
Simple Citizen
Okay, I am surprised…where is everyone? My thought was that this a a thread we could all “unpack” really well. Hopefully, some of the WW regulars and new folks will stop by. In the past, we have had some excellent conversations on other threads that would easily fit very well within the context of this topic. Looking forward to others adding their support over here. For the time being, I will run with the baton…
Specific to this thread:
As many of you know, we are all (in essence) living batteries. We are charged and literally electrified, which was well known by many who came before us such as Mr. Nikola Tesla and Mr. Royal Rife (to name a couple). To be very clear the 1% of the 1% are perfectly knowledgeable on this point.
Although I am not a “forks over knives” man (and Bubba Clinton lied about his total commitment to this plan — eating alkaline in the USA and then gorging on steaks in France); I do see the (valid) point in being alkaline a majority of time. There are many resources to accomplish just such a state, but in a basic overview, I would suggest considering food intake, the quality of water, other beverages, the use of cellular technology, WIFI usage, getting out into (protected nature — ED and / or BTS, I COULD REALLY USE YOUR HELP HERE FOR THIS PART), Faraday caging of bedrooms in particular, the use of COLD at times to lower electrical activity within our bodies, good air (especially the use of EWOT – exercise with oxygen and even limited use of OZONE) , and the careful selection of any item that touches your skin (the most absorbent and largest membrane on your body). Now if I try to write about all these points here, I will end up writing enough information to cover many, many thread; however, I am always available to provide support if anyone has questions or could use a point in the right direction for a resource; I am happy to lend anything I may know or point in the direction of ideas for the things I have no idea about.
Please remember, the 1% or the 1% believes that all of the information you require for your own safety is available to you, and if you choose not to seek it out, then your fate is your own. It is a dismal idea that lacks basic humanity, love, compassion, faith and just the basics of decency; however, this is the basis to their perspective, which they often make quite clear in their writings. If you are unsure of what I am saying, drill down on the CFR website to begin with and then move on from there.
And
5G is a very dangerous technology that is totally unneeded. In fact WIFI is very dangerous and 110% unneeded. How many of our friends here have ever heard of LIFI?
If you absolutely must be disconnected from a wired network (wired networks are the safest due to the insulation / grounding of signals in plastic casings), then LIFI is your best friend. Basically, it is signals sent over light sources and even glass surfaces, which are lit (does not need to be blinding, could be a dim and lovely light). These signals are safer due to the nature of a light spectrum (as opposed to dirty waves in the air) and all of the grounding that is inherent in light fixtures. The speeds are excellent and the technology is sound; however, to make this happen would require a greater investment that most companies are unwilling to support.
There is so much more that I can say about the idea; however, (again) this would take time. What I will close with is that contrary to some sources, LIFI was created by us (DARPA) and although we are not pursuing it largely in the private sector, our partners, the Chinese, are and they have made excellent, very cost effective, advances that we seem to completely ignore. What a shame!
An extension from the thread:
Let’s talk undergarments (we will leave blue jeans and soy alone for now, but I do encourage research)…
Yeah, I know, I know…SC you are going way too long and lost me at Bubba Clinton. Please stop now! = )
Okay, I get it; however, if I did not care, I would not try and / or write. Deep down in my heart, I want WW and its participants to live very well, be healthy, be happy, and live the best lives ever. Thankful to be here, thankful to make friends!
Let’s talk about undergarments. Now as many of you know, I am not inclined to be ungentlemanly, and I do try to keep a (rather) specific decorum. Yet, if I am going to be helpful here, we need to talk underwear.
We should first consider types of male undergarments in the context of this thread. As many of you may already know, men’s briefs are fertility inhibitors. Aside from killing the male aspect of life, due to heat, they also can stifle the flow of energy at specific points in the thigh regions. Add into this whole idea the notion of spraying these garments with formaldehyde for “stain protection” and the individual opens the doors to a lower testosterone count, coupled with the potential of cancerous products. Nightmare!
