Vicious Serial Killer Israel Keyes and the Insane Clown Posse

Emerging from the dark plague of modern-satanic but highly functioning individuals out of the Jimmy Saville and George Hodel mold, we examine one Israel Keyes (Jan. 7, 1978 – Dec. 2, 2012). We don’t intend to become a crime rag per se. Rather, we are clustering these posts to get a deeper understanding of the socio-cultural aspects at work. We sense that this type of psychopathic criminal has morphed, becoming more hidden and more cunning.

See: San Quentin Death Row Convict and Cold Case Detective Ken Mains Discusses The Ultimate Serial Killer

In a series of FBI interviews, Keyes offered clues. He described his success at being hidden:

There is no one who knows me, or who has ever known me, who knows anything about me, really. They’re going to tell you something that does not line up with anything I tell you, because I’m two different people, basically.

Keyes’ employer had nothing but good to say about Keyes- he was a great employee, hard working, reliable, trustworthy and “in the top 2% of population” in quality.

Keyes is believed to have murdered 11 people, mostly by ambush and in a highly methodical deliberate way. He was extremely organized and stealthy. He was caught on the last one, as he broke his discipline and committed the murder in his own community of Anchorage, Alaska.

Keyes is a horror-movie villain come to life, a killer who haunts remote areas in search of random prey, someone who kills for no reason other than for the fun of it. An Alaska Dispatch story noted that an expert on serial killing called Keyes “among the top three organizers, thinkers and planners” he had researched.

Read: The Speed Freak Killers’ 15-Year Reign of Terror

He killed far away from home, in different police jurisdictions. He ran up considerable expense to carry out his deeds. An FBI report said Keyes burglarized 20 to 30 homes across the United States and robbed several banks between 2001 and 2012 to fund his hobby of killing people. He committed an unknown amount of arson as well. He called it “for variety.”

He stashed “murder kits” around the country and then would return later to use them, afterward disposing of weapons and evidence. He had no personal connection to his victims and acted from no evident motive. During his killing trips, he would turn off his cell phone and use only cash in order to avoid leaving a trail.

Unlike most serial killers, he did not have a victim profile. He was a rapist of both women and men — although when discussing the latter, he showed rare signs of shame. He also engaged in necrophilia, something (like Ted Bundy) he wished to conceal. In addition to killing far from home, he never killed in the same area twice.

Unlike Black Dahlia killer Dr. George Hodel, his motive was far less about terrorizing the public but rather making people disappear without notice. Nor was he interested in drawing attention, feeling that would distract from his main thrill of randomly hunting people.

Modus Operandi

Keyes confessed to killing Bill and Lorraine Currier, a middle-aged married couple in 2011 in Vermont. On June 2, Keyes flew into Chicago O’Hare Airport. He emptied, locked, declared and checked a handgun. He disassembled his homemade silencer into its separate parts. He rented a vehicle from Hertz and drove east to Vermont, a 926-mile drive that takes him five days.

On Tuesday, June 7, he checked into the Handy Suites In Essex, the same hotel he stayed at on his prior trip. He purchased a three-day fishing license and fished on Lake Champlain before the 8th. He visited Woodside Natural Area, parks and took a short stroll along the boardwalk to recover a Home Depot bucket with a murder kit that he buried two years earlier.

He then began his hunt. He’s specific in his requirements: an attached garage, no car in the driveway, no dogs and no kids. Kids were off limits, he later told investigators.

Keyes had already staked out a place to take his randomly selected victims, a long-abandoned farmhouse at 32 Upper Main Street in Essex Junction and less than 10-minute drive from their house. He broke into the Currier house in the middle of the night, tied up the couple and took them in their own vehicle to the farmhouse. After getting some serious resistance from Bill Currier, he shot him in the basement and then raped and strangled Lorraine. He stated he was dissappointed he had to dispense of Bill too quickly as “he had plans for him.”

So here you have the Keyes belief system of total mayhem and chaos at work- where a sleeping couple in far away Vermont has a fatal encounter with a monster who just shows up out of the darkness from Anchorage, Alaska – hard to fathom.