Then there are the boxer briefs…see above! It is a gimmick to sell briefs that are slightly longer, originally targeted for the homosexual clientele, but with the idea of a long-term general populous interest. These are straight eugenics products. Yikes!
So we are left with “boxer shorts”. First let’s consider how the entire “Baby Boomer” generation came about. Did your father or grandfather fight in the war (please recall we are talking male undergarments here, and I am not being chauvinistic)? Okay then they were probably issued undergarments like this:
https://jpeterman.com/products/wwii-army-drawers
These garments were, most likely, basic cotton and very breathable for movement of the legs due to the need for running and jumping. Smart at the waist (instead of, potentially, toxic elastic — which was limited at the time), this garment did not shift, but allowed for breathing.
Compare this to a world of “slim fit” and “stay press” undergarments (both underwear and undershirts) and you have another tool in a pro-eugenics world. Then add into the mix any type of fiber that is 5G friendly and you have a fait accompli. Consider that some metals help a microwave cook food and others do not. Without a long explanation, I am sure we can all imagine how some metals hold up fine and even help microwaving and others do not.
Now, I had hoped to help our lady friends with an analysis of their undergarments, in the most gentlemanly way possible (underwires and such), but this post is long enough. If anyone is interested, then I will help out; however, for now, I should close this post.
Best to all,
Simple Citizen
The Havelska market has in part reopened and two of the stalls now have a treasure drove of fresh blueberries at reasonable prices. I just hope the tourists don’t start overwhelming the place. Accordingly I am now eating the blueberries with Greek yogurt to fight my tendency to get too acidic. Works like a charm and super easy food preparation.
Excellent / top notch recommendation! What a great combo and the protein can support muscular development.
Also, on past posts we have discussed a little baking soda (1/4 teaspoon) in 8-10 oz of water and even adding a little Apple Cider Vinegar (1 tbsp.) to the mix; this combination is really cost effective, easy to find and will make a person alkaline for a period of time. If theory, once at waking up (then wait an hour or so) and once before bed (at least an hour after eating) can be really helpful.
Less acidity is good for overall health and “T” production.
The key to where I was headed in that last post is that both men and women may wish to check any new undergarment purchase for metals content within the fibers or sprayed in the finishing of the good (hence the concern regarding underwires in bras). Some metal content can shield an individual from WIFI and harmful EMF, but this would be specific to copper threading and silver threading that is intended to form a Faraday type of protection for the skin. This is not what I am speaking of.
What I am speaking of is lead and lead derivatives (sprays), and other metal elements used to finish garments or incorporated into the weave of fibers (especially polyester synthetics) that may be used to actually draw dirty EMFs and WIFI (on purpose or by accident) to an individual.
Hopefully this clarifies where I was headed, before I closed out that last post.
Best,
SC
Hello SC – any thoughts about these ‘WIC’ fabrics – you know the ones that are supposed to keep you cool by vanishing perspiration? Most gym goers seem to be wearing this fabric these days.
Stano,
Thanks for the question. As a rule, I avoid these types of garments / fabrics. Between the fact that most of these textiles are 100% synthetic and the coatings required to make the item “wick”, I believe these products to have a high toxicity.
If I have more time later today (gotta run now), I will loop back and see if I can provide you with some supporting data and / or additional information.
Best,
SC
Stano,
“WIC” or wicking textiles were created by the DuPont chemical company. As many people did not have an interest in DuPont producing their textiles, names were changed and front organizations are utilized such as The Lycra Company:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coolmax
Wearing one of these items once in a while may not cause issues (although many folks do find that they get rashes from these textiles). Yet heavy use can create unnecessary risk. The woman’s magazine Shape has a good article on this subject matter:
https://www.shape.com/fitness/clothes/harmful-chemicals-hidden-your-workout-clothes
There are other resources out there, but this article has a good overview on the topic.