This pattern was also seen in Anchorage, in the Samantha Koening case, so one can assume it was replicated elsewhere.

Keyes hinted at four murders in Washington State with bodies disposed of in Lake Crescent on the Olympic peninsula. It is likely that he ambushed people on trails in remote areas.

What Drove Israel Keyes

Keyes was very much like serial rapist Jimmy Savile and serial killer Dr. George Hodel in terms of being a proponent of extreme ultimate freedom. All three of these men desired the freedom to prey upon human beings and carry out whatever they willed. They viewed humans as no different than lower forms of animals.

There is a demonic God-like complex at work, and a feeling of great superiority and utter disdain. Keyes grew up in the Ark cult, who believed they were superior Chosenites. These high-functioning and capable individuals are not lacking in self-esteem — in fact, quite the opposite. Rather, it’s a sense of grandiosity. Winter Watch holds that this is a major societal issue now. It is being deliberately fed into child raising, with the latest scheme depriving children of exposure to faces and instead exposure to masks. Keyes loved concealment and the wearing of masks as part of his crimes including arson and bank robberies.

The Perpetuation of Face Mask Requirements is Occult Enslavement by New Underworld Order

Keyes was captured on March 13, 2012. He made it clear from the beginning that he would not be confined in prison. A complete loss of freedom was not in the cards. He offered cooperation in all the cases in return for a guarantee of a quick conviction and execution. He only wanted one trial during which he would immediately plead guilty to one crime and be put to death.

At one point, he told investigators that it would happen one way or another. He wasn’t bluffing. After failing to receive expedited justice, he no longer cooperated on closing the other murders. Almost all these victims are unknown missing people. While being held in jail at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, Keyes committed suicide on Dec. 2, 2012, via self-inflicted wrist cuts and strangulation.

Keyes was born into a fanatical religious Christian evangelical family and community. He grew up in remote Colville, Washington. Though originally from Utah, Israel told Anchorage homicide detective Jeff Bell that he was not Mormon. He harshly rejected religion and became an atheist. He wore an upside down cross and pentagram. He stated that satanism was an influence. There is also reinforcing Satanic death cult symbolism and “personal art” at work.

Keyes was a fan of Ted Bundy’s and said he felt something similar to Bundy’s “entity.” In his interviews, he repeatedly used the phrases “itching for trouble” and “fiending for a fix.” Obviously, he engaged in this extreme version of criminality because he got an immense amount of addicted enjoyment out of it.

He tied heavy alcohol use into his lifestyle. He told a sister-in-law days before he was caught, “I’ve got to drink every day to forget things. You don’t understand what I’ve been through.”

Cultural Manifestations

I listened to an hour of Keyes interviews but had to quit because I’d had enough. He was totally disgusting and spent much time on distractions, time wasting posturing, and trying to control the process. He was quite cocky and full of himself – the ultimate nihilist.

For some inexplicable reason, the FBI put out a poor audio-video. I did take away a few observations. He rebelled strongly against his cultish upbringing. He became an atheist as no one was going to tell him what to do or how to behave. Thus, he became an ultra-rebel. He was the center of his own twisted universe. He split his personality into two parts for the purpose of carrying out his will. The first was the ultimate, responsible hard-working good guy, and the other was the destroyer of worlds.

Just like the evil Karl Marx, the high-influence psychopath, Keyes also wrote dittys and poems. Here are some excerpts from his suicide note. The nihilism and complete lack of a soul and a spiritual side is evident [see “Portrait of Evil: Karl Marx, a Disciple of Hell on Earth“].

Off to the right a graveyard appears, lines of stones, bodies molder below. Turn away quick, bob your head to the seat, as straight through that stop sign you roll loaded truck with lights off slams into you broadside, your flesh smashed as metal explodes. You may have been free, you loved living your lie, fate had its own scheme crushed like a bug you still die. Soon, now, you’ll join those ranks of dead or your ashes the wind will soon blow. Family and friends will shed a few tears, pretend it’s off to heaven you go. But the reality is you were just bones and meat, and with your brain died also your soul.

Like many serial killers, Keyes served in the U.S. Army, from 1998 through 2001 at Fort Lewis, Fort Hood and in Egypt. Like others in his killer profile his murder rampage started after his military stint. One wonders if military service just further fueled his ultra-rebellionist mindset? Or was he a part of an MK Ultra program?

Read: 20 serial killers who serve in the Army

Like Dr. George Hodel’s surrealism, Keyes was into artistic expressions of his depravity. On weekends, he reportedly drank heavily, downing entire bottles of Wild Turkey bourbon. While intoxicated, he consumed the music group Insane Clown Posse and had several large posters hanging in his barracks room.

Keyes Influenced by Insane Clown Posse and Horrorcore

Note: This post got attention when it was put on Reddit in 2018. It attracted the attention of two nihilist justice warriors who arrived in the comments. This affords the reader prime examples of how these people process issues as well as their quick use of fallacious arguments – which I dispense with.

Founded in Detroit in 1989 under the Psychopathic Records label, Insane Clown Posse performed a style of hardcore hip hop known as horrorcore. At left is the fandom logo, a hatchet man.

The fan base boomed following the release of their third album, Riddle Box, in 1995, leading Insane Clown Posse to write the songs like “What Is a Juggalo?” and “Down With the Clown” for its 1997 album, The Great Milenko.

Originally known as JJ Boyz and Inner City Posse, the group introduced supernatural- and horror-themed lyrics as a means of distinguishing itself stylistically.

Juggalos view the lyrics of Psychopathic Records artists such as Insane Clown Posse, which are often violent in nature, as a catharsis for aggression.

The group has established a dedicated following called Juggalos numbering in the “tens of thousands.” This is another expression of what I am going to call “ultra-rebellionism,” or ignoring and rejecting societal norms and conventions. So the larger implication is to what degree do these twisted cultural influences play in overwhelming the constraints of individuals with already underlying extreme or lethal criminal proclivities. We would hold they feed and release the more dangerous, antisocial types on society.

Common characteristics of identifying a member of the Juggalo subculture are as follows:

Drinking and spraying the inexpensive soft drink Faygo.

Listening to horrorcore and other types of underground rap music.

Wearing face paint, generally either like an evil clown or perhaps similar to corpse paint.

Wearing HatchetGear.

Having the Hatchet man logo applied on personal effects and, die cast, worn as jewelry.

Doing hair in the spider legs style, i.e. like the Twiztid members.

style, i.e. like the Twiztid members. Displaying the gesture of wicked clown , the westside sign with the left hand and the C sign in ASL with the right, with arms crossed over.

, the sign with the left hand and the sign in ASL with the right, with arms crossed over. Making and responding to “whoop, whoop” calls.

Expressing a supposedly tongue-in-cheek obsession with murder, committed with a blade weapon.

Although the Juggalo subculture stems from the horrorcore sub-genre of the general hip-hop music fandom, criminal and gang-related activity has been attributed to the self-described Juggalos in recent years, including assaults, drug trafficking, vandalism, burglary, shootings, theft, robbery and numerous murders.

According to a 2011 National Gang Intelligence Center report, the Juggalo subculture is split between violent and nonviolent factions. Some members of the Juggalos street gang look down on non-criminal Juggalos, considering them to be weak. Criminal Juggalo gangs have committed attacks on non-gang-related Juggalos.

The following video is the filth Israel Keyes and others have exposed themselves to. Of course, there’s also the whole slasher-movie genre. Even for very balanced individuals, this is a waste of time and energy. If the dark side interests you as a warrior, spend your efforts exposing it and share this post. Don’t be a pyjama person.

This band is called SickTanicK (Tha Souless) and the label is Serial Killin’ Records. The very first words are, “I am a Titan” followed by “I am a man among men, and a God among Gods.” The lyrics, as you will see, are full-court “badass do what thou wilt as the whole of the law”. The second video by Razakel (The Devil Within) is a warning about soullessness to this ultra-rebel influence.