Now, I am not a fan of all of these creator’s garments, their models and / or their overall all point’s of view; however, they do occasionally make an item that is very helpful for meeting a particular goal (such as a decent T shirt to lift in):
https://www.royalapparel.net/Category/Men/#filterItem%20Type=419
https://www.muji.us/store/apparel/men-s-wear/t-shirts.html
https://rawganique.com/
https://shieldheadwear.com/
https://getlambs.com/
https://www.sunspel.com/us/
Please be careful with some of the Faraday type clothing as the metal fibers can often be mixed with synthetics. At one time I had a Swiss reference who interwove cotton with copper, but I am having a harder time finding this company again. If I come across them, I will place a link up here.
Best,
SC
THE HORRIFIC VACCINE SCANDAL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o8ceyT5jIW7r/
Harry,
Thanks for the link; horrific is the tip of the “iceberg” to describe the information in that video. A little tough to view based on the content, but I am glad you put is here.
Best,
SC
RW,
Okay, me and Mr. Sardi can be on even ground right now. Although I mentioned (in another post) how he had gone 110% Alex Jones / Steve Pieczenik on an article, this one brings us back:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/06/no_author/the-unthinkable-culling-the-population-to-balance-the-books/
Now this is the thread that I cannot not write. It would be far too hard for me to explain in the number of words that fit a good thread and it would take a series of days to completely drill down (many, multiple threads in a row). Further, I do see some of the mistakes and omissions that Mr. Sardi makes as he is not involved in accountancy, the actuarial professions and / or finance. He is a writer with an interest in health supplement concerns, which did some great research that “touches upon” the bigger idea.
For months now (on WW), I have been stating that the recent turn of events are all driven by misinformation and the insurance sector, and Mr. Sardi affirms that I was correct in his analysis. As I have suggested, the insurance sector is older than interbank and consists of far more assets than any other market on Earth. Further, it is still completely controlled by the City as you (RW) well know. If we were to consider fiscal dominance, over human behavior, then we simply need to consider the insurance market.
Now for our WW family, how does this information relate to the current thread? Good question!
Stress is an awful destroyer of health and “T”, as well as a woman’s individual cycle. When stress is applied, fertility rates drop. If you are unsure of what I am saying, then please look at the nation of Japan since about 1996 and the work of Mr. Nick Leeson at the same time of a devastating environmental event. Japan has been in the longest recession of any nation in history and its population has been in decline (to the point of negative numbers) for the same period of time.
This period of time ended Japan’s seeming dominance as a global financial and industrial leader. Please recall that a one time, Americans were being instructed to learn Japanese and send their students to colleges to better study language, as well as customs related to Japan (which they have been encouraged to do with regard to China for at least a decade now). None of these recommendations were accidental.
To surmise, much of the local pain (masks and silly distancing) in our various home environments (e.g. communities, town, counties, states, and the nation) has actually been driven (as I have stated on other threads) by the fear of legal action, directly related to the insurance markets.
Please also recall that one of the most important “bailouts” around 2008 was the secondary insurer AIG, an organization began by the Nazis. What a bizarre and nutty world we live in.
Best,
SC
Not my best composed post (above); however, the link is interesting (restored my faith in Mr. Sardi) and the point is quite correct; the insurance market (one of the most opaque markets in the world / still controlled by the British — think Lloyds) is driving much of the Conjob – 19 oppression in our nation and the world at large.
Further, when the U.S. was bankrupt in 1933, FDR utilized insurance (Social Security) as a means to secure the debt from foreign creditors and the Federal Reserve, by committing all U.S. citizens as collateral. The number is just like the numbers issued to prisoners in work camps throughout the world.
Any research in the insurance markets, their history and utilization will yield serious knowledge dividends.
Best,
SC
Oh yeah, if you own a business and your insurance provider is playing “hard ball” with you over Conjob-19, please consider researching the Captive Insurance market, where you and / or some friends with similar businesses can self insure. In the United States, Vermont is the main state active in the Captive Insurance markets (not the only player, but the most established). In the world, Lichtenstein is number one (for our WW friends who are based abroad); personally I would avoid Jersey and the Isle of Man, but that is just me.
Best,
SC
